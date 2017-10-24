More Promo Stills for Riverdale Ep 2x03 - The Watcher in the Woods

If he is going cruising are they gonna promote it using irl apps? Lol Reply

Damn, I wish they had. Them posting ads to Grindr would've been it's own (more interesting) post! Reply

Are they doing a Halloween ep? I remember seeing filming from an Xmas but not HW Reply

No, because I know RAS would've definitely pimped the shit out of it. It would either have to be this week or next week's and neither synopsis really fits with what I'm sure would've been a Halloween party episode. Definitely a missed opportunity Reply

I hope this week is good because the last two eps were zzzz. not here for marissa-copper-archie. I am, however, here for more kevin! Reply

More like Marissa Cooper-Jughead going to a new school with the ~bad kids.



(Betting one of those three Southside kids gets the Johnny treatment) Reply

ohhh I never thought of that. which is funny because that still of the serpents looks more like a pacsun ad than anything. 100% Toni Topaz or whatever, ~*dramatically*~ comes between Betty and Jughead. Reply

lmao mini coop? ginger judas could never Reply

Can’t wait for the cruising storyline. My body is ready, even though I feel like it might be preachy.



Also I need to know if Moose and Midge are confirmed dead because I’m still not over it.



I hope no one dies this ep, we don’t need this shit to become a formulaic slasher. That’s annoying. Reply

I LOVE YOUR FUCKING ICON! That was a nice photoshoot. Casey has a nice profile (and other things)



The fact that every episode for these first nine episodes is labeled after a horror movie has now made me wary of them killing off the supporting cast for ~~shock. Like I could see them killing Weatherbee just to homage Scream and do another ~shocker (but then I guess they could bring in Stranger for a way more adversarial figure in the high school). Oh god, what if that's how they figure out their Chuck problem?!?!?! Make it seem like they'd turn the character around just to kill him!! I'd be pissed Reply

I just finished season 1



I loooove Veronica. I still laugh at her mom being the daughter from Vegas Vacation though. I also laugh at how much makeup Hermione wears. Good lord. Reply

Ikr Marisol sometimes posts these throwback pics on IG and I’m like “Who dat?” Makeup + the Hollywood treatment + Scientology changed her looks a lot. Reply

it kills me that she's the highest level scientology too!!! i wanna know if she thinks she can do witchcraft and divine healing and shit Reply

she's a scientologist?! jfc.



and idk if she's had surgery or maybe its veneers .. idk. she's just hard looking. Reply

i just watched the last episode cole's acting is getting worse is2g when he said "how many. damn. years" i legit cackled lmao



cheryl remains the saving grace of this show her underwear in that locker room scene with betty 😍 Reply

I don’t know what Cole thinks he’s doing. His Jughead was snarky and emo and slightly interesting the first few eps but now he has such a weird personality like in 2x01 he was sort of goofy and lighthearted and then this last ep he was OTT and ultra serious. He’s weird. He’s a weirdo. Reply

he's a horrible actor which is wild given that he's so pretentious about this pos show Reply

Honestly it's like Cole thinks he's this super cultured intellectual guy and apparently Dylan is pretentious in a different but equally awful way? TRULY Ross Gellar's sons Reply

His overdramatic ass made all his emotional scenes so fucking hilarious! I don't want to give Cole the benefit of the doubt that he's acting horribly on purpose. Especially when he gives interviews trying to be all deep about his character Reply

I haven't started the second season yet, how has it been so far? Reply

it's been rly boring poe ur time would be better served w/ the rebellion Reply

gotta burn the First Order down! Reply

lots of story building. A little bit of a slower pace which all falls to personal taste. I don't mind it but can understand why people might find that boring Reply

It’s been a little try-hard and not as campy/fun as season 1 Reply

It feels faux-edgy, and their attempt at ~~darkness is a bit of a bore. And yet, I'm still enjoying it?? I don't know if that makes sense, ha. Their more serious storylines could definitely use an injection of the ridiculousness though (ala everything the Blossoms ever did ever) Reply

With a longer season they really need to make more of an effort to include the characters who barely appear like Josie & Kevin. Hopefully Kevin will be in the episode a good amount. Reply

It seems like this will sort of be the Kevin episode. Which would be fine, but I'd like the reassurance that this will mean he actually gets integrated into the storyline from here on out and becomes more prominent rather than this just being a one-off that could be ignored in rewatches.



Same with Josie since it's so laughable how she got one focus episode and then practically dropped out the series afterwards Reply

When are they bringing in Sabrina? Reply

idk but prob toward the end of the season so she can transition to her spinoff? Reply

THEY AIN'T Reply

the wicked and the divine owwwwn Reply

Archie should get an alien sidekick ... but only he can see it! Reply

the last two eps have been sooo boring, i need this show to be over the top and fun again asap! quit making me watch kj apa try to emote when he rly just looks like he's passing a gallstone, if i wanted 2 watch zodiac then i'd watch zodiac and not some cw director's interpretation of it, just get as weird and kooky as jughead's hat pls Reply

Mte it’s so bizarrely serious now although Cheryl has been excellent. Reply

CW director's interpretation of it



Awww, I think she's like an indie arthouse director? Actually, I have to admire some of the indie people they've managed to get for episodes. And the amount of female directors! Reply

So who were the guys kissing in the promo? Kevin and someone? Reggie and Moose, if he's possibly still alive? Against all hope I'm praying he & Midge live, she was fun

Kevin and a rando Reply

