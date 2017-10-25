Kirsten Dunst Makes Gay Dreams Come True

Gays stay being low maintenance and spoiled! Everyone loves us! Reply

chance the rapper RT'd me once and it got 14k RTs and i felt a lil famous. Reply

i tweeted aaron paul in 2012 asking who is have 1d member was. he replied to me and said harry but then i think a whole bunch of tweens jumped on him so he deleted it lol RIP Reply

lol that's cute. Reply

generous queen Reply

I hate his twitter so much Reply

Bruce Campbell made fun of me in front of a Q&A crowd once. It was pretty great. Reply

LOL how so? I just went to his book signing but no jokes at my expense sadly. Reply

Craig Ferguson made fun of me in a nice way at one of his tapings. He gave me a shirt and a mug to make up for it. Reply

what did he say Reply

LOL. I love his Twitter. Reply

I love you Kiki! 😘 Reply

um why did i have this guy blocked i've never ever heard of him lmao



ronan farrow replied to a 6 month old tweet of mine and i didn't even tag him lol and dev hynes aka blood orange🍊has rt'd me a few times Reply

That happens to me from time to time, but I'm subscribed to Wil Wheaton's block list and he has 27k accounts blocked. Reply

He's incredibly obnoxious, so you probably saw a tweet from him one time and blocked him out of instinct.



Somehow my friends-only twitter is blocked by Calvin Harris, though. I have no idea why, as I don't follow him, and my twitter is locked down, so he wouldn't see my tweets even if I had ever tweeted him. Reply

dev Hynes is insufferable, i hate him more and more as the years go by Reply

Really? I follow a model/singer who is the HBA muse(and barely a sineger but he's interesting to look at)and he sings backup for Dev frequently, is in his videos and late night show performances. Like they are in several pics hugged up and chilling like best friends. Why is Dev horrible? Reply

dev faves/rts everything and he’s shown his ass so i only pay attn to his music now Reply

Dev replied to me on snapchat once when I accidentally sent him a snap when I was drunk Reply

♥♥



I don't use Twitter, but last year TCM reblogged an old post I made on Tumblr, so that was kind of cool, I guess, lol



Edited at 2017-10-25 09:07 pm (UTC) Reply

Isn't he the gay guy from Jeopardy? Reply

It's in the post, Colton. How do you memorize lines if you can't read? Reply

lmao the post made it sound as if Jeopardy was called Gay Jeopardy, i loled Reply

He sounds annoying as fuck Reply

Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ

And with less than 20 comments. Bless u, gays Reply

Haha, it always cracks me up when I get these bc my posts average like 35 comments. Thanks for making me feel special, livejournal! Reply

