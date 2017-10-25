October 25th, 2017, 09:08 pm pikapika217 Riverdale 2x04 promo - The Town that Dreaded Sundown SourceDid you ever continually butt into a friend's life ONTD? Tagged: television - cw, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4040 comments Add comment
Also, Elizabeth, how the hell did you THINK Kevin would feel about you telling his daddy about his cruising habits? Which isn't to say I don't get the valid concern but you said your piece, he said his and gave an ultimatum so....DUH girl!
Veronica, you're a damn mess and are getting in over your head.
I really like Toni Topaz, get her a better show.
esp w/ the way they've rewritten mama lodge to be a completely different character who straight up seems to hate her daughter
all there scenes are just so weird
idt he even got any dick tbh
Betty asks him about it and then when she interrupts his goings on he pours his heart out about this being his only option as a gay kid in a small town. She gives an ultimatum to stop and he says if she can't get his needs she isn't his friend. He goes out again but stops himself from getting in a car given the killer on the loose and heads home but NOT before Betty rats out his cruising to his dad.
Sheriff Keller has a heart to heart with him that ends well but the episode makes it clear at the end that Kevin isn't pleased and might not even want to be friends with Betty anymore. Like, is he being irresponsible and stupid? OF COURSE but so are the rest of them between last season's antics and this seasons so what room does she have to grandstand honestly?
I know she was looking out for Kevin but I felt a little annoyed that she went to his dad about it.
I liked Betty and Kevin's storyline. I understood where they were both coming from, and I don't have a problem with Betty going to his father because there is some guy going around town killing "sinners." The talk between Kevin and his father was great. I love their relationship. I'd rather see more of them than the Lodges.
I'm sure it was the serpents who really beat up Juggy.
That video Archie made...lol It was way too corny, even for the cw.
Cheryl was HILARIOUS this ep when she called Kev a “piece of trash” and when she brought up Dark Betty lmfao. POLLY’S GONE THANK GOD LIKE THIS IS THE BEST EP EVER FOR THAT ALONE. When she said “I’m the poster child for sin” that was the first time I ever liked her. And fuck Betty for cockblocking Kev’s threesome smh. In fact, Betty’s kind of annoying all around. And Ronnie’s just been boring, come on, girl. I want to love you so bad. Give me the dynamic duo from 1x03.
The scene between Kev and Moose was sooooo cute omg I hope Moose comes out and dumps Midge, although I really like her. Thank god they lived. Midge looked super cute in her Vixen uniform. I like Toni, Jughead’s Southside storyline is actually kind of interesting. Speaking of, this was the most interesting Archie’s been ever, even if his plan is fucking stupid.
Love Reggie. Loved the cinematography this ep. The only thing missing was Queen Josie. They better deliver with her soon because it’s pretty damn frustrating at this point.
Overall, this ep made me feel a lot better about the show as I was thinking it was kinda going down the drain with the first two. It’s not as campy, but I think this ep utilized the noir vibe that it’s going for much better. I am excite!!!