Bollywood Movie Updates

Ghoomar - Padmavati



The first song from the highly anticipated film Padmavati has been released today and it is called "Ghoomar". The song is picturized on Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.








Veere Di Wedding will star Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania. Not much is known about the plot, but it will be a woman-centric film that will focus on four friends who attend a wedding. Kareena's character is the one who is reportedly getting married.











Tumhari Sulu stars Vidya Balan, and it is about a housewife who gets her life changed when she lands the job of a night radio jockey on a popular radio station.


