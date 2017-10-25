The Man in the High Castle new season Sneak Peak
- They wanted to do a storyline set in North Africa to show how the Nazis conquered other parts of the world but felt it would've drawn focus away from the current characters and the idea was scrapped
- The vid is from episode 3 of the upcoming season, it shows the Nazis experimenting on a black woman who they believe could travel acorss the multiverse to deliver the films
- The new season is set to release sometime in 2018
🌚 I bet.
I should investigate on my own bc it sounds interesting.
S2 was a mess, you could tell there was a change in showrunners. Hopefully S3 is better.
And less Joe, please.