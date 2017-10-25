Podcast Post

I don't listen to any of these podcasts.



I thought Dirty John started out interesting but got boring, and the woman was so fucking stupid I couldn't stand it. Same with S Town, which draaaaaaagggggeed the last several eps. Reply

mte, I only listened to two or three episodes of Dirty John because I found the mom sooo insufferable and dumb. I gave up literally right after the host said "if he could fool a woman as smart as her what couldn't he do??", like lol okay bro let's not throw our words around... Reply

If you thought she was dumb BEFORE episode 4, it only got worse from there. Reply

LOL "Let's not throw our words around...." Reply

Dirty John started out ok but it got predictable and boring after a few episodes. Reply

You shut up! It's perfection! I LOVED IT! Reply

honestly the only podcasts i can concentrate on are mcelroy podcasts Reply

the grandmother drove me crazy, holy shit Reply

she was so proud that she loved her daughter's killer. like wtf lady... Reply

What the fuck was that 2 years and 9 months bullshit?! She forgave him in like 2 hours!!! I'm glad you think you're a good lady but fucking no way would I accept any of this shit! You killed my daughter...I will lock you up in a bunker and makde you eat your own body until you are left with nothing but stubs for arms and legs. THEN, I'll start to peel off your skin and make you eat that and then drop your skinned body into a pool of fucking lemon juice that I will take a loan out for at Wells Fargo and tape record you screaming and play that on a loop in your ears at full blast till you go deaf and send it to your loved ones in one of those cards that you record things on for Christmas!



After these months of torture...I will drop you off in the hot deserts of Nevada and let you burn to a crip ala The Trashcan man from The Stand and laugh as birds and other animals come to eat you alive! Reply

This is a thing of beauty tbh. Reply

seriously, she forgave him basically immediately. if I were her daughter I'd be furious from the afterlife that she didn't at least pause first.



not to mention letting him live with them before that, when they broke up. like ... do you hate your daughter? Reply

Lately I've been listening to Teen Creeps. Normally I don't like conversational podcasts but I like their style. I think maybe because I loved pulp YA of that era as a kid and I'm in the same age group as them so its like listening to friends having a nostalgia chat.

Makes me want to find my old point horror books and read them with a bottle of rose. Reply

late to this post but yesss. that's exactly why i love teen creeps. i bought a bunch of old rl stine and pike books at a used book store because of them. i need to buy a bottle of wine to drink while i read bc that sounds like a perfect night tbh Reply

I've been listening to a lot of bookish podcasts lately, do you guys have any faves?



I want to try more history ones but so far I've only done Stuff You Missed In History Class - my problem with less conversational ones, especially with history facts and timelines, is that when I lose focus for a bit it's hard to absorb all the info. Reply

If you liked Stuff You Missed In History Class, maybe try Stuff Mom Never Told You. It deals with more feminist issues and current events dictate what the topic will be for the episode Reply

I've listened to a few episodes of The History Chicks and I like them for being more conversational and a bit endearly nerdy. They did a great two part-er on Wallis Simpson recently that I loved Reply

I love The Dollop. It's a comedic American History podcast. Not every episode is perfect, but the good ones are truly awesome. The best episodes to start with are "The Rube" "Ten Cent Beer Night" "Competitive Tickling" "Action Park" and "Holy Rollers." Reply

my favorite thing about barbara streisand is how she sued a photographer for uploading pictures of her house and said it would be a gross invasion of her privacy. the photographer was really taking pictures to survey the coastal lands of california and probably had no idea that it was her house.



anyways, before she sued the pictures had like 22 views total. after she sued, the number multiplied by the thousands because everyone was curious as to what a coastal streisand home looked like and why she wanted to be concealed. Reply

hence the streisand effect Reply

"the Streisand effect" lol Reply

I'm still trying to figure out how people can listen to Marc Maron. I wanted to scream listening to him "interview" Jenny Slate. Reply

Yeah he can be very hit or miss. Reply

yeah, he can be difficult. and hostile, and passive-aggressive etc etc Reply

Yeah that schtick works well on Glow but I don't think i could take an long interview with that behavior Reply

I listened to Dirty John and I got so mad that that woman got back with him, how fucking pathetic and dumb. Honestly surprised her kids still talk to her Reply

I would never talk to her again without her agreement that we go to family therapy and she works on her co-dependency issues. You literally chose this man over us! I would be so fucking resentful! Reply

yaaas I love podcast posts Reply

Dirty John was quick, so I listened to it in like 2 days commuting to work but I thought it was disappointing. Like, I get it, The Walking Dead is her daughters favorite show. Also the internalized misogyny of these women was yikes.



Seemed like a tamer version of "If You Really Loved Me" imho.



I guess I should check out S-Town since I need something new to listen to on my commute. But meh. Reply

in the middle of e4 of dirty john and it's getting boring/predictable. does debra get back with him? like what happens fill me in tbh Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] course she did, even after she knew all about his criminal past. i don't even remember what made her finally wake up. she ran away and then he went after her kids. tried to kidnap the youngest daughter, she fought back and killed him. the end.



Edited at 2017-10-25 10:05 pm (UTC) Reply

i havent listened to you made it weird in forever. pete still has the best laugh tho. Reply

i've listened a lot to Court Junkie lately, not exploitative and she has a nice voice Reply

Ear Hustle is my new favorite. It’s made by inmates at San Quentin. It’s so interesting. Reply

Yes, I love it! Reply

