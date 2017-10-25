Taran Killam regrets Trump’s #SNL appearance: "It’s really hard to have played a part"

ALL of these fucking grown ass white men "I didn't know he was going to be that bad!!!" "I didn't realize he was going to actually WIN! I just thought it was funny!"



The ignorance makes me want to bash my head into a wall. Maybe we as Americans can finally accept that people like Trump should be taken very, VERY seriously.

Nobody was taking him seriously at that point, and it's easy to say all this knowing what we know now. I bet 99% of the people judging the cast of SNL from that year would not have stood up and said "no" re: Trump at the time, risking their job. I can be mad at Lorne & NBC, but the cast had their hands tied....

Oh come on, this was right after the summer when every Trump rally was a massive racist rally with protesters constantly interrupting and then getting attacked and violence everywhere. Right after his Chicago rally was cancelled due to possible violence. There was more than enough reason to know that Trump was not someone to support or promote.

This was after the "Mexican rapists" bs, and they still had him on.

taran really has no power over casting decisions...

The naivety of people who don't think our current political system is a farce.

I bet it's extra hard because a lot of the reason people didn't stand up was because they were scared to lose their job.... and then he lost his job anyways....



SNL is the retail chain of Hollywood... the higher ups truly don't give a fuck about the people involved in the process, and will fire even the most loyal people. Reply

except Kenan all-my-characters-are-the-same thompson.



The world will end and he will still be in SNL starring in ALL the sketches. Reply

Absolutely. I mean, half of ONTD can't even stand up to their Trumpster relatives when they post on Facebook so this expectation that these actors should have risked losing their jobs on principle is so stupid.

That's the funniest thing about ONTD, ppl here will drag anyone online for the dumbest shit but when it comes to their Trump-supporting relatives on FB they're all like.. "it's hard, so I just keep quiet not to start trouble" lmao binch fuck no, call their asses out.

lmao mte

hahahahah THIS!

Thank you

He didn't make the decision, but it's still nice of him to say.



Having said that, I'll never forgive NBC.



Edited at 2017-10-25 02:13 pm (UTC)

I watched it on Hulu to see just how bad it was and WOW. Like no one in that cast could even pretend to want to be near him. I think LORNE needs to apologize but that will never happen.

It might be just me but even the material he was given seemed worse than their typical stuff.

It was. I imagine a lot of it, like when he hosted the last time a decade ago, is just that he's not fucking funny and completely devoid of charm or onscreen charisma. But I'm sure none of the writers wanted to write for him either. They probably just turned in the bare minimum to keep their jobs.

From the interviews since the episode aired, trump vetoed a ton of ideas and couldn't read. I think the material sucking is on him for once. You can't expect the writers to produce anything if you don't let them go near any topics and you can't find a punchline.

Tarran just did a really great interview with Sam Sanders of NPR that qent through a bit of what happened behind the scenes, it came out last Tuesday and I highly recommend it. Tarran kinda goes in.

ONTD, should SNL (and Fallon) apologize for giving the former NBC reality star a platform?



I think all of NBC should apologize tbh (but they likely won't). Reply

I mean, fuck- would he even have done it without The Apprentice? Before he was just kind of some New York blowhard that showed up places sometimes. I feel like since the Apprentice he was a lot more present. NBC is responsible for everything!

is there a clause in every SNL male cast members contract that they MUST grow an obnoxious beard after leaving?

this is exactly what ONTD has been saying since that episode so glad to hear him speaking out about how awful it was.

in retrospect.....



this gif gets me every time

is there a video for this

Damn she strong or that table is made out of flinter thin wood

I meant to post the video for too little too late but this one works too tbh

he had no say in trump hosting snl

I miss him on SNL

Serious question: Do the actors and actresses on SNL have any part on who is going to make an appearance? If not, I think it's more on NBC & Fallon who should apologize.

when I said SNL I meant the producers

I knew you meant that. I think I'm reading the comments wrong and thinking that people are mad at the actors for it? I guess they could've said we won't work with him, but I doubt that would've done anything.

i think there might be recommendations (i think it was kate mckinnon who recommended melissa mccarthy for spicer?), but otherwise i highly doubt the cast has a hand in the hosts. that's more the producers (i remember alec baldwin thanking ben affleck's gf at the emmys, and she's an snl producer, so she probably had a hand in getting him on board)

