so the killer is one those self-hating gays?? Reply

if they're doing all this for betty then they gotta be some kind of self-hating something cuz wonderbread ain't worth a bunch of murders Reply

Jughead hasn't defiled Betty with his hamburger helper hands. She's pure. Reply

also, this season is boring. Reply

the last scene made me laugh out loud, that was the start of a gay bdsm porn Reply

I mean....the thought process of thinking a group of guys, in a dark room and shirtless in hoods is intimidating Reply

they looked like a pussy riot coverband tbh! Reply

I thought so too! I guess they were supposed to be red but the balaclavas looked pink on my tv!! Reply

Archie is HONESTLY dumb as hale, and I love it? LOL



Also, Elizabeth, how the hell did you THINK Kevin would feel about you telling his daddy about his cruising habits? Which isn't to say I don't get the valid concern but you said your piece, he said his and gave an ultimatum so....DUH girl!



Veronica, you're a damn mess and are getting in over your head.



I really like Toni Topaz, get her a better show. Reply

my sister texted me during this show 2 say the lodge family are all such bad weird actors that their storyline comes off like they're in a love triangle and ia



esp w/ the way they've rewritten mama lodge to be a completely different character who straight up seems to hate her daughter Reply

I think it makes sense if she wants Veronica to "betray" her father and end up even further away from his business. Reply

the whole awww princess pobrecita lemme blow u a creepy af kiss scene was just nonsensical bad acting Reply

This is so accurate Reply

ha, that's spot on

all there scenes are just so weird Reply

How was the crusing storyline was it messy af? Reply

lol i tuned in late enough to be briefly baffled when it just showed kevin following two oblivious dudes into the woods like a weirdo but then i realized what was happening

idt he even got any dick tbh Reply

No??



Betty asks him about it and then when she interrupts his goings on he pours his heart out about this being his only option as a gay kid in a small town. She gives an ultimatum to stop and he says if she can't get his needs she isn't his friend. He goes out again but stops himself from getting in a car given the killer on the loose and heads home but NOT before Betty rats out his cruising to his dad.



Sheriff Keller has a heart to heart with him that ends well but the episode makes it clear at the end that Kevin isn't pleased and might not even want to be friends with Betty anymore. Like, is he being irresponsible and stupid? OF COURSE but so are the rest of them between last season's antics and this seasons so what room does she have to grandstand honestly? Reply

It sounds slightly messy on the part of Betty. I guess he has a point about no other choice in a small town but like.......idk. Reply

I just started season 2 and I feel personally offended whenever they show Jason’s face. Woof. Reply

Could they have put Betty in anymore storylines tonight? lol



I know she was looking out for Kevin but I felt a little annoyed that she went to his dad about it. Reply

It doesn't feel like that much is happening this season. Reply

Well it is 22 eps as opposed to 13 so it’s gotta go slower. Idk I think I kinda like it. Season 1 literally moved SO fast so it’s strange to see the show slow down so much. Reply

This season is really different than the last. I'm not sure I like it as much Reply

this season is too serious. I dont know why they are trying to turn this into some horror movie... And Veronica and Archie have no chemistry at all tbh Reply

I don't care about the Lodge family. What exactly is Hiram trying to do with Archie?



I liked Betty and Kevin's storyline. I understood where they were both coming from, and I don't have a problem with Betty going to his father because there is some guy going around town killing "sinners." The talk between Kevin and his father was great. I love their relationship. I'd rather see more of them than the Lodges.



I'm sure it was the serpents who really beat up Juggy.



That video Archie made...lol It was way too corny, even for the cw. Reply

Sheriff Keller is honestly AS GOOD of a parents as he's bad at his job Reply

How is Polly still pregnant! Reply

because the season picked up right where it left off before hand. like, minutes after the finale Reply

sheriff keller should retire at his job and just be a dad. Reply

