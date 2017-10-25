The View interviews Denis Leary and Darius Rucker Performs
Today on The View the panel interviews actor and stand up comedian Denis Leary. He's promoting his new book 'Why We Don't Suck: And How All of Us Need to Stop Being Such Partisan Little Bitches'. Mentions how the few times he met Trump that Trump was actually white and not orange but that also it doesn't matter who is in office because 'we can get rid of them in three years'. Says democrats need to pick someone now and get behind them and that maybe it needs to be a celebrity (no) and says a Whoopi/Joy 2020 ticket would get elected. Also says that Bernie is too old to run again because he's not electable but loves Kamala Harris for a candidate and says we need to have a woman in the White House.
Other topics include
-Sen Jeff Flake's decision to resign and his speech calling out Trump on the Senate floor; Meghan is not happy that he is retiring because he is a 'never-trumper' and never trumpers are being targeted & that his replacement being pushed is a Bannon minion.
-White people feeling discriminated again-55% say there is discrimination against white ppl but couldnt state specifics
-Justin Bieber's new tattoo
SOURCE
1 2 3 4 5
music/politics post?
Re: music/politics post?
Re: music/politics post?
Re: music/politics post?
As someone who witnessed the nightmare that was AIDS in the 80s and 90s and lost someone to it in the 90s, there's a special place in hell for that Georgia representative. To look at that as some sort of ideal is disgusting.
scumbag. and ill informed.
Also LOL until the end of time @ white ppl feeling like they're discriminated against. You couldn't handle a single day in the life of a POC with your snowflake sensitive asses
no country should be bombed for any reason without a supermajority approval from congress. this shit should be as difficult as getting a constitutional amendment passed.