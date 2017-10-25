all mine

The backlash over Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl halftime show



As the horrible news broke Sunday night that demonic jar of mayonnaise named Justin Timberlake will perform at the Super Bowl LII halftime show this February. Huge backlash to the booking erupted on social media. Using the #JusticeForJanet hashtag, critics condemned the NFL for booking Mr. Burns lookalike Timberlake. Considering his role in the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show’s infamous “wardrobe malfunction” with Janet Jackson. Critics accused the Timberlake was benefiting from “white male privilege.”“Still ensuring white privilege remains in style in 2017. Meanwhile, Janet Jackson is still left in the cold. My only request is that you don’t perform any of the music inspired by her brother or any Black artist. You love our culture, but disrespect our people”, Journalist Ernest Owens wrote.



source= https://twitter.com/voxdotcom/status/923195037692977153
Tagged: , ,