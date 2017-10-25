Kate Winslet to win totally non-pr paid for award and her new comments on Harvey Weinstein
Hollywood Film Awards to honor Kate Winslet and Jake Gyllenhaal https://t.co/Z4P1r4102o @hollywoodawards pic.twitter.com/0yFqS4VxAT— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 25, 2017
Kate Winslet talks exclusively to MiNDFOOD about Harvey Weinstein and being a woman in Hollywood. #hollywood https://t.co/2EB7mTLHWT pic.twitter.com/5G6XifeB9A— MiNDFOOD (@mindfood_mag) October 24, 2017
"It makes me want to cry. I wholeheartedly support these victims, these women. It is disgraceful, it’s disgusting. it is absolutely appalling and any woman in any workplace anywhere in the world should never ever have to endure this level of degrading, vile treatment. My hope is that when all of this horrificness is over that this will in some way send a message to other women in any workplace that they know that if this happens to them they must speak up. We will believe them. We will help them and we will stop it. It’s a time when women have to more than ever come together and absolutely unite and say ‘No. We are equal to men and we will not be treated in this way. We have to change this now."
so, has Woody been "well-behaved" enough to get a thank you at the Hollywood Awards?
She deserves three generations of side-eye
🤣
Hahaha this is glorious
..."women at home, however, are fair game."
Someone who's not as lazy as me should make an ONTD Original with all of the people who have spoken out about Weinstein but still support Woody Allen, Roman Polanski, Victor Salva, etc.
Winslet lost any credibility she had when she leaped at the chance to work with Woody Allen, and it took her long enough to come out with a statement about Weinstein. She was in 4 Miramax films, going back to Heavenly Creatures (Finding Neverland, Iris) and The Reader in 2009 for The Weinstein Company. She's always known exactly who he was.
god these people are so fucking transparent