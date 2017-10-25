Bollywood Movie Updates
Ghoomar - Padmavati
The first song from the highly anticipated film Padmavati has been released today and it is called "Ghoomar". The song is picturized on Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.
Veere Di Wedding will star Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania. Not much is known about the plot, but it will be a woman-centric film that will focus on four friends who attend a wedding. Kareena's character is the one who is reportedly getting married.
Tumhari Sulu stars Vidya Balan, and it is about a housewife who gets her life changed when she lands the job of a night radio jockey on a popular radio station.
Teaser poster of Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor's #VeereDiWedding... Main poster out tomorrow with release date... #GetReadyForVeereDiWedding pic.twitter.com/XJ7KKUOguZ— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 24, 2017
The date is set... Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor’s #VeereDiWedding... Shashanka Ghosh directs... 18 May 2018 release... New poster: pic.twitter.com/5jyZ9ksPYT— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 25, 2017
#TumhariSulu, directed by @sureshtriveni will now release on 17th November 2017. Produced by @TSeries & @EllipsisEntt pic.twitter.com/fIWSymPKbk— vidya balan (@vidya_balan) October 10, 2017
#TumhariSulu ka ek aur andaaz! There’s nothing this adorable Sulu cannot do, including shining in a lemon-and-spoon race! #MainKarSaktiHai pic.twitter.com/a4jlnxUx5C— ELLIPSIS ENT (@EllipsisEntt) October 24, 2017
Recent(ish) Bollywood movies haven't interested me all that much, I've watched a few recently and had high expectations of Chennai Express and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, but I thought both were pretty disappointing unfortunately.
I liked Aiyaa! quite a lot, was quite shocked at how sexual it was but I enjoyed it!
But Shetty films are full shit, unfunny jokes that depend on stereotypes so...
I sometime hate my country
i seem to have blocked out the whole film -
although i do remember that terrible scene where SRK starts singing the malayalam part of jiya jale ugh
yep especially the treatment of Black people there :/
We’ve had so many male friendship based films in mainstream Bollywood (DCH, ZNMD, 3 idiots)
I’m soooooo excited for this one!!!!
I think a lot of Asian people loved it because they could relate to the culture that Raju/ Farhan were brought up in/ Student suicide rates are seriously high in India and the pressure for engineering is crazy there.
Plus it had humour to entertain people :)
that's true. nah, i lived through all of all of that pressure but idk why i couldn't get into it. maybe i moved out before it all mattered to me? you're right, though!
probs, i had the same pressure and i didn't find it amazing but my parents did ease up after it :)))
Veere Di Wedding does sound like a lot of fun, though I want to know more about the plot.
Padmavati looks very pretty but honestly Ranveer in the trailer made me uncomfortable.
Edited at 2017-10-25 03:47 pm (UTC)