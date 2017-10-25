Murder on the Orient Express - "Disturbing Truth" TV Spot
- Latest Murder on the Orient Express Trailer
- Releases November 10, 2017
- Produced by Ridley Scott, Simon Kinberg, Kenneth Branagh, etc.
- Still trying to hide a plot twist that everyone knows
ONTD, will you watch to see Johnny Depp die on screen?
(they should have done this for real)
I'm on a classics horror/mystery kick right now and looking for recs.
i'm just here to support Leslie Odom Jr.
and he is... not in the trailer. welp.
Also does Johnny depp die?
