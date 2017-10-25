all mine

Tamar Braxton divorces Husband of 9 years




Just 2 weeks ago Tamar Braxton gave #Tamartians a scare claiming to quit music to save her marriage. Of her latest — and final — album, Bluebird of Happiness, Braxton says it “has everything to do with finding myself.”

“It started off being inspired by my parents’ divorce,” she explains. “And then it turned into my own life."

Vince and Tamar have been facing marital blows dues to the fact he's her manager.


source= https://twitter.com/people/status/923278543198523392
