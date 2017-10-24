Robbie Williams Posts Video Explaining Ill Health Drove Him To Cancel Tour



-Singer Robbie Williams posted a video on his official YouTube page today.
-Says he's, "really good" but has been recovering from an unspecified illness for, "the last five weeks".
-Illness caused him to cancel tour dates as he ended up in the ICU.
-Says he is now vegan (except for a burger on Sundays) and does pilates and yoga now to take care of himself.
-Says he is feeling better and is expecting to get back to work soon.

How's your health, ONTD?
SOURCE
