ONTD Original™ - Halloween Edition: 20 Bad Horror STV Sequels You Probably Didn't Know Existed

lol why are soo many sequels SO BAD, the cast are always crappy actors and less attractive :(



remember they tried Mean Girls 2??



the one that broke my heart was the Pocahontas sequel, even little Disney princess obsessed me was not here for that trash. Reply

I can't believe I watched Mean Girls 2 willingly... That's one of the lower low points of my life. Reply

I watched it in my hotel room in Vegas and found myself unable to look away. It sucked yet was somehow still watchable enough. Reply

production values are cheaper, that's why Reply

This should've been destroyed before it was ever released. The deer scene alone... Reply

Uuuuuugh, so stupid. And then there's the third one... Reply

At first I was like "no there wa..."then I remember the trailer where the video is the in flight movie. Reply

I saw this in theaters with a few friends, and it was so dumb. I remember the very opening scene being a shot of the ocean or whatever and a girl in the back of the theater screamed like it was a legit jump scare, lmao. Reply

I can't believe Ryan Merriman and Emily Van Camp were in it omg Reply

lol, I saw Rings in the theatre last year (though I did not pay for it). It was so, so silly. And there was a chick in full Samara cosplay wandering around the theatre before it started and I was like "if this bitch jumps up behind me during the movie I will not be responsible for punching her in the neck." (But she didn't.) Reply

well, my standards for horror movies...are pretty low. i liked a few of these. except you cabin fever 2, you get no love. Reply

yep, i'll watch (and enjoy) a horror film regardless of how terrible it is Reply

I can appreciate entertainment value. And bad movies can be entertaining. Reply

Same here tbh. It's rare for me to get jump scares and get me shook/traumatized/sleep with a nightlight on etc., lmao. I'm like sitting there 😐



YouTube horror video games is my favorite creepypasta past time on weekends lol. I'm so basic 😪 Reply

not horror but i like to pretend all of the animated disney movie sequels don't exist like mulan 2 or pocahontas 2. Reply

oh, nooo, i forgot about aladdin! i didn't think the one where he reunited with his dad was all that bad, but i haven't seen it in years. Reply

lmao Reply

Lmao Reply

lmfaooo and this is my nightmare i hate eye tests Reply

No joke, I used to LOVE the Aladdin sequels. I watched them as much as I watched the original. Reply

Aladdin: King of Thieves gave us his FINE ass daddy so no, that one definitely exists Reply

ia, I just can't watch a Straight to DVD/VHS sequel especially a animated Disney movie. I was kinda shocked there is a Bambi 2. Reply

Hunchback 2 is my personal least favorite. "My little cabbage!!!!" Reply

Cinderella 3 was good tbh Reply

Lion King 2 was actually good though! Reply

lion king 2 and the aladdin sequels (and show) were fine. the hercules show was better than the movie. Reply

Aladdin King of Thieves is a masterpiece. I wish though they had gone with their original idea of making Aladdin and Mozenrath brothers Reply

What's the worst sequel (any genre) you've ever seen, ONTD?



Oh god, pretty much any of the Disney straight-to-video ones. Even the "good" ones (like Lion King II) had elements that completely ruined things from the original (like in Lion King II, making Simba a horrible ruler, etc.) Reply

Lol I was just watching one of the Halloween sequels on tv the other night that Tyra Banks is randomly in. it was p bad. Reply

They didn't even show her death. I thought the chase scene around the house at the end was okay... until Busta showed up. Reply

The only reason I like that movie was because the black people made it ot the end. I root for horror films where the black people make it. Reply

I didn't stay with it that long tbh. but that is cool. i was watching one of the scream sequels the other day and it got to this part where neve campbell's character and another character who i think was her therapist or something, like narrowly escape death, and i was rlly suprised b/c it rlly looked like her therapist, who was a black woman, was going to die but she made it. and then neve campbell's character like demands they go BACK where they just nearly got killed and the ghost face guy pops out again and kills the therapist but not her, ofc. lolz for a second i thought they were going to avoid the trope but no. Reply

I hate that movie because they kill off laurie

Good thing the new movie is doing away with it Reply

cruel intentions 2 and 3 are SO BAD Reply

I think one of them was supposed to be TV show spinoff, but they turned it into a movie. It shows. Reply

Yep, Cruel Intentions 2 was suppose to be a show called Manchester Prep, a prequel show of sorts but got canned before it aired. Then they added more nudity to the show and released it as a film. Reply

I tried to watch CI 2 with Amy Adams and man was it so bad lol. I don't even think I finished it and I won't try to watch the third one Reply

Son of the Mask. I didn't get past the first 10 minutes. Reply

wasn't one of them low-key softcore porn? I remember a scene with topless twins in a shower

Seriously that was HORRIBLE and yes I watched these movies lmao. Big time try hard flop Reply

The second Halloween movie from Rob Zombie was pretty awful. Reply

I still remember renting both those tragedies at blockbuster Reply

LMAO Cruel Intentions 2! I can't believe they were planning on making Cruel Intentions 2 into a TV Show...Rupert Murdoch got really pissed about it and that was why they released it on DVD. Reply

I think that,a this point, hate-watching has just become part of the norm for our viewing culture. Reply

i was going to hijack any post, but this at least seems semi-appropriate



i finally got to scary island for rhony s3. amony 1,000 things- while sober ramona and tipsy ramona annoy the shit out of me, i can relate to full on drunk ramona



also- wtf is this guy that luann decided to go out on a date with- it took me an hour to get through 5 minutes of the episode Reply

that episode is so good tho. I need to re-watch it Reply

i'm so sad i'm 7 years late to the party, i need people to experience this with me!!!! Reply

I know White Noise wasn't too good but I remember it still creeped me out. I should watch the sequel. Reply

I had NO CLUE there was another Cell movie..but since you said it has no connection and I know Tarsem didn't make it there's no way I'm gonna watch it tbh Reply

I fell asleep five minutes in, woke up later, realized nothing interesting was happening, and then went back to sleep without turning it off. Reply

good to know! Now I can definitely skip it! Reply

wait, is your icon related to BK or McDs? because the pale on the left looks like one we had growing up Reply

Tarsem's movies are works of art. It's sort of offensive they made a second one. Reply

Love your icon Reply

The only one I've heard of is Cabin Fever 2. I kind of want to see it. Reply

i want to be in this post, but i need to work on my halloween costume. so i may come back later lol. Reply

I have to paper mache and cut things up and what not... my hands get too messy to type :( Reply

Awww yaaaas that's the spirit! have fun!! Reply

Ooooooh have fun, bb! Reply

Titanic II probably had a budget of $500 which makes it worth a watch alone.



LMAO I need to see this OMG. how could there be a sequel there was only one boat???? does ANOTHER titanic sink???? Reply

It used to be on Netflix, which would be the PERFECT FFAF movie. I don't think it's around anymore. Reply

It's totally ridiculous. I wish Netflix still had it. Reply

nevermind now i see on the poster itself "100 years later"



lmao, FOH... dumb af. still wanna watch it tho Reply

I didn't know things were that bad for you, Brooke Burns. Reply

i want to watch this :( Reply

LMAO Bruce Davison is in this? XD



Also Titanic The Legend Continues is one of my favorite bad movies. Reply

Dylan Vox was in this? lmaooo Reply

lightning strikes twice lol wat Reply

I watched that trailer of the Bella Thorne home invasion movie where they are locked down?

I was SO SPOOKED, but it's probably because I was literally the only person in the theater for Happy Death Day and it was sooo loud. Reply

