ONTD Original™ - Halloween Edition: 20 Bad Horror STV Sequels You Probably Didn't Know Existed
Have you ever looked up a movie on a streaming service you wanted to watch, but all they had was the sequel(s)? And then you're like, "Wait, there's a sequel?" If what you were originally looking for was a horror movie, then more likely than not, the sequel is pretty bad. Especially if it skipped theaters altogether. Well, here are twenty sequels for a few horror movies, all of which were released after 2000, that you you're better off avoiding. Don't give in to curiosity.
|I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
2006
Sequel to: I Know What You Did Last Summer
When a July 4th prank about the notorious hook-handed "Fisherman" killer in a slicker goes terribly wrong, someone ends up dead. Those involved in the death take an oath of secrecy. One year later, someone dressed as the Fisherman stalks the guilty party.
This is a bland retread of the first movie, but without any charisma or anything noteworthy other than the "twist" at the end.[The twist]The killer is a teleporting, ghost-like zombie Ben Willis from the first two movies.
|Messengers 2: The Scarecrow
2009
Prequel to: The Messengers
A man and his family endure a series of paranormal events when they add a scarecrow to their cornfield.
This prequel goes into the backstory of John Corbett's character from the 2007 movie. It's cheaply made, and the story makes little sense. Pretty sure the story has things that clash with the continuity of the first one, but who cares. Norman Reedus, who plays the father, should thank his lucky stars he has The Walking Dead shoving money into his pockets nowadays. Otherwise, this is where what was left of his career would've died.
|The Cell 2
2009
Sequel to: The Cell
Using her gift of being able to enter one's psyche, a psychic investigator delves into the mind of the serial killer that tried to murder her.
This Cell has no connection to the Jennifer Lopez movie. It's also not good. If you're trying to wean yourself off of sleep aids, use The Cell 2. It'll make you doze off in minutes.
|Urban Legends: Bloody Mary
2005
Sequel to: Urban Legend
Thirty-five years later after a high school student is killed, her ghost returns to take revenge on her murderers' children.
Unlike the first two entries in this franchise, Bloody Mary is supernatural. And not in an Elm Street way. Think more like The Grudge, but the ghost kills people using urban legends for some reason. The story does mention the events from the first Urban Legend, but they have no major connection otherwise. Kate Mara starred in this mess before her sister Rooney went on to bigger things.
|Boogeyman 2 / Boogeyman 3
2007 / 2008
Sequel to: Boogeyman
'Boogeyman 2' involves a pair of siblings whose parents were killed at a young age by a hooded man they believed to be the Boogeyman. As adults, they both have ongoing mental problems that prevent them from moving on. As the brother goes on a trip for a potential new job, the sister stays at a mental clinic. The hospital's patients then start to die one-by-one, with all the murders being committed by the Boogeyman. 'Boogeyman 3' has a college campus being terrorized by the Boogeyman, and only one student believes he even exists.
As hard as it is to believe, these low budget sequels to the critically panned first movie are somewhat entertaining. The second one has a slasher feel while the third returns to the supernatural roots.
|American Psycho 2
2002
Sequel to: American Psycho
One of Patrick Bateman's victims grows up to be a killer herself. A college co-ed studying criminology becomes drawn to murder while trying not to get caught for her own crimes.
Is this or Family Guy more embarrassing for Mila Kunis? We know which ones makes her more money. Anyway, this sequel wasn't intended to be a sequel until they added Patrick Bateman into an update of the script. Also known as American Psycho 2: All American Girl, this movie is more of a dark comedy without the gore of the previous film. Only watch this if you want to see Kunis kill someone with a condom, or you're a fan of William Shatner.
|Quarantine 2: Terminal
2011
Sequel to: Quarantine
After a plane makes an emergency landing because of a viral breakout, the passengers must fight to survive the deadly quarantine.
This non-found footage style sequel to the remake of [REC] has no relation to [REC] 2. It's a completely new story. Well, in context to the franchise. Quarantine 2 offers nothing new to the zombie subgenre, but it's watchable if your standards are low enough.
|Pulse 2: Afterlife / Pulse 3: Invasion
2008
Sequel to: Pulse
In 'Pulse 2,' a divorced father searches for his young daughter after the events of the first movie. In 'Pulse 3,' the world is free of the soulless ghosts now that society is technology-less. However, one person makes the mistake of unleashing one of the spirits when she opens a laptop.
