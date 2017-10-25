Niall Horan: I used to be like ‘I don’t believe that anxiety thing.'

I have panic disorder and I literally don't know what it's like to get through the day without anxiety. I feel for Zayn, it sucks.



❤ I have severe sometimes crippling social anxiety, I'm here for you bby Reply

This plain cracker. Reply

Typical white man honestly Reply

It matters now because it happened to him. Reply

How republican of him Reply

anxiety is the worst

my anxiety has crippled me for the better part of the last two years, grad school depression hit deep for me



i still struggle w it esp in terms of regaining my creativity, i fear a blank page like it'll kill me and its destroyed the passion i used to have for my career but im trying to get it back



pharmaceuticals havent worked for me and i dont wish to try them again

rn im trying to see if vitamin d/b complex/iron help me level out and use cbd on the bad days Reply

I hear you on the struggling with creativity thing. I'm still trying to get mine back. Thankfully, I'm not at "graphic design is my passion" levels. Reply

Have you ever looked into amino acids? I didn’t really try it but when I was looking to go the natural route I read a lot of good stuff about it. Reply

i havent but ill look it up! ty bb Reply

i hope you're doing better ^__^ Reply

I used to think I could control my anxiety by myself, but it got to a point where I really can't and I really can understand why Zayn wouldn't want to go out and have shows and promote his album for real.

Everyday I've been feeling like I'm going to die at some point if I do anything other than lay in bed and cry.

:/ Reply

Have you tried talking to your doctor? I know it can be scary and it took me a long time to gather the courage but I finally gave it a shot. I'm here for you if you need it sometimes it just feels nice to talk to someone sometimes ❤ Reply

+1. it took me reaching a breaking point and legit knowing that i wouldn't be able to survive living like that any longer to talk to my doctor, but it ended up making all the difference Reply

Yeah, ever since I had the first actual panicked attack last month I've been going to the therapist, for four weeks now, and I have my first appointment with a psychiatrist this Friday.

I really didn't want to have to take meds, but ever since I had a panic attack at the mall I got a prescription for alprazolam at the er and it's really been helping me at least move forward through the day, but I'm hoping to get a better prescription and treatment this week.

My family has been really supportive too, although they want me to keep asking how I am feeling and it kind of sucks.

I had a good day yesterday and an awful one today and all the time I kept getting these texts from them asking me how I'm going and I feel kind of worse that they're worrying about me. Although I am better now than I was this morning, I still just want to lay in bed and ignore everyone. Reply

Also, thanks for the offer... It's kind of easier to talk to someone anonymously on the internet than it is to face someone irl and talk about it tbh, so really, thank you. Reply

i was the same way but then i went to my doctor & it helped that he was rly helpful & was willing to help me try different meds to see which one worked the best for me, however i fell off after my prescription ran out bc i wanted to see if i could control it & it's not working. try seeing a doctor & get some recommendations (& if your docs an ass it's best to find a new one) so that you can get your anxiety under control bc it is the best feeling to be able to get it under control. Reply

the breakthrough for me came when i realized it's less about controlling/stopping anxiety and moreso about learning to live with it as a natural part of your life and accepting the rises and falls. it took a while to grasp that because it seems so counterintuitive.



i've been dealing with it for a long time so if you ever have any questions feel free to ask, or you can PM me too. Reply

I've always had anxiety and depression but i haven't really had treatment until this year. I just started taking Lexapro and I've noticed it helps however I've been breaking out like crazy. Therapy and medication has really helped me and i hate how in my family there is this huge stigma against anti depressants. Reply

I haven't really had treatment until this year as well, I'm glad lexapro and therapy have been working for you. I'm giving everything a shot (medicine and therapy) but I feel like I'm always going to be unhappy/numb and afraid of people it sucks. Reply

I agree with the stigma around antidepressants. When I told my mum my gp recommend that I go on them she was like “but aren’t they addictive?” And reacted negatively. I said no the ones my gp wants to put me on aren’t addictive and she said “then why do people have withdrawal symptoms from when they go off them” and I had to explain it’s because of how they help with your moods.



