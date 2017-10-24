Normani of Fifth Harmony signs Solo Deal: Media Speculates if She's Leaving 5H
Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei Signs Solo Management Deal With S10 Entertainment https://t.co/gl2t4qesxz via @StarlightPR1— Upcoming 100 Charts (@Upcoming100) October 24, 2017
- she and Khalid are working on music
- she signed a solo management deal with S10 Entertainment & Media, led by Brandon Silverstein
They're p. convinced. https://t.co/j44X4ie99T— Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) October 23, 2017
- Basically teen vogue claimed that Normani's fans think she's going solo but they stated that in actuality: "From the sound of it, the new deal means that Normani has other management while doing things by herself."
- But then fans took to twitter to drag Vogue saying they never thought that. so idk.
Source: Upcoming100
Teen Vogue
tbh I really don't think she's leaving yet if anything she's the one who seems to have done the least solo activities in the group
i also heard on the radio that both camila and 5h are going to be playing at the big radio concert.. awk. hope drama ensues.
It's like people are so excited about her being successful just because they like to bandwagon new popping pop girls they were already giving her a platinum album certification the second her boring song started rising on the charts.
waiting on their crazy stan
"Issues" by Julia Michaels was a hit. Enough said.
As long as 5H are at Epic they will never go anywhere. They must know that.
anyways, camila isn't interesting enough for a solo career. she's too "i choose kindness... always" bs levels
Edited at 2017-10-25 12:51 am (UTC)
ive yet to hear it on radio here or hear anyone mention camila's name
she only seems to be famous on the internet