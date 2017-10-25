Making history, five transgender actors cast in Ryan Murphy's "Pose"

damn it! i love MJ and hate ryan murphy. i am so torn. Reply

This is awesome! Reply

Lol @ Ryan Murphy being the ring leader. Reply

mte I'd be so into it otherwise Reply

Is it an all black cast too? Reply

AND all PoC?! It's a great concept, and I think Murphy is fantastic at generating concepts. It's follow-through after season 1 where it all falls to shit... Anyway, I hope this does well if only so that trans actors get more recognition and casting. Reply

Murphy is fantastic at generating concepts. It's follow-through after season 1 where it all falls to shit



Yeeeeep. Reply

lol fr Reply

i'm pretty sure he's realized this huge flaw of his, and probably why he only does anthology shows now Reply

i think ryan murphy does make an effort to learn more about the causes he tries to champion for publicity, and it leads to a lot of mixed feelings overall on him and his work for me personally. but i should say that i dont pay attention to his work very closely and kind of stopped after a couple of seasons of glee.



i personally couldn't understand how glee existed in the universe where every episode was a special episode, but also reveled in its offensiveness. the contrast of the two concepts couldn't successfully be pulled off and it really made the tone inconsistent so i hope this time he gets it together Reply

i think for all his flaws at writing for minority characters on screen, he's actually really good at giving more opportunities bts to underrepresented groups. iirc he has some organization dedicated to making sure that at least half of the eps for his various shows are written/directed by poc and/or women. he doesn't just bullshit that it's time we're having this conversation~ lmao



but i can never forgive him for the shittiness that was glee!



Edited at 2017-10-25 09:30 pm (UTC) Reply

ia, he does more than almost anyone with that much power.



also what could move you to forgiveness? what's it gonna take? dig deep Reply

hes one of the few directors who consistently casts women over 40, makes them main characters, and shows that they can still be sexual beings. i dislike many of his shows, but ill always respect him for that Reply

Right? This is awesome. Reply

That's nice but would be nice if Murphy would cast more than one token on each of his shows. Reply

This is awesome! But...Ryan Murphy 😖 Reply

ikr Reply

I can't stand Ryan Murphy but this is great. Reply

This is cool but I wish we could have new stories about trans POC that weren't just a rehash of Paris is Burning.



Edited at 2017-10-25 09:09 pm (UTC) Reply

y'all bitchin about Ryan Murphy but you still watch the shit out of his shows. Reply

Only speaking for myself but I criticize everything I watch. Reply

It's not like we have a lot to choose from Reply

yasss i love this



let's see if the usual crowd comes to sully this post too... Reply

lbr they're probably too busy writing thinkpieces about why we need a third sex in the city movie because of ~real women~ and ~relatable experiences~ (◔_◔) Reply

Wait until they arrive and say this is part of the ~transgender agenda~ Reply

Trans activism is cancer!!1! (an actual quote) Reply

don't summon them Reply

5 twoc? im probably gonna watch just for them tbh Reply

wait its 4? still more than enough for me to be excited. Reply

it's 5, i think. Reply

marginalized talent in front of and behind the cameras?! matt demon + other ~allies~ truly have no excuse Reply

Yes it's very on brand for Ry*n M*rphy to be so progressive! Reply

This fabulous and fierce gif rn, omw. I see her in 3 weeks! Reply

