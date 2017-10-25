The backlash over Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl halftime show
As the horrible news broke Sunday night that demonic jar of mayonnaise named Justin Timberlake will perform at the Super Bowl LII halftime show this February. Huge backlash to the booking erupted on social media. Using the #JusticeForJanet hashtag, critics condemned the NFL for booking Mr. Burns lookalike Timberlake. Considering his role in the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show’s infamous “wardrobe malfunction” with Janet Jackson. Critics accused the Timberlake was benefiting from “white male privilege.”“Still ensuring white privilege remains in style in 2017. Meanwhile, Janet Jackson is still left in the cold. My only request is that you don’t perform any of the music inspired by her brother or any Black artist. You love our culture, but disrespect our people”, Journalist Ernest Owens wrote.
janet's career was stalled - her new music video at the time had a costume similar to the superbowl so they pulled it. her music got blacklisted. her management at the time forced her to publicly apologise. not just that, she became the face of the whole incident when it was both of them on stage. for years after the incident she was still getting asked about it. even on oprah. i think it was her ~big publicity question until michael died and later she got married to a billionaire.
tbh I don't even want her to make an appearance bc I know the media would give him more unearned praise like "oh Justin was so kind to let her join him!! this is what a feminist looks like!" rme. He doesn't deserve to be anywhere near her.
Any disrespect towards the Queen should be punishable by death tbh. #offwithhishead
What gets me especially heated is that he was *her guest*!
Like, he came into her party and burned her house down!! ...and then people were mad at her??? wtf
I do think there would be a fuckton more criticism about Justin now getting as much crap as she did.
