bflowhalloween

Niall Horan On Track for no. 1 Debut on Billboard, Performs on Jimmy Kimmel Live


• Nail is on track to debut at no. 1 in the US on Billboard with 150,000 equivalent sales.

• Would be the third member to debut at no. 1 after Zayn and Taylor Swift's ex.

• His album benefits by a concert ticket/album bundle sale redemption similar to many other artists.

• Performs "Slow Hands" and a Flicker medley on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

• Does not perform Bop "On The Loose."









bye @ this dumbass not performing "On The Loose" and continue paying it dust.


Sources: 1 | 2 | 3

Tagged: , ,