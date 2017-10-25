Niall Horan: I used to be like ‘I don’t believe that anxiety thing.'
Niall Horan Opens Up About His Struggles With Anxiety And How He Shrugs It Off https://t.co/DwPPSAaBdy— Niall Horan News (@NJHNEWS) October 25, 2017
While promoting his new album Flicker, Niall Horan revealed he too has anxiety.
Niall on his stage anxiety: "I used to be like ‘I don’t believe that anxiety thing. What’s everybody banging on about?’ and then I got it a couple of times and went oh jeezus. I tend to get it a lot around stage time and I start freaking out with TV shows and stuff but you kind of breathe your way out of it."
On Zayn's anxiety in the band: "Zayn would have struggled with it because he liked having us next to him on stage, which took some of the [pressure off]…when you don’t like it being all about you and you’ve got other people around you, it’s kind of easier to go on stage."
On coping with his anxiety: "Breathe in for four, breathe out for four and hold your breath for four".
Do you not believe things are actually real unless they happen to you ONTD? Do you have anxiety?
This plain cracker.
It matters now because it happened to him.
my anxiety has crippled me for the better part of the last two years, grad school depression hit deep for me
i still struggle w it esp in terms of regaining my creativity, i fear a blank page like it'll kill me and its destroyed the passion i used to have for my career but im trying to get it back
pharmaceuticals havent worked for me and i dont wish to try them again
rn im trying to see if vitamin d/b complex/iron help me level out and use cbd on the bad days
Everyday I've been feeling like I'm going to die at some point if I do anything other than lay in bed and cry.
:/
I really didn't want to have to take meds, but ever since I had a panic attack at the mall I got a prescription for alprazolam at the er and it's really been helping me at least move forward through the day, but I'm hoping to get a better prescription and treatment this week.
My family has been really supportive too, although they want me to keep asking how I am feeling and it kind of sucks.
I had a good day yesterday and an awful one today and all the time I kept getting these texts from them asking me how I'm going and I feel kind of worse that they're worrying about me. Although I am better now than I was this morning, I still just want to lay in bed and ignore everyone.
i've been dealing with it for a long time so if you ever have any questions feel free to ask, or you can PM me too.
I’m glad that medication and therapy is working for you! I tried Lexapo first and I got awful side effects (it was easily the worst two weeks of my life - I couldn’t sleep, would shake when I was anxious etc) but I was lucky the second one Effextor worked for me that after 6/7 years I’m actually beginning to decrease them to go off them. The withdrawal symptoms aren’t too good but I’m coping. The fatigue and confusion is annoying though.
I'm glad it's been working for you boo! Now breakouts fucking suck, I've just had the drowsiness :/
I haven't registered at a gp since I moved (which i need to do soon) and ran out of meds. I've been even more panicky since, so I guess they were sorta working even if it didn't seem like they were :|
i'm grateful tbh. it's not easy, i can't imagine struggling with it on a 24/7 basis.
he didn't say anything bad tho ojwefkdls
/an anxious and chronically depressed bitch
slow hands is a good song tho
maybe im being too charitable tho assuming theyre oblivious whites rather than just petty lol.
I never thought there would be a day where I wouldn't be panicking 24/7
The right medicine has got to be out there for you
The only people's opinions who matter to me are those who I interact with daily, and only then will I actually put in effort to form a relationship with them. I never really understand why people give so much power to random strangers they'll never see again. I get it if it's for work-related issues or something impactful to their lives, but otherwise it's probably just insecurity.
It’s like people with no anxiety think they are coming up with new and exciting ways to educate those of us who have anxiety how to not have it.
If I had a nickel for every time someone told me ‘Don’t worry so much about what others think’ Id be a billionaire by now. I feel like smacking my forehead all sarcastically and saying “thank you so much for telling me that! It never occurred to me!”
Thing is, the worry about what others think is a symptom of the chemical imbalance. It isn’t the cause of the anxiety. If I could turn off my unwanted, obsessive thoughts, don’t you think I would? And by saying I shouldnt worry about what others think you are telling me what to do but not how to accomplish that. I need steps.
Sorry that rant isn’t directed at you, but at all of the well-meaning yet ignorant people who think anxiety can be turned off like the flip of a switch for everybody.
except when your job requires you to do this