fuck Ryan forever for putting Ali in a bad spot, that lil shit stain lmfao Reply

I don't get why they didn't vote out Chrissy Reply

Why was Ryan never on the chopping block? Why did that demon child lie to Aly just to save Chrissy? Why did JP automatically believe Chrissy's dumb lie about Roark wanting an all-girls alliance? Reply

Dev is so, so fine. Love those red undies! Lol. Reply

