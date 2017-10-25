Bollywood Movie Updates

Ooh these look interesting! I will definitely be checking them out.



Recent(ish) Bollywood movies haven't interested me all that much, I've watched a few recently and had high expectations of Chennai Express and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, but I thought both were pretty disappointing unfortunately.



I liked Aiyaa! quite a lot, was quite shocked at how sexual it was but I enjoyed it! Reply

Thread

Link

lol, i'm actually surprised you had high expectations for chennai express given neither of them are south indian. those accents...so.......bad, good god, lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Deepika Padukone is from Bangalore actually, so that’s why she got away with the criticisms.



But Shetty films are full shit, unfunny jokes that depend on stereotypes so... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She played a Tamil in the most stereotypical possible way, she did get criticism, but in India, racism is not a concept well understood or discussed. Unless it's white on Indian racism, any other racism is well justified, as per Indians.



I sometime hate my country Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

really yikes??

i seem to have blocked out the whole film -

although i do remember that terrible scene where SRK starts singing the malayalam part of jiya jale ugh



yep especially the treatment of Black people there :/



Edited at 2017-10-25 03:36 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. the way she spoke tamil...hoo, boy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She didn't get away, more like brought it up to justify her portrayal in the movie. Tamil ppl still hate it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I kept seeing it on lists of recommended BW films on ONTD lol...I thought Deepika was from Bangalore? Even though her accent was the WORST Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahahahahaha oh god, who made those lists, ffs? it wasn't even made out to be good by critics so i'm surprised! and, apparently she is but that tamil, omg. i'm guessing she speaks kannada. she murdered it; my mom made me turn off the movie, lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can't wait for Veere di Wedding. Kareena looks so good! Reply

Thread

Link

kareena kapoor is such a boooore, booooooo! Reply

Thread

Link

Yaaas! VDW!!



We’ve had so many male friendship based films in mainstream Bollywood (DCH, ZNMD, 3 idiots)



I’m soooooo excited for this one!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

did you like 3 idiots? i didn't really enjoy it the first time around but everyone i know seemed to really like it so i'm so confuseeeed! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] the vaccum scene tho yikes



I think a lot of Asian people loved it because they could relate to the culture that Raju/ Farhan were brought up in/ Student suicide rates are seriously high in India and the pressure for engineering is crazy there.



Plus it had humour to entertain people :)











Edited at 2017-10-25 04:26 pm (UTC) I'm actually a fan of Rajkumar Hirani films in general but I think for sure 3 idiots for sure is his weakest film.I think a lot of Asian people loved it because they could relate to the culture that Raju/ Farhan were brought up in/ Student suicide rates are seriously high in India and the pressure for engineering is crazy there.Plus it had humour to entertain people :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL, god, i just blacked out during that entire film but i vaguely remember that scene, i think. i usually tend to go for yash chopra films, tbh.



that's true. nah, i lived through all of all of that pressure but idk why i couldn't get into it. maybe i moved out before it all mattered to me? you're right, though! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yash chopra or yash raj? because i've still not forgiven Chopra for the mess that was Jab Tak Hai Jaan ~ despite it being it's swan song or whatever lmao



probs, i had the same pressure and i didn't find it amazing but my parents did ease up after it :))) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just want a good ost out of padmavati Reply

Thread

Link

I'm excited that there are two Lakshmibai films in production rn.



Veere Di Wedding does sound like a lot of fun, though I want to know more about the plot.



Padmavati looks very pretty but honestly Ranveer in the trailer made me uncomfortable. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, obviously it's too early to criticize, but khilji portrayal in the trailer was extremely weird Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Am only here for Vidya balan



Edited at 2017-10-25 03:47 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link