ONTD Original: Re-examining History with Ancient Aliens' Giorgio Tsoukalos






On the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah

"When you are at a nuclear testing range and you witness a nuclear blast, you are told to look away and not to look straight into the blast. And here we have a similar description in ancient biblical text where instructions were given: "Whatever you do, don’t look back because you will die!" And sure enough it happened to Lot’s wife."






On Satan

"The whole idea or concept of Satan is based on a misunderstood visit by extraterrestrials in the remote past. According to the Ancient Astronaut theory, the reason why we have the idea of a Satan today is because there might’ve been some type of mutiny between good and bad extraterrestrial factions in the remote past. And so the mutineers were cast out by the commander and they became known as the evil fallen angels… [pause] which they never were."






On the Burning Bush

"The idea of the burning bush is very interesting to me because things like burning bushes really don’t exist, especially if they all of a sudden give instructions… So, we have to ask ourselves what did our ancestors describe. And so the burning bush idea could’ve been a technological creation, which Moses described as a burning bush."






On the Pope withholding information

"The kids were given three messages and the Pope refused to release the third message. The third message apparently talks about extraterrestrial life. Now that is sensational! Because to me, to deny the revelation of that particular message and that is exactly what the pope did... [pause] and I wonder why."






On Dinosaurs

"Scientists truly believe that dinosaurs ruled this planet for 165 million years. In comparison modern homo sapiens, HUMANS, have only been around for about 200 thousand years, so dinosaurs are by far the dominant species in the history of this earth. But in the early 1800s, if you told someone that the earth used to be teeming with giant beasts some of which weighed over 100 tons that person would say to you, "You’re crazy!" And yet today the dinosaurs are scientific fact. Dinosaurs could very well have been an early experiment by extraterrestrials with life on earth."






On the nature of evil nature

“There is no question that according to tradition there are places that over time have become evil. That there is some type of a mystique going on there that is…[pause] not good nature, but rather evil.”






On Mummies

"I’m suggesting that mummification is based on our ancestors who watched extraterrestrials getting ready for a flight through deep space. One possibility is to be frozen or to be put into animated sleep where you’re inside in this "sarcophagus…" this coffin and so our ancestors might’ve watched this type of preparation and they misunderstood this for the Gods dying and so our ancestors mummified themselves in order to be ready for the return of the Gods with the hopes that the Gods would reanimate them from the dead in the future."






On Penis sheaths

"Whatever the bearded man wears around his hips to me looks more like some type of technological device than what Egyptology suggests. Egyptology suggests that he is wearing a penis sheath. Now to me it is clear that whatever is attached to his front of his belly is anything, but a penis sheath. Is it possible that this is a carving of a potential extraterrestrial? (Yes, it is.)"






On astronauts of the non-ancient variety

“Ever since humankind launched itself into space, there have been reports where astronauts describe something that they saw while being up in the spaceship. And we have to remind ourselves that those stories are reported by astronauts and not by… [pause] insane people.”




On the Ancient Astronauts

"The only way the Ancient Astronaut theory can be disproven is when the extraterrestrials show up."




On all human achievements

"We were building pyramids. Sumeria was created. All those different high achievements were done. And the ancient astronaut theory suggests that this was a direct result of extraterrestrials tampering with our DNA, so we’re half-human half-extraterrestrial. We’re hybrids."





Poll #2074023


Do you think Aliens exist?








Do you believe in Aliens? Have you ever seen a UFO? Do you think there's a government cover-up? I declare this a creepy post and dedicate it to our very own ancient alien, hjalmartazar.

SOURCE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
