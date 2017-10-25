The Flash 4x04 Promo & Description - Elongated Journey Into Night
The Flash 4x04 Promo
The Flash 4x04 Episode Description
Cisco is shocked when
Gypsy’sCindy's father, Breacher (DANNY TREJO), shows up on Earth-1. Breacher takes an immediate disliking to Cisco and decides to hunt him. Meanwhile, Barry runs into his old nemesis, Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer).
Airing 1st November.
Sources: Promo, Description
Do you need luck, ONTD FlashFam? Or have you accepted Candice Iris Patton-West as your saviour?
The Flash 4x04 Episode Description
Cisco is shocked when
Airing 1st November.
Sources: Promo, Description
Do you need luck, ONTD FlashFam? Or have you accepted Candice Iris Patton-West as your saviour?
Wally leaves to go visit his OG comic home, hope he isnt gone to long, though it sucks they had to get rid of him at all. If they arent going to pursue him and Jesse, might as well bring back Linda!
Not here AT ALL for Joe being a parent again, I don't see the point of it, especially since he'd be like 70 when the kid became an adult.
I decided that I want Black Siren/Harry to meet each other since Im sure there is history there.
And yes I need luck if I am going to get through this season of Error!
As ONTD's #1 Unproblematic Sassy Sexy Grumpy Moody Once & Future King of Earth-2 Saviour of Central City Harry Wells superfan, I noticed it for sure.
BUT HE WAS BACK SO I TOOK WHAT I COULD GET. I'm weak.
Joe being a dad again was such a "huh?" moment for me. JLM is the same age as my dad was when I was born, and whilst he was alive he was mad old since forever. I mean my mum was 2 weeks from being 40 when she had me, and even that is like, now i'm 30 she's 70 and it's kind of weird how much ageing is now a factor. Whereas all my friends have parents like 20+ years younger than me.
Nowt wrong with older parents, like i've got them, but at the same time as someone who has them it's not always the greatest tbh. Anyhow, the plot is just idk random?!
YASSS BLACK SIREN/HARRY, don't make me ship that for one hot second. You know I will.
I have ZERO regrets about quitting Error way back when. Even in the boredom of summer I couldn't bring myself to go back to it. (Same with Superflop).
Not to say I hate it or anything but you saying Harry was OTT, connected the dots for me.
Edited at 2017-10-25 01:29 am (UTC)
And Iris in that church killed me, lmao.
Omg same gotta skip to ha scenes
that was it.
Should I come back to the flash? Do I need to catch up with the last season? Or do I only need a summary?
As to whether to catch up or read a summary... well people will say different things. It was kind of dark and gloomy and such last season, whereas this season is light and funny and they've deliberately left the darkness behind.
Personally i'd always say catch up, but idk you'd likely be fine with a summary of where the characters are up to and the broad strokes of what went down (Cisco/Cindy, Killer Frost, Joe and Cecile moving in, LOTS OF WESTALLEN - most of the catch up is Westallen).
But I might binge this season so far this weekend and wing it. I miss westallen for realsies and it's fun to ship canon especially when canon is happy.
My biggest gripe was how little Wally was in it. Like I get that was the point but it was his last ep (for a while) they could have show his journey to E2 or something.
AND HARRY OF COURSE. BE STILL MY BEATING EARTH-2 HEART. And Candice is literally perfect at everything she does, including comedy, which she beat for beat outshines everyone else on just as she does with seriousness, drama, sadness and romance.
They definitely should have shown more Wally E2 stuff, like even him just heading into a breach to E2 all looking back regretfully, like SOMETHING.
His whole "nobody even noticed I was gone all episode" thing... NO WALLY, THE AUDIENCE NOTICED. I WAS ASKING IT EVERY SINGLE SECOND THE WHOLE TIME HE WAS NOT THERE.
Nobody needs Error Lite. Nobody even needs Error.
From your keyboard to CW's eyes, tbh! Cancel ha!
Is Harry going to be sticking around? I liked having him back.
He'll be around for a while afaik, but it's unclear how long, and we know we'll be seeing other Wellses temporarily this season. He should just stay forever tbqh.
No @ the baby tbh.
Also I think I missed it in the premiere, but did they say what happened to julian?
Westallen continue to be THE GOLD STANDARD.
The breakup box was painful but I had to laugh at Harry's explanation SORRY WALLY.
Candice in the church omfg. Beautiful funny and utterly ridiculous. A lovely coffin really staph. Climbing on the counter to turn the picture of, walk it off, I was howling.
Cecile being pregnant tho, nah no thanks.