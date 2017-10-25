Podcast Post
Alec Baldwin Interviews Barbra Streisand:
Click Here To Listen
Marc Maron Interviews Willem Dafoe on WTF:
Click Here To Listen
Comedian Pete Holmes Interviews Weezer's Rivers Cuomo
Click Here To Listen
Scientific American Takes A Look At Our Fascination With Monsters
Click Here To Listen
I can't believe Barbra Streisand doesn't have a tag! Anyway, what are you listening to ONTD? I just finished Dirty John and meh.
Sources: 1 / 2 / 3 / 4
I thought Dirty John started out interesting but got boring, and the woman was so fucking stupid I couldn't stand it. Same with S Town, which draaaaaaagggggeed the last several eps.
Dirty John
After these months of torture...I will drop you off in the hot deserts of Nevada and let you burn to a crip ala The Trashcan man from The Stand and laugh as birds and other animals come to eat you alive!
not to mention letting him live with them before that, when they broke up. like ... do you hate your daughter?
Makes me want to find my old point horror books and read them with a bottle of rose.
I want to try more history ones but so far I've only done Stuff You Missed In History Class - my problem with less conversational ones, especially with history facts and timelines, is that when I lose focus for a bit it's hard to absorb all the info.
anyways, before she sued the pictures had like 22 views total. after she sued, the number multiplied by the thousands because everyone was curious as to what a coastal streisand home looked like and why she wanted to be concealed.
Seemed like a tamer version of "If You Really Loved Me" imho.
I guess I should check out S-Town since I need something new to listen to on my commute. But meh.
Edited at 2017-10-25 10:05 pm (UTC)