Ava DuVernay goes on Finding Your Roots
When @HenryLouisGates confirms you're Black! Loved discovering my roots. Watch my journey plus @tanehisicoates + @janetmock tonight on @PBS! pic.twitter.com/qGdePee7iE— Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 24, 2017
- She is 57.3% African and 41.5% European
- Her 5th great-grandfather was a slave owner
- Janet Mock and Ta-Nehisi Coates were also featured in the episode
.@Ava is proud to learn that one of her relatives registered to vote in the town of Selma in 1867! #FindingYourRoots— Henry Louis Gates Jr (@HenryLouisGates) October 25, 2017
ONTD how much do you know about your ancestors?
it's like straight out of that vince vaughn movie
I don't get why parents use donors and don't tell their kid. I know some family friends who did that and a drunk aunty spilled the beans that their Dad wasn't actually their Dad. Turned into a huge shit storm.
Burr worked next door.
How to account for his rise to the top? He worked on zoaster_toaster's family Madeira wine trade case. Man, the man is nooooonnnn-stop.
I personally discovered that these DNA results do have an impact on some Latinos looking for identity beyond being Chicano. Most of my friends and people I personally know no longer considering themselves MexAmerican or Chicano after they saw their results.
my great grandfather survived a concentration camp and gulag
my great uncle was part of the underground resistance and built radios during the war
i know someone used to own an original stradivarius and somehow lost it or gave it away
Doubt it considering how many times Poland has been invaded and the borders have been re-drawn. European history is messy.
I've never been super interested in my ancestry tbh. Maybe if it could tell me from where in Africa we came from.
I have Haitian ancestry via my grandmother.
But I'm black and das all I look like 🙋🏾
(Haitian ancestry over here too, via parents, grandparents, etc.)