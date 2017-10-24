[ Spoiler (click to open) ] the little brother popped up in the backseat





I'm weeks behind, but dat wig. Reply

I liked tonight’s episode a lot! I feel like they’re giving the characters a good amount to work with this season. Reply

ia, altho i'd be perfectly fine without kate and toby's storyline Reply

What uh



What is going on there

"sonny bono, get off my lanai" Reply

dead Reply

LOL Reply

it's a halloween episode, everyone remain calm Reply

i'm really liking the deja plot tbh! also: looking forward to the beth and randall flashbacks next week.



is that mike delfino in next weeks promo? Reply

Can I just say how SPOT ON the casting is for teenage Kate and adult Kate? She has the same expressions and everything. Even the youngest Kate is good casting but teen and adult Kate literally look like sisters or something. Reply

They have the same eye rolls. Reply

the last scene today was so extra. like i think the audience got that jack had a brother and that was him in the picture, didn't need the second flashback and the zoom in on his name lol Reply

They do so much “state the obvious again JUST IN CASE THEY DIDN’T GET IT” on this show. Also, Kevin on the phone repeating what the doctor on the other end said to him just so we for sure know what’s being said. C’mon, give the audience more credit. Reply

Adult Kevin makes me sad. What a mess. They're supposed to be soulmates, but I don't like Sophie. I don't even know why. I'm just not feeling their relationship.



Toby is still annoying.



I didn't think I'd like it, but I'm enjoying the Deja storyline a lot. Reply

I can't get behind their relationship because she seemed to have popped up out of thin air and that still annoys me lol Reply

lol that's probably it. She really did come out of nowhere. Reply

she did. all of a sudden he's divorced and sophie is suppose to be the love of his life or something? they should have built that up from the start. seems like an afterthought on their part. Reply

Toby is too much. I don't like him at all. Everything else was good tonight. Reply

I still hate Toby so much Reply

Toby is so frustrating. Him liking Miguel was the last straw tho. Reply

