Primal Rage Teaser and other Bigfoot-related News!

A new teaser dropped for the upcoming Bigfoot horror, Primal Rage!

Are you ready to see Bigfoot channel his inner Jason?


Bigfoot News Round-up


Oct. 20th was the 50th anniversary of the famous Patterson-Gimlin film!




Here's the complete reel of film shot by Roger Patterson in and around Bluff Creek, CA, in 1967. Bigfoot makes her appearance at the 2:40 mark.



Bob Gimlin discusses the encounter with the Finding Bigfoot crew in this Animal Planet clip.


Bob Gimlin was also recently interviewed by As It Happens host Carol Off about the iconic film.

Here's a brief snippet:

Do you believe to this day that you saw Bigfoot?

Yes, absolutely. No question in my mind.

You and Roger Patterson weren't just out for a walk that day. You were looking for Bigfoot back in October 1967. Can you describe the moment that you first saw this creature?

Oh yes. I'll never ever forget that. It was a sunshiney day, a beautiful Oct. 20 sunshiney day. It was just nice and warm. The moment I saw her I just said, "Oh my god, they really do exist." To see is to believe with me.

And why do you think it was female?

Well, the mammary_glands.

