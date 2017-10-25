MAJOR Character Death Spoilers For The Walking Dead Season 8
Disclaimer: This information is still UNCONFIRMED and will officialy remain unconfirmed until the release of the episode, but know that TSDF (The Spoiling Dead Fans) are 99% legit about their information and have sucessfully spoiled the deaths of Glenn and Abraham (and many other characters before them) in the season 7 premiere four months before the episode aired.
Yesterday, TSDF anounced on their website the character who will die in the MSF (8x08) of The Walking Dead.
Carl Grimes (played by Chandler Riggs), will die in the Season 8 MSF of The Walking Dead follow by a destructive attack on Alexandria by Negan and The Saviors. TSDF still don't know who kills him, by he's suspected to be kiled by stabbing. Episode 8x09 will be the aftermath of his death.
Here are some of the reasons on why they suspect Carl will die:
"A series of several night shoots in Alexandria begins on 7/29 for episode 8. Gunfire, yelling, explosions, fires, etc.
7/31: Carl witnessed on the guard platform. Negan shows up. Carl gets down and goes to the gates. There is gunfire. Photo evidence confirms Carl’s presence
8/2: Most filming took place by Rick’s house. Late at night/early AM a couple of horrific screams were heard. At the time it was speculated that it was Michonne. Not confirmed. There is audio of the screams.
8/23–8/28: Alexandria filming. Carl, Negan, Michonne, Rick were confirmed via photo.
Chandler’s last reported filming was on 8/28 at the Gin property (Alexandria). This would be for episode 9. Eyewitnesses reported that Carl’s shirt was covered with blood and he was struggling with someone on the ground - unclear who.
By 8/29 filming shifted away from Alexandria to multiple sites. As of this date, no more Carl.
10/16: Chandler made some suspicious social media posts including posts on October 16th when he was in Los Angeles about how he doesn’t know if he’ll ever be as successful as he is right now “but I’m glad I got this chance to help tell a story that actually impacts people”
Now let’s add in what we saw in the premiere. Again, we usually do not theorize, but this is too significant to ignore. In the premiere we saw two future Ricks: old man Rick and red-eyed Rick. We believe, as others do, that red-eyed Rick will be seen in a future episode and this is where he will be mourning the loss of Carl and make the decision to let “mercy prevail over [his] wrath.” Keep in mind that this is the quote uttered by the middle-eastern man at the gas station when Carl approaches. This is likely Siddiq from the comics (casting call corresponds with this theory). The fact that Rick utters this quote tells us that he will interact with Siddiq in the show and that this is, in fact, a scene from a future episode where Rick has suffered a tragic loss. There was significant foreshadowing in the future as far as Carl is concerned – his mercy toward “Siddiq” in providing him food."
It is also highly suspected by TSDF that this was Chandler's decision to be killed off.
It was obvious months ago that Chandler is no longer filming the show. He didn't go to college in Georgia like he said he was going to in order to keep filming TWD and he has been in Los Angeles for months. Plus he keeps making comments on Reddit about the show like "bad writing/stage direction" that he would never have been dumb enough to make if he was still employed there.
I think it sucks and I really hope that Chandler wanted to leave on his own (but the Reddit comments make me think he did not).
He has sounded pretty bitter on Reddit so I really doubt he asked to leave.
plus, like the post says, he hasn't been filming since 8x09, and going by filming pics since then, the show hasn't had the time jump yet and if it happens, won't be until the end of the season, so still doesn't explain where carl would be for half a season if he's alive
