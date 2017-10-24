Normani of Fifth Harmony signs Solo Deal: Media Speculates if She's Leaving 5H




- she and Khalid are working on music
- she signed a solo management deal with S10 Entertainment & Media, led by Brandon Silverstein






- Basically teen vogue claimed that Normani's fans think she's going solo but they stated that in actuality: "From the sound of it, the new deal means that Normani has other management while doing things by herself."
- But then fans took to twitter to drag Vogue saying they never thought that. so idk.



Source: Upcoming100
Teen Vogue

tbh I really don't think she's leaving yet if anything she's the one who seems to have done the least solo activities in the group