I’m glad that medication and therapy is working for you! I tried Lexapo first and I got awful side effects (it was easily the worst two weeks of my life - I couldn’t sleep, would shake when I was anxious etc) but I was lucky the second one Effextor worked for me that after 6/7 years I’m actually beginning to decrease them to go off them. The withdrawal symptoms aren’t too good but I’m coping. The fatigue and confusion is annoying though. Reply

I take lexapro too and it's amazing how much better I feel. I used to cry every morning during my commute bc it made me so anxious to drive and now I don't even think about it. My dad is the same about mental health and medication, I have to hide my pills whenever I have to take them around him because I don't feel like dealing with his comments. Reply

I avoid antidepressants for around 7 years and it nearly killed me. I'm on lexapro as well, it's pretty great so far, way less side affects than Prozac or cymbalta. My family has a huge stigma against it as well, they don't believe I should be on it, but I'm just like at least I'm doing something about my problems lmao



I'm glad it's been working for you boo! Now breakouts fucking suck, I've just had the drowsiness :/ Reply

my anxiety is awful



I haven't registered at a gp since I moved (which i need to do soon) and ran out of meds. I've been even more panicky since, so I guess they were sorta working even if it didn't seem like they were :| Reply

i know everyone has diff experiences with anxiety, i found that i struggled with it for a brief period as i've gotten older it kinda faded. i still get it but rarely and it's usually when i'm stressed out like trying to meet a deadline at work.



i'm grateful tbh. it's not easy, i can't imagine struggling with it on a 24/7 basis. Reply

This post won't go well for him since 99% of ontd has anxiety and depression. Reply

i don't see what's wrong with what he said though? he was young and didn't experience or understand anxiety. now he has anxiety and understands more what zayn goes through Reply

I agree, there's honestly in what he said. But that post is already against him lol. Maybe it will just be a couple of comments! Reply

Lol right, like all of ontd were crusading for mental health awareness at age 15... 🙄 Reply

LOL Reply

Hahaha Reply

nnn



he didn't say anything bad tho ojwefkdls



/an anxious and chronically depressed bitch Reply

Should I feel sorry for that bitch?.gif Reply

It’s practically a membership requirement Reply

lmao Reply

i do have anxiety & i'm currently taking a beta blocker which has been helping but sometimes i wonder if i need something stronger only bc sometimes my anxiety gets out of hand. i've tried doing calm breathing techniques/meditation & it does nothing for me if i'm trying to do it for more than 5 mins bc my mind can get overreactive & then i just sit there & jump from 10-50 thoughts instead of you know focusing on calming myself. Reply

meditation is hard when you have anxiety. It's really hard to focus when your brain is screaming at you. Reply

This. I want to copy & paste this comment. I have such a hard time with meditation. Reply

I feel like I've had anxiety for the majority of my life and that's it's only getting worse as I get older. That, mixed with depression has been no fun. It's like they're always competing with each other for dominance, which leaves me feeling like shit most of the time. And I don't like anti-anxiety meds because they made me even more depressed, so I just kind of have to deal. Reply

i mean, okay. idk it bugs me so much how all the dudes in the band were super dismissive of the shit zayn dealt with until recently.



slow hands is a good song tho Reply

i get that-- re: being bugged about their dismissive attitudes at the beginning but i wonder if that had to do with their own hurt feelings/frustrations of having been "left" or the drama surrounding it/leading up to it? Reply

i’m sure that’s what it was, but to be clear i don’t just mean his anxiety i mean like the racism and islamophobia too but yeah, i’m sure there were a ton of bad feelings there with the way he left. Reply

