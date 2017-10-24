Angelina Jolie

The Challenge XXX 30x15 + Champs vs Stars Cast




Redemption Challenge
Read a code to get numbers to unlock puzzle pieces, while the safe players whack them in the head.
1 woman and 2 men will be back into the main house.


Back in the house
Cara maria, CT, Jordan

Challenge: The Purge - X Marks The Spot
2 Women and 2 Men will be in the finals.
Obstacle course in pairs then individual.

Crate roll. Roll crate to designated area, open crate, grab ropes, take to next location.

x marks the spot. the ropes and poles have numbers and must be attached together, do some addition then dig for puzzle pieces.

Puzzle. they play as individuals.


4 in the finals
CT, Cara Maria, Tori, Jordan.

The remaining players will get 1 more chance to make it into the finals.


Champs vs Stars - November 21
click/swipe right for pictures
Champs

Stars




sources
me, twitter1 2 3 4, ig1 2
Tagged: ,