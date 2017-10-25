Tamar Braxton divorces Husband of 9 years
Tamar Braxton Removes Her Wedding Ring as She Fights with Now Estranged Husband Vince Herbert https://t.co/b5UfrDwoXF— People (@people) October 25, 2017
Just 2 weeks ago Tamar Braxton gave #Tamartians a scare claiming to quit music to save her marriage. Of her latest — and final — album, Bluebird of Happiness, Braxton says it “has everything to do with finding myself.”
“It started off being inspired by my parents’ divorce,” she explains. “And then it turned into my own life."
Vince and Tamar have been facing marital blows dues to the fact he's her manager.
source= https://twitter.com/people/status/923278543198523392
She married him in hopes of him doing something for her career. He's done the polar opposite.
You can only fake shit for so long.
Edited at 2017-10-26 01:27 am (UTC)
i guess clownery came back to bite
Edited at 2017-10-26 01:43 am (UTC)
And quitting her career for him? lol please. I'm glad she's divorcing but I thought she'd hold it in a little longer