ONTD Original: Actors on Shelley Duvall's Faerie Tale Theatre (Part 3)





The Snow White one is one of my favorites too. Snow White was in Star Trek!





That one and Cinderella, which had a young Matthew Broderick, were recorded to a VHS tape that I wore out when I was little.





Edited at 2017-10-25 03:38 am (UTC) I lent this set to my friend like 2 years ago. I need to take it back and marathon it. They were all so ridiculous and fun.The Snow White one is one of my favorites too. Snow White was in Star Trek!That one and Cinderella, which had a young Matthew Broderick, were recorded to a VHS tape that I wore out when I was little. Reply

Thread

Link

and edie mcclurg was one of the stepsisters lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was just thinking about Edie this morning! A lady with a small role in a Mindy Project brought her glory to mind



Is she alive?? Googling....



SHE'S ALIVE!! It's a miracle (unbreakable) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The stepsisters in the Cinderella were my favorite



"Would you like something to drink? Some hhhhhhhham?" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That is Jennifer Beals, right? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg.... this is bringing back so much nostalgia. i remember these but could never remember where they were from. i just remember being very little and renting them from blockbuster Reply

Thread

Link

That's how I got into it too, via blockbuster Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The cast list is really amazing.



I'm torn between wanting to watch the series again and wanting to just keep the memories that I have. Reply

Thread

Link

Watch it. It's just funnier as an adult. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Sleeping Beauty and The Frog Prince is just full of innuendos Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

REWATCH IT JERI. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love these posts OP. Great memories. Reply

Thread

Link

omg Bright Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's only 68 years old and she looks so haggard. Reply

Thread

Link





It's a little something called "mental illness".....



And fuck "Dr" Phil for exploiting her. AND fuck Stanley Kubrick and his rotten daughter. (Daughter tried "raising money" for Shelley after the Dr Phil fiasco but she's a Scientologist..) It's a little something called "mental illness".....And fuck "Dr" Phil for exploiting her. AND fuck Stanley Kubrick and his rotten daughter. (Daughter tried "raising money" for Shelley after the Dr Phil fiasco but she's a Scientologist..) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whoa shit, I didn't realize that about Kubrick's daughter being a Scientologist. I heard about her claiming to raise money for Shelley, though. I take it that turned out to be a total scam? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"Snow White" is my absolute favorite of all the episodes and probably my favorite film version of Snow White ever. It's has a perfect blend of charm and sweetness and OTT ridiculousness. "I knew it, I knew it, I knew it!" and "That's a stupid assumption, Bubba" were in-jokes in my family for a long time.



And I love that they kept the Grimm version of the awakening/breaking the spell, where the poisoned apple piece falls out of her mouth, instead of the kiss. Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

Thanks for this post, OP! ♥



I'm gonna marathon the show this week since it's on Youtube. :D



That said, omg wtf @ Mick Jagger. Ugh.



Edited at 2017-10-25 04:47 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

The Snow Queen was always my fave. Slightly creepy like fairy tales should be. None of this 'Frozen' crap. Reply

Thread

Link

Stay turned for Gigantic lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank YOU



The Snow Queen was the one fairytale that stuck with me through adulthood, and i will never forgive frozen for making it so dumb and kid-friendly



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank you OP!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

Great post, love stuff like this. Reply

Thread

Link