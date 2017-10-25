Tamar Braxton divorces Husband of 9 years

publicity stunt. she needs the press. Reply

Idk I mean he lost a 4 million dollar lawsuit and she put their house on the market. Sounds like she's jumping ship to me Reply

oops i thought they were already divorced Reply

I don't really follow her but I thought I just scrolled past something not too long ago saying she was quitting or cancelling some sort of show or tour to work on her marriage?? Reply

oh wow. Reply

I saw this coming the day after they got married.



She married him in hopes of him doing something for her career. He's done the polar opposite.



You can only fake shit for so long. Reply

Love is truly dead.



Edited at 2017-10-26 01:27 am (UTC) Reply

i guess clownery came back to bite



i guess clownery came back to bite

i remember her ott ass dragging all her sisters' husbands Reply

I will use this phrase for the rest of the year. Reply

Good. Vince was terrible to her. Reply

They wrong for that photo Reply

can't wait to hear what wendy has to say about this lmao Reply

wendy will have plenty to say all while ignoring the fact that her husband is warming up someone else's bed. Reply

wasn't she just quitting her music career for him?



Edited at 2017-10-26 01:43 am (UTC) Reply

Yes Reply

I just remember her talking shit on all her sister’s husbands and thinking, “karma is something else.” Reply

Is he the reason why she lost her gig on The Real? Reply

More than likely Reply

And quitting her career for him? lol please. I'm glad she's divorcing but I thought she'd hold it in a little longer



And quitting her career for him? lol please. I'm glad she's divorcing but I thought she'd hold it in a little longer

I mean she came to the point where she was starting to accept that idea if he'd have side chicks Reply

bitch i'd divorce his obese turtle looking ass too after getting my record deal Reply

Her breakfast club interview more than implied they were on their last legs Reply

didn't they get into a physical altercation? Reply

Yeah, something about biting at a hotel in Atlanta, smh. Reply

Ryan <3 Reply

