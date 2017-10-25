21 Horror Games That'll Actually Scare You

the outlast DLC legitimately gave me night terrors Reply

Until Dawn was my SHIT!!! Reply

I had so much fun with Until Dawn! Reply

I only had two people die! Reply

It was so much fun. The fact that I actually started liking Emily means that was some good ass character development lol Reply

i didn't find outlast scary at all, at least based on the playthroughs i saw of it Reply

Outlast is definitely a game that's much scarier played than watched. I felt the same as you watching playthroughs but when I sat down to do it myself, it's incredibly stress inducing. Reply

Eternally bitter about Silent Hills t b h



imho Outlast 2 was actually a lot scarier but the first game had better writing and more memorable characters. But how they gonna put Outlast as scarier than P.T???? In what world?!!!!!



Evil Within (and TEW2) aren't really scary games but they're at least interesting. The monster designs are pretty awesome, though not on the level of the enemies from Silent Hill.



Resident Evil 7 is the best horror game of 2017.



Edited at 2017-10-24 11:47 pm (UTC)

this is just reminding me that we got robbed of silent hills shsjskskskalal Reply

i genuinely think about this several times a week. Reply

it's honestly amazing how konami hates money Reply

Konami and Crapcom..... Reply

Sometimes I stop and think about it and just get sad for a little bit. Reply

this shitty world doesn't deserve a hideo kojima/guillermo del toro team-up, alas ;-; Reply

that was so disappointing, ugh



would've been so scary Reply

My boyfriend still has the demo and hasn’t played it. Reply

Perhaps it is best we never got it. That's what I tell myself Reply

honestly what could have been...

Does anyone know if Allison Road is still in development and being released? It was supposed to be a good Silent Hills contender. Plus the trailer playthrough almost made me cry. Reply

my friends made me play the witch's house without giving me any background on it and the game/the ending fucked me up. Reply

Awesome game, but man, such a dark ending. Reply

I'm a huge baby and I didn't find it that scary, tho yeah the end was fucked up.



Dreaming Mary on the other hand really disturbed me. Reply

silent hill 2 is the best survival horror game ever



the evil within is overrated trash Reply

Silent Hill and anyone remember Fatal Frame? Ugh! Both gave me nightmares for weeks. Reply

I have Fatal Frame 1 and 2 and refuse to play them in anything other than full daylight. Reply

So with you. I only EVER played that shit in pairs. And if I was alone, it had to be daylight, with the shades up. That game was the worst. Reply

Fatal Frame scares the SHIT outta me man. I always laugh at those "Brad plays Fatal Frame" videos BUT THATS ME Reply

Fatal Frame done fucked me up lol. Siren was fun. What happened to that live action movie and the American version Reply

I play the first three Fatal Frame games regularly. I refuse to touch any of the Silent Hill games though.



I can't...with the monsters. Reply

and since this is a general games post, i just got a ps4 pro and uncharted looks so damn good on it + my 4k hdr tv. PC gaming whom? i used to have nightmares about the hordes in left 4 dead, and the jump scares still sometimes catch me by surprise. i can't handle any other horror game unless i'm playing with someone else in the room. metal gear solid is about as creepy as i can go while solo.and since this is a general games post, i just got a ps4 pro and uncharted looks so damn good on it + my 4k hdr tv. PC gaming whom? Reply

Don't forget Psycho Mantis making the controller move with his mind. FUCK NO. Reply

plug that controller into the second port, noob Reply

You got a PS4 Pro!!!!!



Horizon is a religious experience!! Not sure if Infamous second son has a demo still out, but that game looks BEAUTIFUL on 4K. So bright.



Blacks looks like the the pixels on the TV are off. 4K is so fucking dope. Reply

Woaaah lucky you :') must be so epic. Get Blade Runner in it's all 4K Ultra HD glory too!



Wish I could get these game + tv for my bday 😪 Reply

Metal gear solid gave me anxiety playing it. I was always on edge. What an iconic game Reply

Also, it's not a horror game but the sound design for Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice and just the concept behind it are pretty disturbing. Playing through certain parts of that game were deeply unsettling. Reply

I just finished playing this, and totally agree. Beautiful game, though. Reply

It's honestly stunning. Best looking game this year imo



Edited at 2017-10-25 12:29 am (UTC)

Whoa... Just watched the trailer for this. The graphics are insane. Gaming has come such a long way in my lifetime... Reply

this game was such an experience. i was a bit disappointed at first but then i couldn't stop thinking about it for days lol Reply

Parent

I only watched a playthrough but it is such a gorgeous game. Reply

Watching my dad play the original Resident Evil was scary af. I'm sure I'd be terrified of all of these.



My husband has (and has played through most of) Breath of the Wild for Wii U. Should I buy him a switch for Christmas? We love Mario games and good two player games, but I don't know what else is good/if it will be worth it. It annoys me how short-lived the Wii U was. :/ Reply

Super Mario Odyssey drops next week, which 100% validates a Switch purchase. Reply

Mario + Rabbids is a delightful game! It has some multiplayer available, but mostly single player. To me it felt almost like a next generation Paper Mario. Reply

Switch >>>>>> Reply

It’s totally worth it. I have the WiiU and the switch is MILES ahead of the WiiU. Reply

when i was really young, we had a game called myst on our pc that scared the shit out of me:



not sure it counts as a "horror" game but hearing the music now still gives me chills Reply

I loved Myst! But I think it was too advanced for me, so I gave up fairly quickly. Reply

yeah, idk why we even had it... maybe it came with the computer? my parents aren't gamers and i was too young to know wtf was happening Reply

same here, I loved adventure games, bought it with my meagre allowance that I had saved up painstakingly, played it for a day or two, then pretty much went "that's it, I have no idea what I'm suposed to do" after hours and hours of no progress. Reply

omg yes it wasn't rly scary but being on that island alone....... it terrified me Reply

I adored Myst. <3 Reply

Myst always had that creepy "alone but not alone" feel to me, I could never get past the first section haha

I'm pretty sure it came with the computer back in the day Reply

OMG YES I LIVED FOR THIS. I bought a book to help me get through it lol There was something so eerie about it tbh Reply

I have it on my phone and I can remember a ton of the puzzle answers but not all and now I'm stuck again Reply

The first playthru of Until Dawn was scary as fuck until I realised you could lessen the jumpscares by like 60% if you put the controller on the floor and not touch it during the 'don't breathe!!!' moments



also that game had me so torn because i didn't want anyone to die but aside from sam (and mike??? ig) they were all awful, awful people who didn't give a shit really ABOUT THE TWO DEAD GIRLS YOU CAME TO THE MOUNTAIN FOR Reply

I loved Emily idc 😤 Reply

rip the fucking MASTERPIECE that silent hills could have been. FOREVER BITTER. Reply

this bitch Reply

so many good characters. lisa (WHO WOULD MAKE A GREAT HALLOWEEN COSTUME), fetus in the sink, that thing in the bathroom.



;_; Reply

sadness Reply

this game genuinely scared me which rarely happens :'( Reply

This fucking bitch. I didn't play the game (I can't play horror games. I literally just say omg and stand still the whole time lmao), but I watched a playthrough and I screamed because of her. I hate her. Reply

lol I jumped a bit. I glanced away to check my station stop and then back to this like 😳 Reply

I'd been playing New Vegas but then my most recent save I have like zero HP and am trapped where if I move zombies kill me immediately, so I basically stopped playing because my save before that was like from ten hours previous. Reply

is that on console or PC? if PC, you should download a save editor asap Reply

Xbox 360 Reply

