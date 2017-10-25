The View interviews Denis Leary and Darius Rucker Performs

Today on The View the panel interviews actor and stand up comedian Denis Leary. He's promoting his new book 'Why We Don't Suck: And How All of Us Need to Stop Being Such Partisan Little Bitches'. Mentions how the few times he met Trump that Trump was actually white and not orange but that also it doesn't matter who is in office because 'we can get rid of them in three years'. Says democrats need to pick someone now and get behind them and that maybe it needs to be a celebrityand says a Whoopi/Joy 2020 ticket would get elected. Also says that Bernie is too old to run again because he's not electable but loves Kamala Harris for a candidate and says we need to have a woman in the White House.Other topics include-Sen Jeff Flake's decision to resign and his speech calling out Trump on the Senate floor; Meghan is not happy that he is retiring because he is a 'never-trumper' and never trumpers are being targeted & that his replacement being pushed is a Bannon minion.-White people feeling discriminated again-55% say there is discrimination against white ppl but couldnt state specifics-Justin Bieber's new tattoo