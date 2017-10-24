More Promo Stills for Riverdale Ep 2x03 - The Watcher in the Woods
Guys, are you ready for Southside High on this week’s #Riverdale? Best episode yet! Watch live on #cw, too much juicy stuff happens to wait! pic.twitter.com/xv2VoeZ3pT— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) October 23, 2017
Showrunner RAS (and Ross Maxwell, screenwriter of the episode) just keeps releasing more pictures in anticipation for the episode tomorrow. We finally get to meet the students of Southside High, and Kevin gets some spotlight. And Archie probably does something stupid.
AMAZING work on this week’s #Riverdale by @CaseyCott! Kevin Keller in the hot seat on @CW_Riverdale! Wednesday @8! pic.twitter.com/snzxJC2jHS— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) October 24, 2017
VERY proud of tomorrow night's #Riverdale (8PM on @TheCW) The arrival of the Black Hood! Our kids in peril! And then this... WTArchie? 😮🤨😳 pic.twitter.com/nh7mpaaFXz— Ross Maxwell (@_RossMaxwell) October 24, 2017</ blockquote>
Tomorrow on #Riverdale on the #cw, it's the return of Ethel Muggs! But how long will she last with the Black Hood on the loose? Watch live! pic.twitter.com/d4Axg6gKIj— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) October 24, 2017
---
Also the 12th episode of the season is titled "The Wicked and the Divine"
Directed by Rachel Talalay. Written by RAS
Our 25th episode of #Riverdale is on deck! And this week, one of our best: “The Watcher in the Woods”! Watch live! pic.twitter.com/bAwdT7hXAA— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) October 23, 2017
If he is going cruising are they gonna promote it using irl apps? Lol
(Betting one of those three Southside kids gets the Johnny treatment)
Also I need to know if Moose and Midge are confirmed dead because I’m still not over it.
I hope no one dies this ep, we don’t need this shit to become a formulaic slasher. That’s annoying.
The fact that every episode for these first nine episodes is labeled after a horror movie has now made me wary of them killing off the supporting cast for ~~shock. Like I could see them killing Weatherbee just to homage Scream and do another ~shocker (but then I guess they could bring in Stranger for a way more adversarial figure in the high school). Oh god, what if that's how they figure out their Chuck problem?!?!?! Make it seem like they'd turn the character around just to kill him!! I'd be pissed
I loooove Veronica. I still laugh at her mom being the daughter from Vegas Vacation though. I also laugh at how much makeup Hermione wears. Good lord.
and idk if she's had surgery or maybe its veneers .. idk. she's just hard looking.
cheryl remains the saving grace of this show her underwear in that locker room scene with betty 😍
Same with Josie since it's so laughable how she got one focus episode and then practically dropped out the series afterwards
Awww, I think she's like an indie arthouse director? Actually, I have to admire some of the indie people they've managed to get for episodes. And the amount of female directors!