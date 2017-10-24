Robbie Williams Posts Video Explaining Ill Health Drove Him To Cancel Tour
-Singer Robbie Williams posted a video on his official YouTube page today.
-Says he's, "really good" but has been recovering from an unspecified illness for, "the last five weeks".
-Illness caused him to cancel tour dates as he ended up in the ICU.
-Says he is now vegan (except for a burger on Sundays) and does pilates and yoga now to take care of himself.
-Says he is feeling better and is expecting to get back to work soon.
How's your health, ONTD?
SOURCE
So he's that "I'm vegan but I eat fish and cheese sometimes" kind of person.
People have different reasons for going Vegan.
What is it to be "a Vegan" besides eating a Vegan diet? It ain't a cult, lol
How exactly does eating a burger one day a week negate being a vegan, but not being "plat-based"?
Y'all swear that veganism is a religion or some shit. It's a friggin' diet type.
For the record I really liked Take That and was obsessed with Robbie circa 1999.
He should have been big here with those ballads and shit, too.
Oh well.
At least he can live in the states and not really be recognized.
It was good but I'm still craving that pizza.
ive been underweight most of my life and i dont have a bad diet at all but it could be better