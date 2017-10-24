The Challenge XXX 30x15 + Champs vs Stars Cast
Redemption Challenge
Read a code to get numbers to unlock puzzle pieces, while the safe players whack them in the head.
1 woman and 2 men will be back into the main house.
Back in the house
Cara maria, CT, Jordan
Challenge: The Purge - X Marks The Spot
2 Women and 2 Men will be in the finals.
Obstacle course in pairs then individual.
Crate roll. Roll crate to designated area, open crate, grab ropes, take to next location.
x marks the spot. the ropes and poles have numbers and must be attached together, do some addition then dig for puzzle pieces.
Puzzle. they play as individuals.
4 in the finals
CT, Cara Maria, Tori, Jordan.
The remaining players will get 1 more chance to make it into the finals.
Champs vs Stars - November 21
of the players not in the finals yet i hope jenna gets it.
UGH I freaking hate Zach. WHY did they have to bring his neanderthal ass back on this SHOW? And for the love of God can they please give us a season without Johnny? Just one? PLEASE.
also interesting that camila isn't in that post, since i heard she was on the season? but that shit went down between her and staff/producers and will probably result in her not being around for awhile
But, CT/Cara/Hunter are the MVP’s this season, with Cara/CT being that true power couple.
Jordan should thank his lucky stars that Nelson dq’ed himself, cause if not, it would be a different story.
I would be fine with just a four person final: replace Jordan with Derrick.
I'm not sure who half those stars are.