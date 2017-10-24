Robbie Williams Posts Video Explaining Ill Health Drove Him To Cancel Tour

Says he is now vegan (except for a burger on Sundays)



So he's that "I'm vegan but I eat fish and cheese sometimes" kind of person. Reply

Thread

Link

lol i had a coworker once who told me "i'm a vegan but i eat chicken" and i was like "so you're not a vegan or even a vegetarian then...?" and she got so mad over it like tf bitch own your kentucky fried choices Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Haha yeah, not even a vegetarian! I know a lot of people like this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo kentucky fried choices Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OR he's a "I eat Vegan all but one day" kind of person.



People have different reasons for going Vegan.



What is it to be "a Vegan" besides eating a Vegan diet? It ain't a cult, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why do people say they're vegan when they're really plant based? It really frustrates me. I'd still let him fuck me tho. Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe because they're vegan all but one day a week?



How exactly does eating a burger one day a week negate being a vegan, but not being "plat-based"?



Y'all swear that veganism is a religion or some shit. It's a friggin' diet type. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm so stressed and exhausted that it took me so long to recognize that the word in the title is actually "ill" Reply

Thread

Link

I hate how "I" is stylized like a lowercase "L". I always write it out with the two crossbars - the way it SHOULD be. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sans serif is ruining ontd! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what even was the point of sharing the "vegan but i eat burgers" bit... Reply

Thread

Link

Sis, he's an IRL troll, LoL. I remember it being a whole "thing" when he applied hand sanitizer after shaking some audience member hands, it was briliant. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao I remember that! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i knew he was kooky but i didnt know the extent lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I will never not read his name as Robin Williams... :'( Reply

Thread

Link

OMG ME TOOOOO LOL i read it as robin williams posts video about and im like noooo they found a video about his death or something D; Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In my head he's Blobbie Williams because I think one of the Gallagher brothers called him that once and it still makes me laugh lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Back when music feuds were fun D-: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When Robin died somebody made a tweet saying "Now, he's loving angels instead". Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link









Edited at 2017-10-25 01:36 am (UTC) Get better, you fucking legend! Lulz at anyone thinking this cheeky IRL troll is being serious about being vegan and eating a burger. Reply

Thread

Link

I live in America but grew up in Europe, and I love to annually make everyone I know watch the Rock DJ video and watch the fallout Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I feel like that video was on MuchMusic in Canada all the time when it came out. It's honestly an ICONIC video. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LMAO, I like your style! Robbie had some fucking bops back in the day. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Robbie is a mess irl but I love Go Gentle Reply

Thread

Link

Tony Kroos must be worried! Reply

Thread

Link

Robbie is one of those rare legends who was huge everywhere except the US. Kylie Minogue too. Reply

Thread

Link

Amurica couldn't handle this bop:



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was a fan of Robbie before this and Kylie made me go crazy with the silver dress in can't get you outta my head. Started to listen to her music but when I got to see her showgirl homecoming tour I became a stan. She's glorious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh. I love this song Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know, Kylie had a few years there and if you say her name most people (probably those older than 28 or 29 at least) know her, but Robbie is more like "wait, who? He sounds familiar, maybe"



For the record I really liked Take That and was obsessed with Robbie circa 1999. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it really is strange. I feel like his label never really pushed him hard here.

He should have been big here with those ballads and shit, too.

Oh well.

At least he can live in the states and not really be recognized. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Everyone around me is turning vegan. I could do vegetarian but not vegan Reply

Thread

Link

Give being a vegetarian a try! Just ease yourself in to it or just cut back on your meat consumption. You don't have to stick with it if it's too difficult for you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Feel better dude. I'm really hungry and am so going for a cheesy cheese pizza tbh. Gotta go home and change into smth comfortable, drink some beer and get ready for a 25 minute walk over. Hope I'd make it there before the shop closes lol 😪 Reply

Thread

Link

I really like 25 min walks. 15 min I love but 25 is my 3rd favorite. Have a good walk! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I almost ordered a pizza tonight but then forced myself to cook brown rice with spinach and eggs.

It was good but I'm still craving that pizza. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao the title was freaking me out for a good 5 seconds. It just did not register to me that "lll" was Ill. I was like "3 Health drove him to cancel tour...what's 3 Health??" And tbh i even scanned the article just to confirm it was Ill. Reply

Thread

Link

so "unspecified illness" is the new code for drugs? Reply

Thread

Link

He looked like he was fucking dying during the Manchester concert. I mean, he was clearly super emotional but he also looked absolutely terrible. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is there a clip somewhere? i liked him back in the day and i know he's been on and off the wagon for years. and he has had problems with an eating disorder. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Could be an inflamed gall bladder or something like that. Gall stones, or something wrong in his digestive tract. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my metabolism is gonna catch up w me as soon as i turn 25 i know it

ive been underweight most of my life and i dont have a bad diet at all but it could be better Reply

Thread

Link

I've always been skinny and I hit 25 and I'm still skinny at 28. I do eat pretty healthy and exercise tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought he was dead Reply

Thread

Link

... did you mix him up with Robin Williams? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link