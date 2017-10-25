MAJOR Character Death Spoilers For The Walking Dead Season 8

oh well Reply

Thread

Link

AHAAHAHAHAHAHAH I'm so glad I don't watch this show anymore because I would be so fucking pissed. Reply

Thread

Link

ia! i don't watch anymore and i'm glad

it's just a show full of constant hopeless misery Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SAME. i let myself by spoiled by glenn's death and once it was confirmed, i was done. still haven't seen his death scene and don't plan to. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't even watch this show but.... HOLY SHIT! WTF? Reply

Thread

Link

Rick and Michonne don't deserve this level of suffering. Reply

Thread

Link

Omg right Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Might start watching again if this is true. Reply

Thread

Link

Right! I stopped watching after Glenn. Might have to start again... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think Carl will die, but I do think Chandler Riggs is being replaced by an older actor after the time jump. They deliberately did not show Carl's face in the flash-forward scenes where Judith was six years old, and I would guess that is because there is going to be another actor playing Carl in that future.



It was obvious months ago that Chandler is no longer filming the show. He didn't go to college in Georgia like he said he was going to in order to keep filming TWD and he has been in Los Angeles for months. Plus he keeps making comments on Reddit about the show like "bad writing/stage direction" that he would never have been dumb enough to make if he was still employed there.



I think it sucks and I really hope that Chandler wanted to leave on his own (but the Reddit comments make me think he did not). Reply

Thread

Link

i agree about getting an older actor with a time jump. imo i think he wanted to leave, school wise etc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He isn't in school. He never went to college, he just moved to Los Angeles.



He has sounded pretty bitter on Reddit so I really doubt he asked to leave. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It would make sense that Carl doesn’t die because this is his story but the writers or TWD are fucking dumb so I honestly wouldn’t put it past them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't think that was an actual time jump, tho. just a fantasy of ricks, and a nod to the time jump in the comics.



plus, like the post says, he hasn't been filming since 8x09, and going by filming pics since then, the show hasn't had the time jump yet and if it happens, won't be until the end of the season, so still doesn't explain where carl would be for half a season if he's alive Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Where on Reddit please? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oh yikes, that sucks if Chandler left in bad terms but I prefer Carl being recast than dying. But it's weird that they would do that since Chandler already looks (and is) older than Carl is supposed to be on the show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Big mood Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol wow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this kills me every time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this kid knows too much lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The show should have ended when they killed Andrea off. When Dale left it fucked up her storyline. Glenn Mazarra fucked up and decided to kill her off for "shock value" which is bullshit!

Laurie was in Philly earlier this month and she said she had an 8 year contract. Its frustrating. She didn't even know she was dying until she got on set the last day.

But no let's shit on any female that isn't Michonne, Maggie, or Carol so we can continue having Rick and Daryl manpain..... Reply

Thread

Link

Laurie served no purpose. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah they completely ruined Andrea’s character before they killed her off, they didn’t even try to redeem her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Those were the worst characters you named Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Andrea deserved better writing!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well according to the comments above you she was trash and deserved death. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Another main cast death? Groundbreaking. Reply

Thread

Link

on a zombie/survival show where no one is safe? who'd a thunk it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought Rick was going. Reply

Thread

Link

i read this on there and was like...idek. i mean, i get it. and i know chandler wants to go off to school but DAMN. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't watch this but isn't the actor in college now? Makes sense he'd wanna focus on that. I'm here for the shitstorm that will ensue if this true Reply

Thread

Link

He didn't go to college. He just moved to Los Angeles. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ahh okay, I could've sworn there were posts on here earlier this year about him heading to college. Anyway, this will be a mess and a half if correct Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I feel bad for Rick and Michonne, but I really don't care about Carl so I'm not bothered by this. Long as Negan doesn't die, I'm not bothered. Reply

Thread

Link

First Glen and now Carl, this show knows exactly what I want. If this is true I am going to laugh and laugh and laugh.



Now make Rick completely useless and have Carol save his ass yet again and it'll be a perfect season. Reply

Thread

Link