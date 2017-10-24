grammy

Pics From Taylor Swift's 2nd Rhode Island Secret Session+ Helps Out Pregnant Fan

Fans from the second night of secret sessions in Rhode Island were recently allowed to post pictures.


Swift also invited a fan who recently told her on Tumblr she had finally gotten pregnant. When Swift congratulated her at the Secret Sessions, the fan started to cry and said her doctors said there was a high chance she could miscarry. Taylor told her that she would send her the address of an expert doctor who will try to do everything to help her save the baby. After she left, Taylor's team contacted her with possible dates for her to choose, and that Taylor had taken care of all the finances. The fan wants everyone "to think twice now before judging Taylor or anything she does" LOL. Full story under the cut:


Source 1 2 3
Tagged: