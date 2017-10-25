The Flash 4x04 Promo & Description - Elongated Journey Into Night

For the most part I enjoyed the episode. The meta of the week was funny as well, I loved her. But I feel like they went way to overboard with some of the character, especially when it came to Wells. He seemed so out of character to me.



Wally leaves to go visit his OG comic home, hope he isnt gone to long, though it sucks they had to get rid of him at all. If they arent going to pursue him and Jesse, might as well bring back Linda!



Not here AT ALL for Joe being a parent again, I don't see the point of it, especially since he'd be like 70 when the kid became an adult.



I decided that I want Black Siren/Harry to meet each other since Im sure there is history there.



And yes I need luck if I am going to get through this season of Error!

BUT HE WAS BACK SO I TOOK WHAT I COULD GET. I'm weak.



Joe being a dad again was such a "huh?" moment for me. JLM is the same age as my dad was when I was born, and whilst he was alive he was mad old since forever. I mean my mum was 2 weeks from being 40 when she had me, and even that is like, now i'm 30 she's 70 and it's kind of weird how much ageing is now a factor. Whereas all my friends have parents like 20+ years younger than me.



Nowt wrong with older parents, like i've got them, but at the same time as someone who has them it's not always the greatest tbh. Anyhow, the plot is just idk random?!



YASSS BLACK SIREN/HARRY, don't make me ship that for one hot second. You know I will.



For some reason, this season, I'm finding most of the characters to be OTT. They're all a bit exaggerated as if it's an effort to help bring the "light" they've been talking about all summer? I recently rewatched season 1 and they kept referring to how they wanted it to be light like that again and it's borderline straight up like old school Batman with the "Pow! Boom!" when they fight at times. It's really campy right now.



Not to say I hate it or anything but you saying Harry was OTT, connected the dots for me. Reply

Candice Patton is GORGEOUS. That is my only contribution.



Edited at 2017-10-25 01:29 am (UTC)

YOU ARE VERY SMART AND WISE. Reply

I've been more of a casual viewer of this show so I haven't commented in posts, but I just had to LOL at Becky being from Sarasota.



And Iris in that church killed me, lmao. Reply

Candice brings the beauty, grace, intelligence, badassery, leadership, AND COMEDY. What can she not do?! Reply

That while church scene was amazing. Reply

I was dying when she turned that picture around, like, OMG. LOL Reply

joe at the end: Reply

Just here to sing the good word of Iris West, goddess and savior of us all, team leader, half of The Flash. Reply

*99% of The Flash (the best 99%) 😘 Reply

You aren't wrong. I don't know how one person can be so flawfree Reply

Omg same gotta skip to ha scenes Reply

I say this during just about every episode, but Barry Allen is so stupid. Reply

Getting to be a superhero is not a meritocracy. But perhaps it ought to be, and maybe then cities wouldn't constantly be in peril! Reply

i liked the part when harry got hit in the head with the thing he threw.



that was it. Reply

BAHAHA Reply

I haven't watched this in forever and I need a Tuesday show, I only have Brooklyn Nine-nine... My tv schedule has been so empty lately, it's sad.



Should I come back to the flash? Do I need to catch up with the last season? Or do I only need a summary? Reply

As to whether to catch up or read a summary... well people will say different things. It was kind of dark and gloomy and such last season, whereas this season is light and funny and they've deliberately left the darkness behind.



Last season was so boring. And then I went to check the finale and evil Barry was such a dumb choice. Idt I can make myself watch it although it's all on Netflix now lmao



But I might binge this season so far this weekend and wing it. I miss westallen for realsies and it's fun to ship canon especially when canon is happy. Reply

I found this ep really fun. Loved Becky, and Harry being back. They should give Candice more comedy stuff.

My biggest gripe was how little Wally was in it. Like I get that was the point but it was his last ep (for a while) they could have show his journey to E2 or something. Reply

It was a super cute ep tbh! One of the few metas of the week i've genuinely really enjoyed.



AND HARRY OF COURSE. BE STILL MY BEATING EARTH-2 HEART. And Candice is literally perfect at everything she does, including comedy, which she beat for beat outshines everyone else on just as she does with seriousness, drama, sadness and romance.



They definitely should have shown more Wally E2 stuff, like even him just heading into a breach to E2 all looking back regretfully, like SOMETHING.

His whole "nobody even noticed I was gone all episode" thing... NO WALLY, THE AUDIENCE NOTICED. I WAS ASKING IT EVERY SINGLE SECOND THE WHOLE TIME HE WAS NOT THERE. Reply

This was such a great episode! They need to do more like this and less angsty crap.

Ia!! I'm loving the new direction this season tbh, it's 110% for the best.



Nobody needs Error Lite. Nobody even needs Error. Reply

Nobody even needs Error.



From your keyboard to CW's eyes, tbh! Cancel ha!

Anyone coming into this post feeling grouchy - take a good long look at this SUNSHINE PRINCE and reassess yourself. Reply

I have zero interest in the show having a baby on it.



Is Harry going to be sticking around? I liked having him back. Reply

Same re: the first part.



He'll be around for a while afaik, but it's unclear how long, and we know we'll be seeing other Wellses temporarily this season. He should just stay forever tbqh. Reply

The church scene killed me, westallen continue to be beautiful and perfect <3



No @ the baby tbh.



Also I think I missed it in the premiere, but did they say what happened to julian? Reply

Westallen continue to be THE GOLD STANDARD.



I think they just mentioned he went back to London? I forget tbh, it was a very throwaway line. Which I am kind of sad about cos I liked him, but I get it tbh like they're going ~light and fun this season, and that was not Julian. But it also wouldn't have hurt for him to FIND THE FUN INSIDE HIM idek.Westallen continue to be THE GOLD STANDARD. Reply

idk he was pretty fun once they all became friends lol I miss him </3 They really are the gold standard :’) Reply

Loved this episode, it was fucking hilarious. Like ALL THE THINGS GOING WRONG was just amazing.



The breakup box was painful but I had to laugh at Harry's explanation SORRY WALLY.



Candice in the church omfg. Beautiful funny and utterly ridiculous. A lovely coffin really staph. Climbing on the counter to turn the picture of, walk it off, I was howling.



Cecile being pregnant tho, nah no thanks. Reply

