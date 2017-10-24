Normani of Fifth Harmony signs Solo Deal: Media Speculates if She's Leaving 5H

Eh, solo management deal isn't the same as a label signing her. Unless she wants to start her own label. Reply

who won dwts when she was on? i forgot to follow that

Rashad Jennings

she's not a good enough singer tbh & she's black so she can't get away with it like selena gomez

wat

her singing is just fine for a solo career lol

her singing's just fine. people overexaggerate her supposed vocal weakness to justify their irrational hate for a black girl trying to be great

this

I love how every black girl gotta be some powerhouse vocalist in order to be considered a great singer while only white/white looking women can get away with having shitty ass "vocals" and be called a great singer. Just waiting for Demi and Ari to wreck their cords.

mte

say that

Not good enough...









Lmaooooooooo



















.........

























Lmaooooooooo

i agreed in the past but i think if all 4 of white direction have made it solo, then she can do it too. she has charisma and talent, her live vocals are not great (tho better than selena LOL) but even the rat faced shitty singer from 1D has had hits

Considering the vocal messes that are topping the charts, she's appropriate and in good company.

you say with that talentless fuggo with the dickhead personality in your icon, bless

OOP guess you didn't get that "mte" thread you were after

plz its already annoying that all of one directions members all have singles out at the same time

i also heard on the radio that both camila and 5h are going to be playing at the big radio concert.. awk. hope drama ensues.

After Camilla's baffling success she'd be a fool not too. She is gorgeous & is good at playing up her sex appeal so I'd try to carve out a place as the female equivalent of Trey Songz music-wise within the next two years. Despite what 5H's scary rabid stan here argues, that group has a upcoming expiration date. How long can they coast on middling success?

The 5th Harmony fan response to anyone mentioning them doing solo singles:

Lmfao ACCURATE

but is Camila really that successful? I mean Iggy had a huge smash hit with Fancy then disappeared. People are jumping the gun because Havana might go top 20 but will she sell albums? Tickets? Will she have longevity?



It's like people are so excited about her being successful just because they like to bandwagon new popping pop girls they were already giving her a platinum album certification the second her boring song started rising on the charts.

But that'll decrease the amount of heinous costumes by... 15%? 20%? A substantial amount.

She has my #1 favorite voice in the group followed by Dinah and then Lauren so I welcome solo albums from all 3 of em but I still want them together. I like Ally's vocals but that's it.

They were mad at the other one for leaving yet they're all off doing their own solo shit... lol ok

i think they were mad at the fact that she hid shit tho

Oh she hid the fact that she wanted out? lol nvm then

lol right



waiting on their crazy stan

The other one was a racist pos who was constantly an annoying asshole tho. Not like they just didn't like her cause she dipped. Let's be real, they were probably relieved when she left.

People barely care about them as a group so I think it is in their best interests (camila included) to just stick together b/c ain't nobody checkin for a solo project

Havana's a hit though.

that doesn't mean that people care about CAMILA though.



"Issues" by Julia Michaels was a hit. Enough said.

she can't really sing that well, but she could still release some bops probably

Lie again

i honestly believe she can release some bops. i'm not lying, sis!

don't they still have to make like two more albums for epic? idk how they're going to get through that tbh

they should have switched labels tbh lmaooo

seriously tho they're never going to get anywhere with epic

Epic is sabotaging their career and spending so much money on Camila she'll be in debt for the next 3 years.



As long as 5H are at Epic they will never go anywhere. They must know that.

I mean NSync still has a few albums in their deal from what I know.

damn, for real? they're kinda fucked then, cuz they're struggling as a group rn. saw on another site they have to cancel some tour dates due to low sales 😓😶

is havana really going to succeed?



anyways, camila isn't interesting enough for a solo career. she's too "i choose kindness... always" bs levels

it's already succeeding

that's unfortunate



Edited at 2017-10-25 12:51 am (UTC)

where tho

ive yet to hear it on radio here or hear anyone mention camila's name

she only seems to be famous on the internet

Well that's cool y'know

they're all leaving to do solo gigs lol

