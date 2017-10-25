Making history, five transgender actors cast in Ryan Murphy's "Pose"
Ryan Murphy Makes History With Largest Cast of Transgender Actors for FX's ‘Pose' https://t.co/UOBNiRz2wN pic.twitter.com/qczDSh9R8R— Lesley Goldberg (@Snoodit) October 25, 2017
Five transgender actors have been cast as series regulars in Ryan Murphy's new FX pilot, Pose, set in the '80s and looking at several segments/societies in New York, such as ball culture, the literary and social scenes, and more. MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Angelica Ross, and Hailie Sahar will all be portraying trans characters. Ryan Jamaal Swain, Billy Porter, and and Dyllon Burnside have also joined the cast. Janet Mock is co-writing scripts with writer Steven Canals. They will also be mentoring transgender directors behind the scenes. Production begins next month.
Source
Yeeeeep.
i personally couldn't understand how glee existed in the universe where every episode was a special episode, but also reveled in its offensiveness. the contrast of the two concepts couldn't successfully be pulled off and it really made the tone inconsistent so i hope this time he gets it together
but i can never forgive him for the shittiness that was glee!
Edited at 2017-10-25 09:30 pm (UTC)
also what could move you to forgiveness? what's it gonna take? dig deep
Edited at 2017-10-25 09:09 pm (UTC)
let's see if the usual crowd comes to sully this post too...