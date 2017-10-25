The Man in the High Castle new season Sneak Peak

This seemed like such a great premise but I could barely make it through the last half of season 1 and didn't even bother with season 2. Is that blond nazi dude dead yet? Reply

the first half of season 1 was slow as fuck but it picks up the pace during the second half. Reply

They wanted to do a storyline set in North Africa.. but felt it would've drawn focus away from the current characters.



🌚 I bet.



I should investigate on my own bc it sounds interesting. Reply

I guess it was only a matter of time before we saw the Nazis experimenting on people, or finding out about being able to travel to alternate universes. I'm sure John would be interested in if there's an alternate version of his son somewhere.



S2 was a mess, you could tell there was a change in showrunners. Hopefully S3 is better.



And less Joe, please. Reply

