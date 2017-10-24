Pregnant Sisters Khloé & Kylie Joke About Having "So Many Babies"

that still is absolutely terrifying. Reply

Came in just to say this lmao. Nightmare fuel. Reply

kylie looks so OLD and she's just 19? jesus. Reply

Khloe literally looks younger than Kylie Reply

Mte. I'm scurred Reply

That's what happens when you fuck with the cookie dough before it's done baking Reply

They look ridiculous. Reply

mte Reply

mte



and yikes @ how much hollywood has molded and shaped them. that blonde hair is disgusting Reply

I guess I have't paid too much attention lately because Khloe looks really different to me. Like I couldn't even tell that was her in the video still. Reply

It's been their trend.. Buy your own face Reply

Holy shit, their faces... It's nothing but downhill from there. Reply

Koke must have been so happy when the 3 of them agreed to get the same face, now she finally looks like the rest of the Klan. Reply

It’s amazing how Kendall’s surgeries have aged and tweaked her into Khloe’s new face. Reply

That still...these idiots Reply

Al jokes aside, Kylie looks older :/ Reply

Nightmares Reply

I feel bad for Kylie. One day she is going to regret fucking up her face so bad. Reply

That's if she doesn't regret it already. Like, come on, she must know it's not a good look. Reply

Kylie is rough to look at yikes. Khloe's lips look thinner in the beginning and it really improves her face. Reply

i wish her face and surgery goodluck tbh, i hope it doesn't collapse Reply

They look scary - Kylie more so. Kendall is the only one with any restraint and even she has been going overboard with the lip injections a bit. I think she's nervous Emily Rata is coming for her endorsements, tho she has so many more insta followers that it won't be an issue.



Edited at 2017-10-25 08:28 am (UTC) Reply

house of mirrors carnival realness Reply

cackling!



this is a great description Reply

like, yes, kylie's lips are a bit too big, but i don't understand why everyone is going on about how old and bad she looks?



i know she's had work done, and doesn't really resemble herself from 3 years ago, but i watched the video and she looked great. Reply

i mean. the girl is 20 but looks somewhere between 30 and 40, and her whole aesthetic could be summed up as 'uncanny valley'. Reply

It's a great colour for the gym?? Who puts on make up to go to the gym? That said, I actually think Khloe looks nice in this video. Reply

mte, there is nothing i want less than make up melting off my face while i'm dying on the treadmill. Reply

i remember seeing one girl at the gym wearing tons of eyeliner who was going hard on the elliptical. by the end of it she looked like taylor momsen. Reply

