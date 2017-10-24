An Interview with The Killers

I love Bling (Confession of a King) so much. For Reasons Unknown would be my second favorite. Reply

aw I was just literally talking about them to my friend bc they put a spotlight playlist on for me at work :’)



I can never pick a favorite song. There's always a life event tied to a song that makes it meaningful to me, like even Peace of Mind came out when I was really stressed at work, and I would play it to relax.

Tbh I prefer Brandon's solo work

same

IA. I just commented below but I recently discovered the Desired Effect, and I can't get over it.

It's so good. Still Want You - Between Me and You - Lonely Town - Diggin' Up the Heart = flawless.

mfte

The Desired Effect is one of the best albums of this decade. It's just a fact.

lmaooo

I am enjoying the new album 😊



Favorite songs?..."Andy You're a Star", "Bones", "A Dustland Fairytale", "Tranquilize", "Jenny Was a Friend of Mine".

the bass line in Jenny Was a Friend of Mine is to die for. it's pretty much ripped off of some Smiths song though.

Yessss at the Tranquilize love. Sometimes I feel like the only person who lists it as a fave!



Edited at 2017-10-25 12:18 am (UTC)

"Read My Mind" is my favorite Killers song.

i think i need to revisit their discography, i love his voice sm

Later, behind a strip bar on the wrong side of town, the band have congregated at their new rehearsal space - a tiny room littered with studio paraphernalia and unexpectedly, a pair of discarded underpants - to play me nine songs from their second album, which is due out in early 2006.The first five are dark and Stranglers-ish. One entitled Where is She?, is a disquieting account of the real-life murder of 14-year-old Jodi Jones. Jones's mutilated body was found on 30 June 2003 in woodland near her home in Dalkeith and, 10 months later, her boyfriend, Luke Mitchell, then 15, was arrested. He was jailed for the muder earlier this year. Mitchell, who newspapers reported was a Marilyn Manson fan obsessed with the devil,has subsequently become something of a teen pin-up, which Flowers says he finds fascinating.



"I want to fill the studio with pictures of her and her killer. It will give the song the most amazing atmosphere, don't you think?"





http://thekillersfansite.com/article03.html



I'm sorry but this made me look at Mormon Elvis differently. This is some creepy mindhunter shit. I'm sorry but this made me look at Mormon Elvis differently. This is some creepy mindhunter shit.

Mormon Elvis....... BISH, NOOOOOOOOOOOO! That is a super creepy anecdote, me thinks things got fucking dark for B.Flow when it came to drinking/using. It's unfortunate that Mormonsim was his gateway to sobriety.

Very unfortunate.

Edited at 2017-10-24 11:58 pm (UTC) eXpose it.

He really does have trouble articulating haself

The first five are dark and Stranglers-ish



Literally sounds like my poetry in middle school, bless. Reply

i love brandon now, but coked up brandon sounds not fun.

"Andy You're A Star" is a song I can listen to on repeat and not get tired of it. It's so moody and homoerotic and it makes me feel like a total badass.

it's a dream karoake song of mine if I'm ever brave/drunk enough tbh

My top 10 in no particular order is something like: For Reasons Unknown, Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine, Why Do I Keep Couting, Shot At The Night, Flesh And Bone, Joyride, Somebody Told Me, A Matter Of Time, Read My Mind, The Rising Tide. Bonus: I Can't Stay and Bones.

finally, some love for I Can't Stay! Most reviews I read shat on that song.

All These Things That I've Done is my favorite TK song ever. my corny self almost quoted "I got soul, but I'm not a soldier" in 8th grade for my farewell to middle school section in our yearbook lol 🤧

ooo that one never fails to get me in the feels!

it really is a great song

I feel so old bc i got soul but im not a soldier was almost my Fb "About Me" when i was in college haha. I honestly think of that lyric to this day every now and then

I love that song so much

Biiiitch same lmfaooo

Haha that song totally got me through my run today

Love that song too. <3

Flawless choice. Seeing that song performed live is a religious experience tbh.

though I like a handful of their earlier songs I think The Man is my favorite lol. I'm obsessed w it.



I also really love so much of The Desired Effect. I wish all their/Flowers' work was like that tbh oop Reply

Bronnie bonded over Depeche Mode



This flawless duo. I saw DM last month and it was the best concert I've ever been to. And I am totally fine with them trying to emulate their's/New Order's aesthetic.



Also: Upon reading Laura Jane Grace's book, where there's smoke among band members, there's fire. They need to ditch the other two.



OP I've missed these posts! Reply

Oh and my favourite song is When You Were Young! It's been my go-to song for monumental life events like prom, going for my driving test, etc.

Every song on Hot Fuss, TBH.

it was a really solid debut