Idts but he could have taken a stand refused to work that week. Maybe that fuckstick Lorne would have fired him, idk, but he left SNL after that season anyway so no big deal

No they don't. The most they have control over is material. They can write sketches and characters and hope it makes the cut.

man... as a non american i gotta say this whole thing is incredibly bizarre to me. it's weird that political candidates make appearances in comedic talk shows in the 1st place, and it's weird that the appearance of one particular candidate is deemed worse than that of any other. the underlying ethical issue to me is the transformation of politics into entertainment & the presentation of the politician as a person we should/could like and be entertained by, instead of a person that represents a number of policies. i guess this is why US politics are essentially 'stan wars: political edition'.

yeah, I totally understand you. we really dont have this here as well. I cant think of a time where it happened, I dont think the law would even allow it during campaign. and I agree with what you said. I will never be convinced his image as a reality star didnt elect him. you have years of telling people someone is sucessfull, making him a star, giving him attention. you just dont stop that easily.

yeah i'm not sure it's legal in my country either. but regardless, the idea alone is absurd bc, like. no one gaf about politicians as people, they don't care what movie they watched last night or how funny they can be. as an example, our president (which is a position of prestige more than anything else, the PM holds the real power) likes to cultivate this image of ~i'm friends with the people~, down-to-earth guy & he's mocked *a lot* for it and people tend to not take him very seriously either.

You could have candidates on your show but you'd have to have all of them

I heard that so much when out canvassing for Clinton. People thought Trump was a successful businessman and would bring jobs and fire incompetents. All exactly like what they watched on The Apprentice, and no amount of facts would sway them

Excellent comment. American politics is a disgrace and the average voter under 35 votes either based on too many emotions or none at all, instead of weighing facts and realizing few "trusted" sources actually exist.

There was a time that serious politicians on talk shows of any kind were unheard of because it was thought as being beneath the dignity of the office. Those were the days where fake news was unheard of outside the tabloids and satire and comedy and serious news had clear lanes and lines of distinction.



I don’t mind so much once they’re out of office for a good cause and keep conversation serious or for example Bill Clinton went on Letterman his first show after 911. It was an extremely serious conversation and reverent and the country needed leaders to come forward and help the populace through that event.



But when candidates started showing up some places like Mango Mussolini on SNL as a candidate but Hillary as a candidate not offered the same it was just another example of how low things have gotten. Candidates shouldn’t be on those shows to begin with but then to also not offer equal time the bias is so obvious. Reply

Yup same. We see our politicians on politically charged talk shows, but never a more relaxed chat show ala Fallon for example. We don't even have such shows here

very true

Lmao yep. It's sad that Americans are so dumb and vapid they'd rather vote for a person who's relatable and who they can have a beer with then an actual politician. It's why some ppl didn't like Hillary, because she was calculated, careful, serious, and civil. Everything a president should be.

Taran is so hot, IDGAF. I'm not digging the weight gain and beard as much as his "Before" but I have a friend who is OBSESSED with him like this lol.

I'd be very surprised if we ever get an apology like this from Fallon. He seems oblivious to the damage that he did by helping to try and make Trump look cute and cuddly.

Edited at 2017-10-25 02:49 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-10-25 02:49 pm (UTC) Reply

He's too busy complaining that his feelings were hurt and then most recently that he's just not political and not in to politics 👀

Why aren't you dopes more enraged at all the news polls that showed Trump miles and miles behind Hilary the whole time? Why don't you call them all out for manipulating the numbers and the media to fit a narrative that wasn't reality? Don't you think if you'd known the truth ahead of time, more could have been done? You're spending so much energy almost a year later on the wrong people for "normalizing" Trump when you should be mad at other people for promoting Hilary to the point of blind negligence.

You know the craziest take I read recently? That Martin O'Malley would have won. And I can't rule it out!! It makes you think. The democratic primary was ridiculous because Clinton locked it up so early and kept actual contenders from jumping in.

They thought she was a lock in 2008 and a first term Senator went for it and destroyed her.

I don't know about O'Malley's history to judge whether the GOP could have dug up toxic material that would make him unelectable. But I think it was a mistake to make Clinton a foregone conclusion in the light of

