Tyrese violates restraining order and harasses his daughter at school

OMG Cryrese now look what you've done Reply

Thread

Link

oh my GOD Reply

Thread

Link

my goodness, what the hell? a banner? ugh. Reply

Thread

Link

Intimidating the witness imo, it should be added to his charge. Reply

Thread

Link

mte! and the headline in that tweet is really fucked up. that banner is in no way an apology, it doesn't even try to be. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And the phrase “I love you no matter what” is classic abuser. It’s the abusive father victim-blaming version of “you made me do it.” Like even though you suck and make them hit you, they have to love you anyway. Fuck Tyrese I hope the Rock crushes him like a twiglet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my father was/is abusive and this is very very correct. he would do something incredibly traumatic or abusive and when I unleashed on him for it "stay out of my life, I dont want you in it, please go fuck yourself" he would reply "I will always love you, baby". its sick manipulative twisted move. they do the abusive behavior, you rightfully call it out, then they put it back on you AND make it clear you will never be rid of them.



Edited at 2017-10-25 05:39 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this fucking narcissistic piece of shit Reply

Thread

Link

How manipulative of him to do that to his daughter. What a piece of shit. Reply

Thread

Link

What the fuck is wrong with him? Reply

Thread

Link

I’m wondering if he’s always been this crazy or if something’s changed recently. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Between this and his erratic rants on social media, he's creeping into Amanda Bynes/Britney Spears territory at the height of their breakdowns where they absolutely needed someone (I guess the state? Idk I'm not from the US) to intervene.



He's clearly not well. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He's always been weird on social media. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's always been an asshole Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I SWEAR there was an ONTDer who had an encounter with him years ago where he was a total asshole. I wish I remembered the story. It made him forever an asshole in my head, but I just don't remember how it went.



Edited at 2017-10-25 08:07 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe he isn't crazy & just an asshole Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oh my god.. wow. Reply

Thread

Link

that poor girl :( Reply

Thread

Link

yikes what a piece of work Reply

Thread

Link

Dude, reel it in like a small 100%. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just trash. Manipulating your daughter like that and yes, embarrassing her too. It shows how little he thinks of her well-being and how selfish and self-centered he is. Reply

Thread

Link

doesn't that fall under something like "intimidating the witness" Reply

Thread

Link