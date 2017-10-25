Tyrese violates restraining order and harasses his daughter at school



-Nora Gibson, mother of Tyrese Gibson's daughter has accused the actor of breaching a temporary restraining order.

-The claims were made after a plane carrying a banner reading 'No matter what, Daddy loves you Shayla' flew over the preteen's school in Los Angeles.

-Tyrese's 10-year-old daughter was said to be 'mortified' by the public display, which came ahead of her Tuesday court date to testify against her father.

-Shayla attends a high-profile school in Van Nuys, Calif. Tyrese has been accused of abusing his daughter by holding her down and hitting her, prompting his ex-wife to file for a restraining order to keep him away from Shayla.

