Kirsten Dunst Makes Gay Dreams Come True
Gay Jeopardy contestant Louis Virtel shared his ultimate life goal on Twitter:
Has your fav ever both given you life and ended it in one fell swoop?
I'd say my biggest dream is telling Kirsten Dunst I'm a huge fan only for her to mutter "Pathetic" and walk away.— Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) October 18, 2017
Pathetic— Kirsten Dunst (@kirstendunst) October 19, 2017
Honored. And now I have no dreams left!— Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) October 19, 2017
ronan farrow replied to a 6 month old tweet of mine and i didn't even tag him lol and dev hynes aka blood orange🍊has rt'd me a few times
Somehow my friends-only twitter is blocked by Calvin Harris, though. I have no idea why, as I don't follow him, and my twitter is locked down, so he wouldn't see my tweets even if I had ever tweeted him.
I don't use Twitter, but last year TCM reblogged an old post I made on Tumblr, so that was kind of cool, I guess, lol
