The Challenge XXX 30x15 + Champs vs Stars Cast

Awww the Miz! If only Coral was back too to host. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Miz <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i sorta wish tori hadn't told jordan about the puzzle piece that was on the ground. that would have been a bit dirty



of the players not in the finals yet i hope jenna gets it. Reply

Thread

Link

I was SO pissed at Tori for that! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jordan/tori are dating and i think hooked up in the house, so i'm not surprised she helped him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep Tori cheated on Derrick H with Jordan Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How have they not shown that when they made Tony/Camila such a big deal? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think this happened towards the end of the season, and they found a way to not get caught. But people knew it happened Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They’re actually dating? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lord, so many of these people have somehow gotten MORE annoying. I'm not even sure who to root for anymore.... I guess I'll just root for Derrick to come back because he's one of the few that I still enjoy watching.



UGH I freaking hate Zach. WHY did they have to bring his neanderthal ass back on this SHOW? And for the love of God can they please give us a season without Johnny? Just one? PLEASE. Reply

Thread

Link

i like how they changed the name to 'stars' instead of 'pros', yet are still calling the other side 'champs' when not everyone on the champs side has won



also interesting that camila isn't in that post, since i heard she was on the season? but that shit went down between her and staff/producers and will probably result in her not being around for awhile



Edited at 2017-10-25 08:31 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Do you mean what happened on this season with her racist ass or did something else happen? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m going to need Cara to detach herself from camila. Ever since she has been aligned with her, she has kind of changed. Away from Camila, she is awesome....in short: a camila is a cancer.



But, CT/Cara/Hunter are the MVP’s this season, with Cara/CT being that true power couple.



Jordan should thank his lucky stars that Nelson dq’ed himself, cause if not, it would be a different story.



I would be fine with just a four person final: replace Jordan with Derrick. Reply

Thread

Link