flash

The Flash 4x04 Promo & Description - Elongated Journey Into Night

The Flash 4x04 Promo



The Flash 4x04 Episode Description

Cisco is shocked when Gypsy’sCindy's father, Breacher (DANNY TREJO), shows up on Earth-1. Breacher takes an immediate disliking to Cisco and decides to hunt him. Meanwhile, Barry runs into his old nemesis, Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer).
Airing 1st November.

Sources: Promo, Description

Do you need luck, ONTD FlashFam? Or have you accepted Candice Iris Patton-West as your saviour?


