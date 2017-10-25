Disney show, "Andi Mack" to feature first gay main character

I even called it in a previous post. Reply

we've had a post about this?

Well I semi-called it. 2 for 2 me, Disney!

It was really obvious, so I'm glad they're acknowledging that he's gay.

i was just about to say, someone here called it!

Before even coming into this post I thought about your comment in the last one. Haha You were right!

I love this show and they've slowly been building up to this storyline so I'm happy they're finally going there! Even more excited for season two now.

it was obvious the writers were going in that direction but it's Disney so i had my reservations they would go there and make them go in another direction.



i'm very happy to see them finally make progress because the lack of gay characters in Disney shows growing up sucked.

Yeah, I really thought Disney was just going to go down the road of implying that Cyrus was gay and never actually have him come out.



I think Terry Minsky probably had alot to do with them actually doing this.

do you think they'll have a relationship

Cyrus and Jonah? I doubt it because it has been established since day 1 that Jonah is straight.

yeah doubtful.

I don't really know this show but this is awesome.

It's from the Lizzie McGuire creator and revolves around a thirteen year old girl who discovers her mother is actually her sister (via teenage pregnancy) and her parents are her grandparents.

damn that's a pretty bold storyline for disney channel

Imma be bold and say Andi Mack >>>>> Lizzie McGuire and anyone who disagrees can fight me.

i need to watch this show, cuz that happened to me growing up!



i was about 8 or 9 when my family told me.

Lord. My friends have been joking about this exact scenario my entire life.

they've leaned on this since the beginning and OMG

so glad it will be openly discussed as opposed to other characters who fit cliche "gay" stereotypes but never actually broached the topic.

I've never heard of this. If it's not a reboot of Alex Mack I don't care.



Eta: I guess that was Nickelodeon. Disney shows blow.



Edited at 2017-10-25 10:42 pm (UTC) Reply

ctrl f alex mack tbh

So, this is your contribution?



A show with a mostly minority (Asian) cast, dealing with actually important issues, and you're going to write it off because it's not a remake of a horribly acted, completely White show from 20+ years ago?



This is why most networks don't even try, lol

But nostalgia!!!

this tea. drag it sis.

Alex Mack was a shit show. Bye.

Last year there was just a lot of speculation and people were just assuming Cyrus was gay/bi but this is the first time it's really been confirmed.



This is such a good show; it's the best show Disney has put out in a long time. They've done a really good job with topics in the past and it's great that the show builds upon itself. The continuity is pretty good, although I hope we find out a bit more about Buffy's and Cyrus's parents this season.

Awww i really hope they follow through with this storyline even after the inevitable Right wing backlash

well good for them

Omg I'm shooketh that Disney is doing this

lowkey same

This is so precious.



Imagine this happening 10 years ago... yeesh.

10 years ago Hannah Montana couldn't kiss her boyfriend.

Also, justice for Ryan Evans!

huh?

wizards premiered 10 years ago and in one of the first episodes alex goes up to a random guy in school, grabs him, kisses him, and walks away. i don't think they had anything against kissing.

The premise seemed super heavy-handed, but this news has really piqued my interest.

I adored Lizzie - and love me some Raven's Home - so I'm okay with a bit of tween cheese.



Edited at 2017-10-25 11:23 pm (UTC) Reply

Watch it!

It's got the cheese but it's a good show and all the characters are likable.

