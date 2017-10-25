tv: melisandre

Niall Horan: I used to be like ‘I don’t believe that anxiety thing.'



While promoting his new album Flicker, Niall Horan revealed he too has anxiety.

Niall on his stage anxiety: "I used to be like ‘I don’t believe that anxiety thing. What’s everybody banging on about?’ and then I got it a couple of times and went oh jeezus. I tend to get it a lot around stage time and I start freaking out with TV shows and stuff but you kind of breathe your way out of it."

On Zayn's anxiety in the band: "Zayn would have struggled with it because he liked having us next to him on stage, which took some of the [pressure off]…when you don’t like it being all about you and you’ve got other people around you, it’s kind of easier to go on stage."

On coping with his anxiety: "Breathe in for four, breathe out for four and hold your breath for four".

Do you not believe things are actually real unless they happen to you ONTD? Do you have anxiety?

