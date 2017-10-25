I am so not interested in this Reply

i thought the still was a man with a thin strip of fur in his mouth. but it's a mustache?! Reply

lmao IRL Reply

i thought he was a furry tbh Reply

lmao Reply

lol Reply

His facial hair is so distracting Reply

Is his mustache just going to get bigger and bigger throughout the film? Reply

lmfao Reply

lol every time you cut away it gets bigger until he turns into a scottish terrier Reply

the closer to the truth he gets the bigger the stache.



(they should have done this for real) Reply

It makes him look like a South Park Canadian Reply

Okay but I would totally watch that Reply

It's full of secrets! Reply

Has anyone seen the original? Worth watching?



I'm on a classics horror/mystery kick right now and looking for recs. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, it's pretty good Reply

I watched it a few weeks ago, honestly it doesn't hold up imho. I last saw when I was like 14 and loved it. This time the cracks really showed. Was also shocked by the TV movie quality of it Reply

I'd say it's worth a watch Reply

I kind of hate this story but I recommend the David Suchet version because he fucking killed it. Reply

David Suchet is the best Poirot Reply

Suchet's Poirot is everything. Reply

No Reply

It's boring Reply

I'd rather just read the book Reply

is this movie going to flop or what?? Reply

I still cannot @ the trailers for this movie having that Imagine Dragons song in them. Reply

My friend and I have made plans to see this. If it's as ridiculous and campy as that mustache, at least we'll have fun. Reply

that moustache.



i'm just here to support Leslie Odom Jr.



and he is... not in the trailer. welp.



Edited at 2017-10-26 12:55 am (UTC) Reply

Same, just here for Leslie. Reply

If they're not really changing anything, I don't really see the point in watching it. A recent rewatch made me realise how ludicrous it was that Poirot didn't almost immediately twig what was going on Reply

It's also really tedious to go through everybody's testimony verrrry slooooooooowly Reply

His moustaches are out of control!!! Reply

I'm dumb what's the plot twist everyone already knows



Also does Johnny depp die? Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Johnny Depps characters dies towards the beginning, everyone who is suspected of killing him does it. They took their turns stabbing him to death.

Edited at 2017-10-26 01:06 am (UTC) Reply



Edited at 2017-10-26 01:06 am (UTC) Reply

This might be reason enough to watch...when it comes out on dvd Reply

omg AMAZING lmao Reply

Oh shit I didn't even realize from the trailer who died,thank you for your response Reply

there is a God Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] depp is a mafia man who kidnaps and kills the baby of an army colonel. everyone on the train is connected to that same family and takes turns stabbing him to death. kenneth's detective decides to tell the cops it was a mafia hit because depp is trash and deserved it. Reply

[ Crime and motive ] They all kill Johnny Depp except the young duchess, whose little sister was kidnapped and held for ransom some years ago by Johnny Depp. Basically, it's the Limburgh kidnapping exactly. Anyway, he got the money but killed the little girl anyway and never got caught, even though it's an open secret he did it. So the little girl's family, the house chauffeur, the governess, the cook, etc etc arranged the entire train voyage, drugged Johnny Depp while he slept, and stabbed him once each (12 people = jury). They didn't expect Poirot, the detective, to be on the train because he got on at the last second, and they didn't expect to get stuck in a snowdrift. In the end, Poirot says he has determined it was bandits who snuck through the window and killed Johnny Depp even though he knows the truth, because fucker deserved it. The train gets dug out, everyone goes free, and justice is done. Reply

I never read the book or saw the movie that was already made, so I don't feel compelled to go see this at all. Reply

Don't, it's one of her most boring mysteries. It just has a lot of characters so they like making Oscar bait out of it. Reply

It's seriously a shitty story and shitty book. There is no reason for it to have become so memorable. Reply

