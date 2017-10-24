Legends of Tomorrow 3x04 "Phone Home" promo

HELPING ONE OF THEIR OWN — The Legends learn that Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) will die because they broke time, causing them to race back to 1988 to try and save his life. When they arrive, they are surprised to learn that young Ray Palmer has befriended a time-displaced baby Dominator putting him in harm’s way with the government and the Dominator’s mother. New to the ship and missions, Zari (Tala Ashe) must find her place and learn to trust the team. Meanwhile, Stein (Victor Garber) begins working on a secret project on the ship which makes Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Jax (Franz Drameh) suspicious. Caity Lotz, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Nick Zano also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Matthew Maala (304). Original airdate 10/31/2017.