Making history, five transgender actors cast in Ryan Murphy's "Pose"

Five transgender actors have been cast as series regulars in Ryan Murphy's new FX pilot, Pose, set in the '80s and looking at several segments/societies in New York, such as ball culture, the literary and social scenes, and more. MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Angelica Ross, and Hailie Sahar will all be portraying trans characters. Ryan Jamaal Swain, Billy Porter, and and Dyllon Burnside have also joined the cast. Janet Mock is co-writing scripts with writer Steven Canals. They will also be mentoring transgender directors behind the scenes. Production begins next month.


