Gwen and Blake deserve each other. But that is one couple that shouldn't procreate. Reply

The fuck kind of heartbreak did Mandy Moore go through Reply

didn't Ryan Adams cheat on her with someone? Reply

ahhh maybe



I knew she got divorced but I didn't know that was why



that's too bad! my comment was rude, I actually like Mandy lol Reply

According to Lainey ha deadbeat heroin addict husband cheated on her with Taylor Swift. Reply

I mean ... they’ve been trying to kill off Valerie for about 10 years Reply

I really REALLY want Brad and Gwyneth to get back together. This place would be glorious. Reply

God, I'm starving. That pasta looks delicious.



So do those cookies! Reply

I really wish they would leave Michael J. Fox alone. Reply

Right? Then again, it's about the only time I've wished for a tabloid cover to be true, Parkinson's is such an awful disease. Reply

Same. It'd be nice if that headline were true, though. Reply

People had photo exclusives of Affleck and Shookus looking for a nice family home for Ben, LMAO Reply

omggggggg he's shameless Reply

Why did Star photoshop Tim McGraw to look like a younger Alan Jackson? Reply

- I wonder what was so unusual about Judy Garland and Rock Hudson relationship? I doubt they dated, most likely they were just friends

- what is with so many magazines talking about Gwen and Blake

- lol again with Brad and Jen

- tbh I'm really not a fan of lemon flavored desserts (the only exception is lemon meringue pie) Reply

he was gay, and i believe that she dated him to appease hollywood, there's a book about all of the old hollywood people who were gay and hiding it because it was so unaccepted Reply

gwen is almost 50. give it up. Reply

To save other people from Googling - she's 48.



Which, wtf for several reasons. Reply

and meghan isn't getting pregnant until fall of '18, at the soonest. Reply

i wonder how meghan feels now she’s in the center of bs stories now. Reply

50/50 in 2016 she wasn't knowing outside of suits fan now shes everywhere. then look who shes attached too Reply

Yeah I’d bet $1M she is 💯% not pregnant

They won’t even be getting married until after Kate’s bb christening, at earliest next June-July Reply

it’s 2017

how many more brad runs back to jen stories do we need? arnt they tired of this Reply

Mandy is naturally gorgeous but that cover isn’t doing her any favors. Reply

LOL at that "Ben goes back to a long ass rehab this time" story. Reply

