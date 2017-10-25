Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is coming to mobile next month
Animal Crossing Pocket Camp Announced For Mobile - https://t.co/k3KcLTIVkc pic.twitter.com/WAGf6zV5D6— Game Informer (@gameinformer) October 25, 2017
- Instead of taking place in a town, you'll be in a campground & can deck out your trailer / camp.
- You still have a mortgage to pay off. Instead of Tom Nook, you'll owe bells to 3 penguins.
- You can finally change your skin color.
- You will do favors (a.k.a. bribe) for animals in the hopes they'll visit your campground with higher friendship levels. Animals also have different aesthetic tastes.
- Environments like an island, a river, a forest & a beach, which you travel between with your camper to fish, catch bugs, pick fruits etc.
- Furniture can be crafted through combining collectibles.
- You can add friend codes - then visit & buy things from their camp's Market Box.
- Seasonal events, like Christmas.
- Free, but monetized with Leaf Tickets. Want faster-building furniture, fashion, travel, a swimming pool, a fishing net or materials? Pay up.
- Daily Goals can get you some Leaf Tickets without paying.
- Tom Nook will shake you down for microtransactions. Cyrus the Alpaca builds your furniture / amenities. The Able Sisters have clothes. Shoes from Kicks. OK Motors for campers.
Sources: S1S2
It is about goddamn time!! I can't wait!!!!!! I still want a Dice Stereo.
Hope my iphone 5s can play this.
This is a great early birthday gift! 💗