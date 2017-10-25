Kate Winslet to win totally non-pr paid for award and her new comments on Harvey Weinstein

SIT DOWN, KATE WINSLET Reply

Edited at 2017-10-26 12:03 am (UTC)

Link

Dead

🤣 Reply

Thread



Link

Ok and also that they’re all three giving the top to bottom to top onceover especially evil Camilla

Hahaha this is glorious Reply

Thread



Link

Camilla did nothing wrong! Reply

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Thread



Link

Omg what were they looking at? Reply

Thread

perfection Reply

Thread



from this family of leeches lmao Reply

Thread

Lmfaaao Reply

Thread



LMFAO Reply

Thread



This picture will never fail to make me laugh. Reply

Thread



any woman in any workplace anywhere in the world should never ever have to endure this level of degrading, vile treatment



..."women at home, however, are fair game." Reply

lol, the irony is not lost on me! Reply

I'm glad! I thought about putting a disclaimer to cover all bases but that would have kind of be taking the bite out of the comment, LoL Reply

Thread



She releases that statement but still worked with Woody? Reply

As a survivor of sexual assualt, why would anyone hope this is over? Honey, this is the beginning. Reply

she's a fucking dumbass Reply

Thread



Her words are hollow. Reply

Thread



whatever Kate Reply

Someone who's not as lazy as me should make an ONTD Original with all of the people who have spoken out about Weinstein but still support Woody Allen, Roman Polanski, Victor Salva, etc.

I'd love to read that. Reply

Thread



That's a great idea Reply

Thread



It would probably be easier to do one on people who have spoken out who *don't* support Allen, Polanski, Silva, etc. just because it would be a much, much smaller population pool. Reply

Thread



mte lmao Reply

Thread



Oh fuck off! You sold your credibility to work with another sexual predator...shove that oscar up your ass boo Reply

lol the hollywood film awards are legit so fucking fake. anyone with even an ounce of award play get something if their pr game is good. its so embarrassing. makes the golden globes look like the fucking nobel prize. Reply

its just about which studio pays the most money. Reply

Thread



Truer words were never written. The Hollywood awards were created by Dick Clark as a kick off to the awards season, to promote the actors and films they thought would be in competition for the Oscars. The studios pay to get the winner.



Winslet lost any credibility she had when she leaped at the chance to work with Woody Allen, and it took her long enough to come out with a statement about Weinstein. She was in 4 Miramax films, going back to Heavenly Creatures (Finding Neverland, Iris) and The Reader in 2009 for The Weinstein Company. She's always known exactly who he was. Reply

Thread



the fucking nerve. Reply

shut up hoe Reply

Press release: Kate Winslet talks about working with Woody Allen in our new cover story!



Opens link: pic.twitter.com/2CRDDFqbDb — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) 24 Οκτωβρίου 2017



Reply

"It's NOT time." - Kate Winslet Reply

Thread



lmao she flipped the script~ Reply

Thread



"I'm glad we're not having this conversation. I'm not having any compassion" Reply

omg, I love the thread this comment spawned Reply

Thread



MESS Reply

Thread



lmao weak Reply

Thread



its rly not that difficult but hey i guess admitting u worked w a pedophile to serve your own career doesnt make for good pr

god these people are so fucking transparent Reply

Thread



Lmao Reply

Thread



did she narrate her own silence... Reply

Thread



fuck her Reply

Thread



