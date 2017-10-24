Niall Horan On Track for no. 1 Debut on Billboard, Performs on Jimmy Kimmel Live





i like the album a lot. i watched his apple music doc and he's so charming. i have seen the light and have decided that niall is my new #1 . i'm seeing him on 10/31 in the third row because i have milquetoast taste and IDGAF bc i am excited!!!i like the album a lot. i watched his apple music doc and he's so charming. Reply

Lol I love all these random converts Reply

Yaaaas enjoy bb! I love this kinda basic white boy music too, no shame Reply

IK I’m like a white boy???? With a guitar????? How innovative!’nn Reply

I dont understand anything anymore. Like I have not heard one song from his album and yet he's debuting at number one. Reply

Girl, where are you? Slow Hands was #1 on radio. Reply

^^^ that + bless your heart for never hearing that abomination of a song tbh. Reply

LMAO Reply

its a good song. Reply

Lol what I literally can't station surf on my radio without hearing slow hands at least twice Reply

Nah he's definitely getting spins. I hear Slow Hands on sirius and regular radio before mad dashing to changing the channel. Reply

who's fault is that gorl? :D

They've been playing Slow Hands, and months prior, This Town forever on the radio.



You're so two thousand and late, fergie! Reply

i'm not giving this goof my coins/streams so ima need vk to cough up the links. Reply

lmfaoo what's with the custom tag Reply

I nabbed his album, but have yet to listen. I liked "Too Much to Ask," though. Reply

omg not those creepy dsquared grandpatwinks Reply

So this whole album/tour sale package sounds like a good idea to get you a #1 album but then your 2nd week sales drop is embarrassing. Reply

It's smart tbh. Plus, he sold out a lot of his tour dates without people hearing the album. Lol Reply

Good for him, I guess. His music annoys me, reminds me of Ed Sheeran, which fuck nooo thank you, Reply

Sales are dead anyway, all anyone wants is their tour tix sold and if they get a #1 album off the back of that well so be it. Reply

While Zayn continues flopping! Reply

...have some repsect for the dead, sis. Reply

I think I’m a niall stan now I’ve been listening to the album all day. my only complaint is that 3 of the best songs are only on the deluxe edition when they should have been on the standard Reply

I've heard this song, I had no idea it was him though. Reply

lmao i really did not think all the one direction members would be successful when they went solo.. i underestimated their fans Reply

most of them haven't been that successful though? most of them have been one-hit wonders at best. Reply

it's too soon to call any 1 hit wonders. This is the Hunger Games period of time. The Battle Royale, if you will. Reply

and the fact that niall and liam are the ones who got #1 songs on the radio lmao Reply

GOOD this is my fave 1D album Reply

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼



I'm w you tho OP why is he beating a dead horse I'm so sick of slow hands he needs to bring out on the loose or since we're alone Reply

