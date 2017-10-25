Disney show, "Andi Mack" to feature first gay main character
Season two of Andi Mack premieres on Friday, and Cyrus will realize he has feelings for Jonah. The storyline will build as the season continues, and Cyrus will lean on best friends Andi and Buffy. Child development experts were consulted during the writing process.
Well I semi-called it. 2 for 2 me, Disney!
i'm very happy to see them finally make progress because the lack of gay characters in Disney shows growing up sucked.
I think Terry Minsky probably had alot to do with them actually doing this.
i was about 8 or 9 when my family told me.
Eta: I guess that was Nickelodeon. Disney shows blow.
A show with a mostly minority (Asian) cast, dealing with actually important issues, and you're going to write it off because it's not a remake of a horribly acted, completely White show from 20+ years ago?
This is why most networks don't even try, lol
This is such a good show; it's the best show Disney has put out in a long time. They've done a really good job with topics in the past and it's great that the show builds upon itself. The continuity is pretty good, although I hope we find out a bit more about Buffy's and Cyrus's parents this season.
Imagine this happening 10 years ago... yeesh.
Also, justice for Ryan Evans!
wizards premiered 10 years ago and in one of the first episodes alex goes up to a random guy in school, grabs him, kisses him, and walks away. i don't think they had anything against kissing.
Is this show worth watching?
I adored Lizzie - and love me some Raven's Home - so I'm okay with a bit of tween cheese.
