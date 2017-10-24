Primal Rage Teaser and other Bigfoot-related News!
‘Primal Rage’ Teaser Brings Bigfoot to Chicago’s Cinepocalypse! [Exclusive] https://t.co/GTRmDqCwSf pic.twitter.com/hzFdkkXT1j— Bloody Disgusting 🎃 (@BDisgusting) October 19, 2017
A new teaser dropped for the upcoming Bigfoot horror, Primal Rage!
Are you ready to see Bigfoot channel his inner Jason?
Oct. 20th was the 50th anniversary of the famous Patterson-Gimlin film!
#otd in 1967 two men shot what became the iconic "footage" of Bigfoot. It ruined one of their lives forever. @anchor https://t.co/CjrYcq06K6 pic.twitter.com/DEhBsmgFT6— Let Me Google That (@letmeglglthat) October 20, 2017
Here's the complete reel of film shot by Roger Patterson in and around Bluff Creek, CA, in 1967. Bigfoot makes her appearance at the 2:40 mark.
Bob Gimlin discusses the encounter with the Finding Bigfoot crew in this Animal Planet clip.
Fifty years ago today, two men captured this footage. We talked to one of them about their legendary Bigfoot film https://t.co/g1bSYNoS4R pic.twitter.com/io8rvN3F6w— As It Happens (@cbcasithappens) October 20, 2017
Bob Gimlin was also recently interviewed by As It Happens host Carol Off about the iconic film.
Here's a brief snippet:
Do you believe to this day that you saw Bigfoot?
Yes, absolutely. No question in my mind.
You and Roger Patterson weren't just out for a walk that day. You were looking for Bigfoot back in October 1967. Can you describe the moment that you first saw this creature?
Oh yes. I'll never ever forget that. It was a sunshiney day, a beautiful Oct. 20 sunshiney day. It was just nice and warm. The moment I saw her I just said, "Oh my god, they really do exist." To see is to believe with me.
And why do you think it was female?
Well, the mammary_glands.
Are you #TeamBIGFOOT or #TeamALIEN?
SOURCE 1 2 3 4 5 6
gotta drop this in here
Edited at 2017-10-25 12:59 am (UTC)
so do you guys think big foot has even gotten laid?
https://www.thehollywoodgossip.com/2015/08/woman-claims-to-be-in-sexual-relationship-with-bigfoot-trying-fo/
and of course they have! do u think it's mere coincidence that bigfoot has been spotted all over north america. there's obviously a growing population.
Love u op
my mom, sister, and grandmother all have seen spirits.
I met a squatch-hunter once. he hates those toe-shoes people go hiking in.
i understand his frustration. how are we gonna tell apart the real tracks from the fake ones??
also i need details on your UFO and ghost stories!
as for ghosts/spirits...those three are all kinda psychic. my mom has seen our stepdad's best man after he died, plus she's had semi-prophetic dreams. my sister has been visited by our grandma's old friend Mrs Haggerty. my grandma saw her own mother, young and beautiful again but with the cane she always wanted but never got.
5254 year old woman named nancy hoggert
You really did that huh
Re: You really did that huh
Re: You really did that huh
Re: You really did that huh
If you have a ghost, UFO, or cryptid story share with the class!
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
So I'm team both.