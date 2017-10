I’m oddly excited for this and wish it was coming out sooner Reply

Wow, they managed to add one (1) female part. Maybe even a talking one? Reply

this could be good maybe Reply

written by Max Landis



directed by David Ayer Reply

Lol it will be terrible but i will probably watch it anyway Reply

lol, okay it's gonna be trash. I do have to say, I hate Max Landis but love Dirk Gently. Reply

i need it right now 😭 Reply

I forgot this was coming! Can't wait. Reply

I like it. Hopefully it's more End of Watch and less Suicide Squad. At least it looks like former only with orcs and elves. Reply

This just reminds me of those Merry Gentry books by Laurell K Hamilton. The books are trash and this looks like a mess but I'm kind of here for it. Reply

Joel Edgerton is the Hollywood equivalent of fetch. Stop trying to make him happen. Reply

lord, the things I do for Edgar Ramirez. I love him enough to tolerate Son Of A Director and David Ayer. O____o



Edited at 2017-10-25 03:04 pm (UTC) Reply

i could be so into this if it wasn't written by landis tbh. he has like 4 shining lines of dialogue in every project but that's not enough to keep giving him opportunities AT ALL. Reply

Is that Noomi Rapace? I would recognize those cheekbones anywhere. Reply

yep Reply

omg the colours. i'm a slut for neon so i'll 4sure be watching this Reply

So that’s what Joel Edgerton looks like under makeup Reply

