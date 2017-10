Didn't he show his ass before in one of those Harold & Kumar movies? Reply

Thread

Link

didn’t their penis get stuck to the pole or something in the third one?



idk all I remember is his emo look :)))) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





The best part is how it's just presented at the end of the flashback with no comment, lol. The best part is how it's just presented at the end of the flashback with no comment, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Kal Pen shows his butt in the first film. I think that's it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is 'doffed' from their word a day calendar? Reply

Thread

Link

Cho, I appreciate you in many ways. But the moustache; no. Reply

Thread

Link

Possibly no to all the facial hair, I'm not sure. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeeeeah, he's super hot but I'm not feeling the goatee on him. goatees in general are usually big misses for me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

iawtc. His face is perfect and facial hair just fucks with it. Even a five o'clock shadow mars the perfection.



I don't think he likes it either, so hopefully he'll shave it off soon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I usually dig facial hair. It ups the hotness factor. But he straight up doesn't need it. He's already a 10. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, it is a definite no. I want to sit him down and ask him why. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope that goatee is for a role. I hope that is not a choice he made. Reply

Thread

Link

i miss selfie! cho's such a good actor Reply

Thread

Link

me too! ended too early when it was getting good ): Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes! I recommended Selfie to a friend with the huge caveat that it ends way too fast. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You should watch him on The Exorcist on Friday’s on Fox! It’s kinda like Selfie but with more demonic possession. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO I love this comment! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, i'll give it a go!! i'm currently watching b99 and i need something to watch after i blow through the next few seasons. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i’ll be looking for it! Reply

Thread

Link

Im into nudity tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh im worried about him on The Exorcist. Is anyone else watching? It’s so good. Reply

Thread

Link

I love it. I had to hold off on watching after the first episode b/c I was afraid for what would happen to his character and I just wanted to watch him be an awesome dad to a ragtag group of foster kids. But I'm caught up now and can't wait for the next episode. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So you watched this weeks and saw the ending? I’m reeling. What does that mean for Andy? I was like, I saw no clues anything was happening w him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg, your icon, that movie is so weird. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where 👀🤤 Reply

Thread

Link

I just want to say that I love naked time but only in the privacy of my own home. Around other people not so much. Reply

Thread

Link

Sleeping naked on washed to softness, high-thread-count sheets is one of this mortal world's greatest pleasures. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG it's bliss, pure bliss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he is just so consistently very good at everything



and i like the facial hair Reply

Thread

Link

pics or it didn't happen. Reply

Thread

Link

he's really good in Columbus (but the actress steals every scene) Reply

Thread

Link

Charitable king imo! I'm late to the Exorcist party but omg, Gentle Dad John Cho is <3333333333 Reply

Thread

Link