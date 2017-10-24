Primal Rage Teaser and other Bigfoot-related News!





I love this show and these two dummies.



i was gonna comment in this post anyway, but that anatomical shoutout was a nice touch.



so do you guys think big foot has even gotten laid? Reply

https://www.thehollywoodgossip.com/2015/08/woman-claims-to-be-in-sexual-relationship-with-bigfoot-trying-fo/



and of course they have! do u think it's mere coincidence that bigfoot has been spotted all over north america. there's obviously a growing population. maybe this link will answer ur questionand of course they have! do u think it's mere coincidence that bigfoot has been spotted all over north america. there's obviously a growing population. Reply

so you're positing that there's more than one big foot, that in fact there are big feet? i don't buy it. big foot is totally unique and the last of his or her kind. Reply

Love u op Reply

but do u love bigfoot Reply

Yes I love bigfoot Reply

do u see that gif of bigfoot wielding a bow? this movie is good for that alone. Reply

Team aliens forever but send my love to the OP. I hope Bigfoot comes out of the wood and is like Reply

excuse me? obsession? i'm just trying to spread awareness here! Reply

Not @ you tho. U do good. I just wanna know if Bigfoot knows about this and see how she or he feels. So get ha autograph when you get the chance sis Reply

i like aliens more but i do enjoy big foot & the his/her sightings Reply

Thank you Reply

I know someone who's seen a UFO.

my mom, sister, and grandmother all have seen spirits.

I met a squatch-hunter once. he hates those toe-shoes people go hiking in. Reply

i understand his frustration. how are we gonna tell apart the real tracks from the fake ones??



also i need details on your UFO and ghost stories! i understand his frustration. how are we gonna tell apart the real tracks from the fake ones??also i need details on your UFO and ghost stories! Reply

so my stepdad was snowmobiling in Hudson NH years ago, under the power lines, and came across a bunch of people chilling on a hill waiting for something. apparently, some weird shit had been happening in the area over the previous few nights and they were looking to see it. well it happened again: there was a humming overhead, and all the lights in the area went out.



as for ghosts/spirits...those three are all kinda psychic. my mom has seen our stepdad's best man after he died, plus she's had semi-prophetic dreams. my sister has been visited by our grandma's old friend Mrs Haggerty. my grandma saw her own mother, young and beautiful again but with the cane she always wanted but never got. Reply

I ship OP and Big Foot. Reply

he's currently in a relationship with a 52 54 year old woman named nancy hoggert Reply

So then why you trying to take her man from her, boo? Reply

Just cuz there’s a goalie, doesn’t mean you can’t score, sis. Reply

Wow u can't even dedicate this post to me like I politely asked u to Reply

ok, in my defense, bob gimlin didn't say well the hjalmartazars! he said well the mammary glands! Reply

Creepy post kind of. Reply

I've always loved how disgruntled Bigfoot looks in that footage. Reply

do you suppose mermaids are actually marine mammals and not half-fish? Reply