Parent

If someone is mentally unwell and they knew about it (which Niall says) there isn't really an excuse to be petty, period. Reply

imo it was less resentment n more sheer obliviousness. bc zayn didnt talk/complain abt it publicly (maybe he did privately idk) until recently they might have assumed he wasnt bothered by it that much/was handling it? them being white i can easily see them not getting why the racist hate zayn got was worse than the hate they all got from larries/crazy stans. kinda like how some men dont get why sexual harrassment is worse than someone just being an asshole to u uno? they prob assumed he was basically going thru the same shit they did, not realising the spotlight affected zayn in a much different way n just bc he didnt mention it a lot didnt mean he didnt in fact notice the differential treatment he got bc of his race etc.



maybe im being too charitable tho assuming theyre oblivious whites rather than just petty lol. Reply

I used to have crippling anxiety but now with the correct meds I feel better

I never thought there would be a day where I wouldn't be panicking 24/7 Reply

Your comment gave me hope <3, because it's exactly how I feel rn and I've been really hoping the right treatment will help me, but it's so hard to believe it at this point... Reply

I'm on a medication called Geodon which is the short name for it but I went through several medications before I found that one

The right medicine has got to be out there for you Reply

I have anxiety but I always push through because I’ve watched how it’s crippled my Mom’s life and I don’t want that. I know this might make me sound like an asshole but whatever. She’s basically lost 20 years to it and I don’t want to lose any.



Edited at 2017-10-25 11:05 pm (UTC)

I don't have anxiety because I literally stopped caring what random people think about me. It's really liberating when you can just stop putting on an act for strangers. Obviously not to the extent of causing a scene, because I'd still prefer to just not be involved in IRL conflict with random people.



The only people's opinions who matter to me are those who I interact with daily, and only then will I actually put in effort to form a relationship with them. I never really understand why people give so much power to random strangers they'll never see again. I get it if it's for work-related issues or something impactful to their lives, but otherwise it's probably just insecurity. Reply

same tbh. and i just think as i've gotten older, i don't care as much about a lot of shit anymore. a lot of the stuff i used to burden myself with stressing over was trivial shit that didn't even matter. Reply

I'm trying to tell myself that there's no point worrying about outcomes I can't control, which is a lot easier said than done, but is something to aim for Reply

I've gotten to this point too, its so liberating Reply

Lol wtf? Like, yeah if you have a normal chemical composition in your brain you can avoid anxiety with that kind of mindset. My ~insecurity doesn't cause my anxiety, my anxiety causes my overreaction/fight or flight response to kick into overdrive for no reason/when reacting to things that don't warrant that reaction. To say "oh just don't be anxious anymore! Just relax" to someone with a mental illness is pretty insulting tbh Reply

This times 1000!



It’s like people with no anxiety think they are coming up with new and exciting ways to educate those of us who have anxiety how to not have it.



If I had a nickel for every time someone told me ‘Don’t worry so much about what others think’ Id be a billionaire by now. I feel like smacking my forehead all sarcastically and saying “thank you so much for telling me that! It never occurred to me!”



Thing is, the worry about what others think is a symptom of the chemical imbalance. It isn’t the cause of the anxiety. If I could turn off my unwanted, obsessive thoughts, don’t you think I would? And by saying I shouldnt worry about what others think you are telling me what to do but not how to accomplish that. I need steps.



Sorry that rant isn’t directed at you, but at all of the well-meaning yet ignorant people who think anxiety can be turned off like the flip of a switch for everybody. Reply

Parent

mte im reading this comment like ...... anxiety isn't even about what anybody else thinks of you, or even what you think about yourself, for many ppl? my anxiety is an overreaction to something that shouldn't be a big deal, often health related but not always. overproduction of cortisol (flight/fight) to everyday things is anxiety to me. that's what i deal with. Reply

Parent

it's not really (at all) about what other people think, though ... lol Reply

It's really liberating when you can just stop putting on an act for strangers.



except when your job requires you to do this Reply

thats rlly not what anxiety disorder is for most. that might describe normal feelings of nervousness/anxiety but for generalised anxiety disorder its not rlly caused by the level of self confidence u have. its not a rational thing sometimes ur mind just overreacts to shit. like some ppl wake up having panic attacks, no apparent trigger their body just decides its time to make them feel like theyre dying. Reply

