Taran Killam regrets Trump’s #SNL appearance: "It’s really hard to have played a part"
“It’s not necessarily a critique of the show,” he says. “But boy, it’s really hard to have played a part in encouraging or, not even encouraging, just offering a platform for and promoting someone who I find I’m constantly disappointed in.”
source: twitter, video
ONTD, should SNL (and Fallon) apologize for giving the former NBC reality star a platform?
The ignorance makes me want to bash my head into a wall. Maybe we as Americans can finally accept that people like Trump should be taken very, VERY seriously.
SNL is the retail chain of Hollywood... the higher ups truly don't give a fuck about the people involved in the process, and will fire even the most loyal people.
The world will end and he will still be in SNL starring in ALL the sketches.
Having said that, I'll never forgive NBC.
I think all of NBC should apologize tbh (but they likely won't).
I don’t mind so much once they’re out of office for a good cause and keep conversation serious or for example Bill Clinton went on Letterman his first show after 911. It was an extremely serious conversation and reverent and the country needed leaders to come forward and help the populace through that event.
But when candidates started showing up some places like Mango Mussolini on SNL as a candidate but Hillary as a candidate not offered the same it was just another example of how low things have gotten. Candidates shouldn’t be on those shows to begin with but then to also not offer equal time the bias is so obvious.
Lmao yep. It’s sad that Americans are so dumb and vapid they’d rather vote for a person who’s relatable and who they can have a beer with then an actual politician. It’s why some ppl didn’t like Hillary, because she was calculated, careful, serious, and civil. Everything a president should be.
