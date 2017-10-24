ONTD Original: Actors on Shelley Duvall's Faerie Tale Theatre (Part 3)
Let's continue with part 3!
Trigger warning for some racism.
Mick Jagger (The Nightingale)
Personally don't care for this episode. The story is nice...but....no. Just no. Mick Jagger in Chinese yellowface eating dumplings manages to be even worse than I thought. Featuring Barbara Hershey as the beautiful servant girl, and look for Anjelica Houston as one of the small fairy creatures. Also Shelley herself provides the voice of the titular nightingale....which honestly sounds like she's on helium. Mick, Mick, Mick...what were you thinking?
Melissa Gilbert (The Snow Queen)
Long before Frozen....(Frozen doesn't exist. It never did. Ever. No matter how much I care about Jonathan Groff's....derriere.) we had this lovely adaptation of the Hans Christian Anderson fairytale. Lee Remick is the title character, as Melissa Gilbert and Lance Kerwin, as Greta and Kay, are sucked into a winter wonderland full of magic...and Lauren Hutton. The opening is quite pretty, featuring Shelley Duvall on a snowflake for some reason, if memory serves. Seriously this is the better version of Frozen. Watch it now.
Vanessa Redgrave and Vincent Price (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs)
My personal favorite performance comes from Vanessa Redgrave as the evil queen in this adaptation of Snow White. When she isn't trying to murder Snow White (Elizabeth McGovern), she's gawking at herself in the mirror (played by Vincent Price). She is deliciously evil and hammy. She's also quite speedy for an old hag. (Seriously, watch when she first trapezes past the dwarfs). Price narrates the tale, and is just as good as Redgrave. As a bonus, Shelley Duvall plays Snow White's mother at the very beginning of the episode.
Beverly DeAngelo (Sleeping Beauty)
The Snow White one is one of my favorites too. Snow White was in Star Trek!
That one and Cinderella, which had a young Matthew Broderick, were recorded to a VHS tape that I wore out when I was little.
Is she alive?? Googling....
SHE'S ALIVE!! It's a miracle (unbreakable)
"Would you like something to drink? Some hhhhhhhham?"
I'm torn between wanting to watch the series again and wanting to just keep the memories that I have.
It's a little something called "mental illness".....
And fuck "Dr" Phil for exploiting her. AND fuck Stanley Kubrick and his rotten daughter. (Daughter tried "raising money" for Shelley after the Dr Phil fiasco but she's a Scientologist..)
And I love that they kept the Grimm version of the awakening/breaking the spell, where the poisoned apple piece falls out of her mouth, instead of the kiss.
I'm gonna marathon the show this week since it's on Youtube. :D
That said, omg wtf @ Mick Jagger. Ugh.
Stay turned for Gigantic lmao
The Snow Queen was the one fairytale that stuck with me through adulthood, and i will never forgive frozen for making it so dumb and kid-friendly