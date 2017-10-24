Ava DuVernay goes on Finding Your Roots

I'm thinking about getting some of those DNA kits for Christmas presents for my fam. I don't know which one to go with though. I know the Ancestry DNA one links you up with other family who have done it aswell, which could be cool but also a bit scary.



Sounds like the premise of a decent Blumhouse horror film Reply

23&me does too. i know someone who did it and found out a few years ago from it that her dad she's known all her life isn't actually her biological dad because he's impotent and they used a sperm donor. so she actually found her bio dad and dozens of half-siblings who are also products of the same donor who also took the test and so it connected them all.



it's like straight out of that vince vaughn movie Reply

whoaaa, I'd freak out



I don't get why parents use donors and don't tell their kid. I know some family friends who did that and a drunk aunty spilled the beans that their Dad wasn't actually their Dad. Turned into a huge shit storm. Reply

they give you the option if you want to link up and give you a warning that it may reveal things you didn't want to know. Reply

My co-worker who is a hardcore geneticist likes the Ancestry.com one the best and was the one she suggested for me. (I haven't taken it yet, myself) Reply

If you do 23 and me buy one kit for yourself. After they give you the option of buying a second kit at a discounted rate ($69 for the ancestry only kit).



I did the Ancestry one through my grandmother who has an account. It went on sale around Mother's Day. Mine wasn't anything surprising since my mom and grandmother have already done theirs but it was still cool. I did get a first cousin match on my dad's side that no one in my family recognizes, though. Reply

I know that Alexander Hamilton was a lawyer for some ancestors on my mom's side in a case in the Madeira wine trade. So that's a thing. Reply

He practiced law

Burr worked next door. Reply

Is that a Hamilton reference? I haven't seen the show. Reply

Loool Reply

How to account for his rise to the top? He worked on zoaster_toaster Even though they started at the very same time, Alexander Hamilton began to climb.How to account for his rise to the top? He worked on's family Madeira wine trade case. Man, the man is nooooonnnn-stop. Reply

pbs was on the background at my house a couple weeks ago and saw some of fred armisen's segment. he found out he was part korean, not japanese! it was v. interesting. Reply

I actually had no idea he wasn't white so that was surprising lmao Reply

That was such a great episode Reply

Remember when Ben Affleck tried to have the bit where they uncovered he was related to slave owners when he did a similar special? LoL



Edited at 2017-10-25 02:21 am (UTC)

He didn't just try, he succeeded! They even suspended the show because he got the information scrubbed. Reply

He is such a disaster, Lordy. Reply

Lmao. Ben is SO messy. Reply

omgg we literally talked about this today in my media class lmao Reply

I love how John Oliver dragged him for it on Last Week Tonight.



Edited at 2017-10-25 02:48 am (UTC)

I know my great great great great grandfather (probs another great) came over to Australia during the goldrush in the 1850's in Ballarat/Bendigo Reply

I took the 23andme and it proved exactly what I knew. I’m Anglo American and Mexican and I came back as mostly European with a decent chunk of Amerindian from my Mexican side. No surprises! Reply

I find Latino DNA reveals to be so interesting.



I personally discovered that these DNA results do have an impact on some Latinos looking for identity beyond being Chicano. Most of my friends and people I personally know no longer considering themselves MexAmerican or Chicano after they saw their results. Reply

I know a lot of people that don't understand that Mexicans have Native American descent and think that they are just going to be Aztec and various forms of white. They never expect the black, Asian or Middle Eastern either. My Mom told me they really didn't go into detail in their history classes in her time beyond the "Spain colonized us." Reply

I feel like ppl think this way bc many latino users will have more ~varied results, often covering European, African, and Amerindian groups. Reply

My family wants to try it because there’s a big to do about my Papa’s family having come over from Spain and keeping my 2x Great grandmother’s Spanish last name of the town her family was from instead of the more common, “Rodriguez” of the family she married into so we’re wondering if they even were in Mexico for as long as we thought, or if 2x great grandfather was also from Spain and we aren’t Mexican at all except by birth? Reply

lol at her reaction <3 Reply

my fam is 100% polish, id like to know more abt the details but my fam is v small and many have passed away or are estranged

my great grandfather survived a concentration camp and gulag

my great uncle was part of the underground resistance and built radios during the war

i know someone used to own an original stradivarius and somehow lost it or gave it away Reply

my fam is 100% polish



Doubt it considering how many times Poland has been invaded and the borders have been re-drawn. European history is messy. Reply

I'm black, black and more black Reply

I'm black and as far as I know, that's it.

I've never been super interested in my ancestry tbh. Maybe if it could tell me from where in Africa we came from. Reply

I've always wanted to find that out too 😩



sameee Reply

23 and me does regions and will tell you your haplogroup, but ancestry will tell you countries. Reply

Same, but that’s why I did the kits. I did 23andme first, but I was a little disappointed because their results don’t tell specific countries. Then I did Ancestry DNA and it gave specifics. I had always wanted to know and now I do. Reply

My mom is mixed and has zero interest in ancestry stuff, but my grandmother has done her family back to the 11th century and my mom did one for her. My mom's paternal grandmother had told my grandmother about where she believed her family came from in Africa and while it was a small percentage (she believed her family came from Nigeria, they mostly came from the Cameroon and Congo), she turned out to be right. Reply

I got 23 and me on sale on prime day and its still in my work desk drawer LOL i need to send it in. I got it for the health benefits tho bc i know mine will come back 94% south asian 6% middle eastern or something lol Reply

everyone's got that 0.00016 neanderthal though! Reply

my dna results say i have less Neanderthal variants then 98% of customers. So i'm more like .0000032 Reply

HDU! My family did it and we’re Denisovans, tyvm Reply

i stopped looking into what my ancestors were up to when i kept spotting ****** (vintage 1800s ****** tho) Reply

my existence precludes their inceldom unfortunately Reply

23andMe told me i was mostly med with the rest being native american. i'm italian/colombian, so zero surprise Reply

Great great great great great grandson of a cherokee princess Reply

Me and her have similar race percentages! Except I have same black but less European and a higher percentage of other shit that surprised me. My 23&Me came back with 4% Native American which blew my mind.



I have Haitian ancestry via my grandmother.



But I'm black and das all I look like 🙋🏾 Reply

yasss at the haitian ancestry. Reply

