October 25th, 2017, 05:06 pm kimmy_kun Tabloid Cover Wednesday Spicy Eggplant PastaLemon White Chocolate Chip Cookies
I knew she got divorced but I didn't know that was why
that's too bad! my comment was rude, I actually like Mandy lol
So do those cookies!
Why did Star photoshop Tim McGraw to look like a younger Alan Jackson?
- what is with so many magazines talking about Gwen and Blake
- lol again with Brad and Jen
- tbh I'm really not a fan of lemon flavored desserts (the only exception is lemon meringue pie)
Which, wtf for several reasons.
They won’t even be getting married until after Kate’s bb christening, at earliest next June-July
how many more brad runs back to jen stories do we need? arnt they tired of this