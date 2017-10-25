Kpop Post: Loona, Wanna One, Jimin & more!
Odd Eye Circle- Sweet Crazy Love teaser (after Mix & Match's success they're getting a repackage album)
Odd Eye Circle- Loonatic (english version)
Wanna One- 1-1=0 (Nothing Without You) teaser
Jimin-Hallelujah teaser
The Uni+- My time
JBJ-Fantasy
SONAMOO- Happy Box pt 2 teaser
Source:https://www.youtube.com/embed/_F8fx2BSML8
S2:https://www.youtube.com/embed/XznW8Ti6WWk
S3:https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZRLQWVq-NJo
S4:https://www.youtube.com/embed/Db6-zoUhL-s
S5:https://www.youtube.com/embed/_R3YWW5ayrU
S6:https://www.youtube.com/embed/RGYIpwovVsc
S7:https://www.youtube.com/embed/htWRDxo84cc
Odd Eye Circle- Loonatic (english version)
Wanna One- 1-1=0 (Nothing Without You) teaser
Jimin-Hallelujah teaser
The Uni+- My time
JBJ-Fantasy
SONAMOO- Happy Box pt 2 teaser
Source:https://www.youtube.com/embed/_F8fx2BSML8
S2:https://www.youtube.com/embed/XznW8Ti6WWk
S3:https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZRLQWVq-NJo
S4:https://www.youtube.com/embed/Db6-zoUhL-s
S5:https://www.youtube.com/embed/_R3YWW5ayrU
S6:https://www.youtube.com/embed/RGYIpwovVsc
S7:https://www.youtube.com/embed/htWRDxo84cc
and i like loona but lol. the only people paying attention to them are international fans who just gas them up and don't actually support them
Indie darlings
Also we splurged on tickets to see BIGBANG in Osaka during our fall vacation - I'm so fucking excited! I'm bummed there wen't be any TOP but I think we will still have a blast.