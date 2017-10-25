nick and jess

Taran Killam regrets Trump’s #SNL appearance: "It’s really hard to have played a part"




“It’s not necessarily a critique of the show,” he says. “But boy, it’s really hard to have played a part in encouraging or, not even encouraging, just offering a platform for and promoting someone who I find I’m constantly disappointed in.”







source: twitter, video

ONTD, should SNL (and Fallon) apologize for giving the former NBC reality star a platform?
Tagged: , ,