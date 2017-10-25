21 Horror Games That'll Actually Scare You
Outlast (2013)
Scare rating: 💀💀💀💀/5
About: In the remote mountains of Colorado, horrors wait inside Mount Massive Asylum. A long-abandoned home for the mentally ill, recently re-opened by the "research and charity" branch of the transnational Murkoff Corporation, has been operating in strict secrecy... until now.
Acting on a tip from an inside source, independent journalist Miles Upshur breaks into the facility, and what he discovers walks a terrifying line being science and religion, nature and something else entirely. Once inside, his only hope of escape lies with the terrible truth at the heart of Mount Massive.
Available on: PC, PS4, and Xbox One.
Dead Space (2008)
Scare rating: 💀💀💀💀/5
About: Dead Space is set in 2508[note 1]. Earth has been through an extinction-level event, caused by rapacious and unsustainable use of resources. The remaining humans realized that the only way to gain the resources to survive would be to search new planets for resources. That's where the Concordance Extraction Corporation comes in. At a time of near-desperation, the CEC engineered the ship that would eventually save all of humanity: The USG Ishimura.
Available on: PC, Xbox 360, PS3, Android, and iOS.
Silent Hill 2 (2001)
Scare rating: 💀💀💀💀💀/5
About: After receiving a mysterious letter from his late wife, James Sunderland takes a terrifying trip to the small, lakeside town of Silent Hill. Now the question is not what brought him there, the question is will he get out alive?
Available on: PC, PS2, PS3, Xbox, Xbox 360.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyDs5UJfvks
Layers of Fear (2016)
Scare rating: 💀💀💀/5
About: You take another drink as the canvas looms in front of you. A light flickers dimly in the corner. You’ve created countless pieces of art, but never anything like…this. Why haven’t you done this before? It seems so obvious in retrospect. Your friends, critics, business partners—soon, they’ll all see. But something’s still missing…
You look up, startled. That melody… Was that a piano? It sounded just like her… But, no—that would be impossible. She’s gone. They’re all gone.
Have to focus. How long has it taken to get to this point? Too long, but it doesn’t matter. There will be no more distractions. It’s almost finished. You can feel it. Your creation. Your Magnum Opus.
Dare you help paint a true Masterpiece of Fear? Layers of Fear is a first-person psychedelic horror game with a heavy focus on story and exploration. Delve deep into the mind of an insane painter and discover the secret of his madness, as you walk through a vast and constantly changing Victorian-era mansion. Uncover the visions, fears and horrors that entwine the painter and finish the masterpiece he has strived so long to create.
Available on: PC, PS4, and Xbox 360.
The Evil Within (2014)
Scare rating: 💀💀💀💀/5
About: Developed by Shinji Mikami and the talented team at Tango Gameworks, The Evil Within embodies the meaning of pure survival horror. Highly-crafted environments, horrifying anxiety, and an intricate story are combined to create an immersive world that will bring you to the height of tension. With limited resources at your disposal, you’ll fight for survival and experience profound fear in this perfect blend of horror and action.
Available on: PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, and Xbox One.
source 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Game Post!
imho Outlast 2 was actually a lot scarier but the first game had better writing and more memorable characters. But how they gonna put Outlast as scarier than P.T???? In what world?!!!!!
Evil Within (and TEW2) aren't really scary games but they're at least interesting. The monster designs are pretty awesome, though not on the level of the enemies from Silent Hill.
Resident Evil 7 is the best horror game of 2017.
Edited at 2017-10-24 11:47 pm (UTC)
would've been so scary
Does anyone know if Allison Road is still in development and being released? It was supposed to be a good Silent Hills contender. Plus the trailer playthrough almost made me cry.
Dreaming Mary on the other hand really disturbed me.
the evil within is overrated trash
I can't...with the monsters.
and since this is a general games post, i just got a ps4 pro and uncharted looks so damn good on it + my 4k hdr tv. PC gaming whom?
Horizon is a religious experience!! Not sure if Infamous second son has a demo still out, but that game looks BEAUTIFUL on 4K. So bright.
Blacks looks like the the pixels on the TV are off. 4K is so fucking dope.
Wish I could get these game + tv for my bday 😪
Edited at 2017-10-25 12:29 am (UTC)
My husband has (and has played through most of) Breath of the Wild for Wii U. Should I buy him a switch for Christmas? We love Mario games and good two player games, but I don't know what else is good/if it will be worth it. It annoys me how short-lived the Wii U was. :/
not sure it counts as a "horror" game but hearing the music now still gives me chills
I'm pretty sure it came with the computer back in the day
also that game had me so torn because i didn't want anyone to die but aside from sam (and mike??? ig) they were all awful, awful people who didn't give a shit really ABOUT THE TWO DEAD GIRLS YOU CAME TO THE MOUNTAIN FOR
;_;