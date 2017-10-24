Pics From Taylor Swift's 2nd Rhode Island Secret Session+ Helps Out Pregnant Fan
Fans from the second night of secret sessions in Rhode Island were recently allowed to post pictures.
Swift also invited a fan who recently told her on Tumblr she had finally gotten pregnant. When Swift congratulated her at the Secret Sessions, the fan started to cry and said her doctors said there was a high chance she could miscarry. Taylor told her that she would send her the address of an expert doctor who will try to do everything to help her save the baby. After she left, Taylor's team contacted her with possible dates for her to choose, and that Taylor had taken care of all the finances. The fan wants everyone "to think twice now before judging Taylor or anything she does" LOL. Full story under the cut:
Fans with Taylor at the Rhode Island night 2 secret sessions! pic.twitter.com/tyWRUjmNwu— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 24, 2017
Don't you worry your pretty little mind⁰People throw rocks at things that shine⁰But they can't take what's ours. This love is ours. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6VvBygMn9Y— karl/met taylor (@PAPRlKASWIFT) October 24, 2017
Taylor helped a fan she invited to the LA secret session who is pregnant by organizing a specialist for her to help save her "little angel" pic.twitter.com/4L68niJ1l5— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 23, 2017
that baby story is fucking weird
I mean, like obviously it's a good thing to help someone with their pregnancy though but idk
but also yikes @ being the age of being married and being a taylor swift super-fan. omw
I’ve seen numerous places say that she’s pregnant and it’s like what evidence do you have besides her putting on some weight?
Awww. Haha. Yeah it's ridiculous that she can't gain weight without people assuming she's pregnant.
I don't understand. This seems at best unhealthy for some fans and at worst dangerous for her.
She lives in each at different times so not sure if they're really vacation homes except RI? But she has security at each 24/7. She's had stalkers show up before so it's probably not that hard to find out where she lives these days? I'm sure her people screens them? Hopefully. She's probably trying to show she's accessible.
does she’s only invite fans who payed extra for stuff for her concerts like vip tickets and etc? like superfans only?
Also that’s nice of her to do for the pregnant woman, and to pay for all the costs us extra nice.
But also are those cheetohs?? Doritos?? I’m so confused why that orange stuff is there
Omg