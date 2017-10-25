The backlash over Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl halftime show

Nnnn I just hope something goes terribly awry. Like he falls or some shit. Reply

Thread

Link

His singing will be disastrous enough. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is exactly how I feel about the situation, Justin barely got any flack for the incident whereas Janet was forced to withdraw from appearing at the Grammy's and was lambasted by the public and the media alike. People magazine called him the "Teflon Man" because he didn't get any of the backlash Janet did. It pisses me off, the stunt was clearly planned out but Justin was the one who removed the costume piece, how is this Janet's fault? Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like they weren't lying about calling it a wardrobe malfunction; the lyric he was singing was "have you naked by the end of this song" (iirc) so I think he was supposed to rip off a layer of her bodice that he didn't grab right and ripped the cup off instead. But instead of blaming him at ALL, she got lambasted for....having a nipple/being a black woman. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There are people who still debate over whether or not it was actually a "wardrobe malfunction"? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is my take. Of course that move was choreographed and you can see from the way the poppers are set up the piece is designed to come off, but just from the horrified look on Janet's face I don't think actual boob was supposed to come out. Looking at photos of the piece in his hand the top part doesn't look like it'd ever have come off separately from the under-layer. Who knows, maybe somebody in wardrobe just misunderstood their brief there or stupidly assumed she'd be wearing another layer underneath Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why would there be a detachable hole in her bra if it wasn't intended to be ripped off? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The fabric that was supposed to be part of the bra wasn't even there. That leathery piece is what was covering her boob with the satellite piercing, not any red bra or w/e Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bless this site for bringing me celeb gossip and teaching me new words. just looked up "lambasted" haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he received zero backlash



janet's career was stalled - her new music video at the time had a costume similar to the superbowl so they pulled it. her music got blacklisted. her management at the time forced her to publicly apologise. not just that, she became the face of the whole incident when it was both of them on stage. for years after the incident she was still getting asked about it. even on oprah. i think it was her ~big publicity question until michael died and later she got married to a billionaire.



lol @ "mr burns lookalike" though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

has janet commented? you know the "controversy" is part of why they booked him. people will tune in to see if she makes an appearance, etc. which sucks Reply

Thread

Link

Janet is too good to even be in the same building as him. His guest appearance at her performance was basically her doing community service. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why do you think she should comment? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think she should Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she should just make a vague tweet that lets people know she won't be there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so glad to see that the incident is not forgotten and that people actually remember what JT, his team and all media did do to save his sorry white ass. Reply

Thread

Link

I will forever hate Justin for fucking up Janet's career. I hope this twitter backlash will really blow up and finally put a bullet in his sorry ass excuse of a career. Reply

Thread

Link

he is a cockroach and has never received proper dragging for it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would've been just coming into HS when this whole thing happened and I do vaguely remember the way he'd play up some sudden ~good boy~ image after it all went down. But I was never really that socially aware at the time to see how fucked up it was and how horrible Janet Jackson was treated



tbh I don't even want her to make an appearance bc I know the media would give him more unearned praise like "oh Justin was so kind to let her join him!! this is what a feminist looks like!" rme. He doesn't deserve to be anywhere near her.



Edited at 2017-10-25 09:16 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link





Any disrespect towards the Queen should be punishable by death tbh.



Edited at 2017-10-25 09:18 pm (UTC) Janet is a living Icon™ and nothing that skinny white boy has done or will do will ever be on the level of Miss Jackson if You're Nasty. Even in 2004 she had cemented herself in pop culture history.Any disrespect towards the Queen should be punishable by death tbh. #offwithhishead Reply

Thread

Link

this. SO HARD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr??



What gets me especially heated is that he was *her guest*!



Like, he came into her party and burned her house down!! ...and then people were mad at her??? wtf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i get why janet fans dont like this, but why are britney stans always bothered by jt's success?





britney will never headline the superbowl

the lobotomized loser is just far too washed-up and irrelevant

Reply

Thread

Link

Why are you bringing up that backwater hillbilly country woman in a post that literally has nothing to do with her? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

backwater hillbilly country woman

lmfaoooo lmfaoooo #accurate Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nnnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bad troll. Sad troll. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg I like Brit but LMAOOOOOO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bc Britney is just another person he's thrown under the bus to further his own career. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Must suck to have no loved ones in your life Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Your efforts are so low. What happened to you to make you hate a famous woman so goddamn much? Absolutely pathetic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still want to know why either of them thought flashing her nipple would be a good idea. Reply

Thread

Link

cuz it was an MTV production Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was a good idea and I still don't understand why people were so butt hurt by it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's a black woman and it's america Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the weird thing is i feel like if this whole situation happened again today, it would've been completely different. this country, as a whole, was p. conservative rly up until a few yrs ago or maybe that's just wishful thinking? Reply

Thread

Link

I don't think it would be different at all. Given our climate, I imagine it would be worse tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte I think it would be a lot worse Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

hmmm i think people would definitely forget it faster. Social media age + the globalization of the internet means nothing is truly forgotten, but it leaves short term memory a lot faster. I feel like even if Janet took most of the heat (however much that would be) today, she'd bounce back or even be able to leverage it to her advantage depending on how PR played it.



I do think there would be a fuckton more criticism about Justin now getting as much crap as she did. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WAS conservative?



sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he seems like such a shitty person Reply

Thread

Link

k but it was preplanned by someone higher up right? it was neither janet nor justin's idea to rip her shirt open? i just need to know that people know this bc saying he ruined her career or whatever as if dude makes a move without it being run thru a legal team, focus group, and stat analysis Reply

Thread

Link

One of my favourite things about Lainey (from Lainey Gossip) is how much she abhors Justin and his attention-whorish ways. Reply

Thread

Link

Yes, that is her only redeeming factor by now. I'm totally with her on this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





http://www.laineygossip.com/kate-winslet-is-a-terrible-friend-and-what-else-september-28-2017/48049



thanks ONTD'ers for making me aware of this. lmao. my claim to fame around here is how she linked my ONTD original exposing Hagrid and bringing justice to BFlow tbh.thanks ONTD'ers for making me aware of this. lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who is hagrid Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I can't believe she had the audacity to try and steal your iconic exposé. Sue her ass! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Hopefully he loses his voice right before his performance. Then slips and sprains BOTH of his ankles. Reply

Thread

Link