Good God. Pulse 2 has some of the worst green screening you will ever see. And Pulse 3 looks like it was filmed with a potato. Who asked for these sequels to an already terrible remake?
|The Hitcher II: I've Been Waiting
2003
Sequel to: The Hitcher
Jim, now a cop, and his girlfriend are terrorized by a sadistic hitchhiker.
C. Thomas Howell actually reprised his role in this dreadful sequel. And of all people they could get to play the new villain, they chose Jake Busey. Hate to say it, but you're better off watching the 2007 remake.
|Joy Ride 2: Dead Ahead / Joy Ride 3: Roadkill
2008 / 2014
Sequel to: Joy Ride
'Joy Ride 2' has a couple and their friends incidentally borrowing Rusty Nail's car when their own car breaks down. The maniacal truck driver tracks them down and forces them into a sadistic game. In 'Joy Ride 3,' a racecar crew makes the mistake of honking off Rusty Nail during a road trip.
The original Joy Ride was a pleasant surprise. These sequels are barely a notch above the quality of the trashy Wrong Turn sequels. The studios don't care anyway because they know people will watch this crap regardless.
|The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
2013
Sequel to: The Haunting in Connecticut
A young cop and his family move into a rural home with a dark past.
Chad Michael Murray starred in this in-name only sequel to the 2009 box office hit The Haunting in Connecticut. It takes place in Georgia (and was filmed in Canada), yet they felt the need to connect the two movies. Probably as a cheap ploy to reel in an audience. Well, don't be fooled. Skip it.
|Fright Night 2: New Blood
2013
Sequel to: Fright Night
A group of Amercans staying in Romania as exchange students encounter a vampire.
This sequel is also a reimagining of the 2011 remake. It has characters from the previous movie, including ones that died. And none of the original cast returned. So, Fright Night 2 is a weird movie. A positive thing is that the film at least looks good.
|Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever / Cabin Fever 3: Patient Zero
2009 / 2014
Sequel/prequel to: Cabin Fever
The flesh-eating virus makes its way to a high school dance in 'Cabin Fever 2.' In 'Cabin Fever 3,' a group of friends vacationing on an island stumbles upon the place where everything started.
Ti West's sequel Cabin Fever 2 is utterly disgusting, but it provides some laughs. Cabin Fever 3 is gross, too, but without any entertainment value.
|Vacancy 2: The First Cut
2008
Prequel to: Vacancy
A couple and their friend stay at a seedy motel while moving across the country. They fail to realize that the staff is recording their every move for their own twisted plea
This is a sort of thrilling prequel to the average torture porn thriller Vacancy, but it's also nothing memorable either.
|Stir of Echoes: The Homecoming
2007
Sequel to: Stir of Echoes
A soldier returning from a war now has visions of the dead.
This was as unnecessary as Rob Lowe's career longevity. Such a bore through and throughout without the suspense or talent of the original.
|White Noise: The Light
2007
Sequel to: White Noise
After his family nearly dies, a man develops the ability to identify people who are about to die.
This is a surprisingly decent standalone sequel to a movie that was not very good to begin with. It's a little more coherent than its predecessor, too. You probably won't remember it weeks later after watching, but there have been worse cash-in sequels.
Do you hate-watch movies/TV?
Yes
27(32.9%)
No
20(24.4%)
Sometimes
35(42.7%)
What's the worst sequel (any genre) you've ever seen, ONTD?
remember they tried Mean Girls 2??
the one that broke my heart was the Pocahontas sequel, even little Disney princess obsessed me was not here for that trash.
The Ring 2...
Re: The Ring 2...
Re: The Ring 2...
Re: The Ring 2...
Re: The Ring 2...
Re: The Ring 2...
Re: The Ring 2...
YouTube horror video games is my favorite creepypasta past time on weekends lol. I'm so basic 😪
Oh god, pretty much any of the Disney straight-to-video ones. Even the "good" ones (like Lion King II) had elements that completely ruined things from the original (like in Lion King II, making Simba a horrible ruler, etc.)
Good thing the new movie is doing away with it
cruel intentions 2 and 3 are SO BAD
i finally got to scary island for rhony s3. amony 1,000 things- while sober ramona and tipsy ramona annoy the shit out of me, i can relate to full on drunk ramona
also- wtf is this guy that luann decided to go out on a date with- it took me an hour to get through 5 minutes of the episode
Titanic II probably had a budget of $500 which makes it worth a watch alone.
lmao, FOH... dumb af. still wanna watch it tho
Also Titanic The Legend Continues is one of my favorite bad movies.
I was SO SPOOKED, but it's probably because I was literally the only person in the theater for Happy Death Day and it was sooo loud.