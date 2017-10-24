Pics From Taylor Swift's 2nd Rhode Island Secret Session+ Helps Out Pregnant Fan

All this manufactured good PR makes me feel so gross about her and her album promotion. Reply

mte but it would be much worse if she posted the pics haself Reply

well she makes her fans sign billion year non-disclosures about the titles of the tracks on her album... if she wanted to keep this private, she could.... Reply

Republikkkan queen Reply

what



that baby story is fucking weird



I mean, like obviously it's a good thing to help someone with their pregnancy though but idk Reply

right? i mean, what can she do really? :/ Reply

Y'all really find a way to make everything into a big deal, lmao Reply

this is sweet of her, she's good to her fans



but also yikes @ being the age of being married and being a taylor swift super-fan. omw Reply

Olivia was nhf being cathandled by her rabid fans. #freeolivia Reply

tbh the captions fans put on these are so creepy. i know they're her lyrics, but acting like they're BFFs. it makes me nervous for her. Reply

The fact Taylor repeatedly called it her "little angel" is super weird to me. Who says that? Reply

nnn not to be a cynic but it's an anonymous message on tumblr so it's probably fake. Reply

Her fans on tumblr are always so damn extra that anything they say, I know is fabricated. And if it’s not fabricated, it’s extremely exaggerated. Reply

She's obsessed with calling everyone an "angel" this era. Reply

what is up with her hair Reply

Well it’s absolutely ridiculous that a woman can’t gain weight without someone saying they’re pregnant.



I’ve seen numerous places say that she’s pregnant and it’s like what evidence do you have besides her putting on some weight?



Reply

Awww. Haha. Yeah it's ridiculous that she can't gain weight without people assuming she's pregnant. Reply

aww i'm glad she gained some weight tbh she was really skinny during 1989 Reply

Well those oversized sweaters and dresses she now wears aren't helping the matter Reply

rme @ society's predictable-ass response to a woman gaining weight Reply

at the SS, you say? Reply

This would make me uncomfortable. Reply

she invites these ppl into her home? is it her main residence or vacation home(i'm assuming the latter)? Reply

her actual home but they transport them from a pick-up location so it's not like she gives them her actual address, but still kinda scary Reply

are they blindfolded on the way there? because otherwise whats the point lmao Reply

do they have service jammers or sth so they can only take photos and not record their locations or use the find me app with friends???? Reply

I don't understand. This seems at best unhealthy for some fans and at worst dangerous for her. Reply

On the radio, they said she was having secret sessions at each of her houses. She has homes in NY, LA, London, TN, and RI? That's what I gather from ontd posts.



She lives in each at different times so not sure if they're really vacation homes except RI? But she has security at each 24/7. She's had stalkers show up before so it's probably not that hard to find out where she lives these days? I'm sure her people screens them? Hopefully. She's probably trying to show she's accessible.



Edited at 2017-10-25 01:53 am (UTC) Reply

so how does this all work?

does she’s only invite fans who payed extra for stuff for her concerts like vip tickets and etc? like superfans only? Reply

No, her team (taylornation on Twitter) just notices fans on Twitter / tumblr / or even instagram I think. Some have a lot of followers and some don’t, it all depends. Reply

Also that's nice of her to do for the pregnant woman, and to pay for all the costs us extra nice. Reply

the academy award worthy performance she must have had to put on if she complimented that shirt(i'm sure she did) Reply

she probably was like “I love it!!” or something lmao



But also are those cheetohs?? Doritos?? I’m so confused why that orange stuff is there Reply

you know Taylor checked the tag on that shirt, and was drafting a cease and desist letter on her iphone before that girl even left the room Reply

She looks like an alien the way that shirt is pulled up. Reply

i would fucking love to meet her cats tbh Reply

taylor touching a non-white person!!!!!!! what is going on????? Reply

