Niall Horan On Track for no. 1 Debut on Billboard, Performs on Jimmy Kimmel Live
.@NiallOfficial's "Flicker" is on course for a No. 1 debut on the #Billboard 200 albums chart https://t.co/CrYEJSImIZ— billboard (@billboard) October 24, 2017
• Nail is on track to debut at no. 1 in the US on Billboard with 150,000 equivalent sales.
• Would be the third member to debut at no. 1 after Zayn and Taylor Swift's ex.
• His album benefits by a concert ticket/album bundle sale redemption similar to many other artists.
• Performs "Slow Hands" and a Flicker medley on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
• Does not perform Bop "On The Loose."
bye @ this dumbass not performing "On The Loose" and continue paying it dust.
Sources: 1 | 2 | 3
i like the album a lot. i watched his apple music doc and he's so charming.
They've been playing Slow Hands, and months prior, This Town forever on the radio.
I'm w you tho OP why is he beating a dead horse I'm so sick of slow hands he needs to bring out on the loose or since we're alone