Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is coming to mobile next month

Why the fuck is this post on ONTD? Reply

Thread

Link

because it's a video game and we post about video games here? what's your problem? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought all posts had to be celebrity related. Did I miss a memo?? It's stupid af that all political posts require a certain number of celebrity tweets on the subject to be accepted yet gaming posts don't require the same criteria. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

chill out Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

- You can finally change your skin color.





It is about goddamn time!! I can't wait!!!!!! I still want a Dice Stereo. Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh, I'd rather just pay $20 for a full game than microtransactions. But oh well, I guess it's the nature of the beast.



Hope my iphone 5s can play this. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm still mad this didn't come to North America:



Reply

Thread

Link

Asdfghjkl what! I didn't even know this exists 💀 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's cool. We already got Stardew Valley to hold us over until Animal Crossing on the Switch, so idk how much I'll be interested in this. Reply

Thread

Link

it looks so cute! i'm a little obsessed with the game love nikki right now. the outfits are so cute and i like the competitions. Reply

Thread

Link

omg, I’m legit obsessed as well! it’s honestly a well-balanced app re: microtransactions... but the last event was so frustrating because there was no way to get more than one outfit without sinking mega diamonds into it. also I’m one piece short of finishing that stupid haunted night set :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yayyyy Reply

Thread

Link

I am playing Animal Crossing now. Love this game to pieces. <3 Reply

Thread

Link

I'm already in gacha hell this should be fun to play too Reply

Thread

Link

FUCKING FINALLY!!!!!! THIS IS WHAT I REALLY NEED. I'll keep my 👀 out for this so I can play the fuck out of this great game everyday 24/7. GET IT ON SWITCH WHILE YALL AT IT THANK YOU!!!



This is a great early birthday gift! 💗 Reply

Thread

Link

I hope this doesn’t happen soon, because then they’ll release a limited edition AC Switch and then I’ll buy two because I’m such AC trash Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That would get me to buy a Switch more than Mario tbh (Even tho I just bought a PS4 Pro and am broke now) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this looks v cute Reply

Thread

Link

dammit goodbye life Reply

Thread

Link

I wish this was a 3ds game instead Reply

Thread

Link

Happy Home Design deserves everything best. I'd pay up to have it on switch too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link