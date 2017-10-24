An Interview with The Killers
• BFlow talks about "The Man" and how it's about him being 22 and arrogant when he first started out with The Killers.
• Brandon said things in the past that came from a place of insecurity and not from the person that he is.
• Struggled with coming up with any sort of content for "Wonderful Wonderful."
• Brandon sometimes has a hard time articulating what he wants to say and he can say it better through writing songs.
• Ronnie struggled with personal issues like divorce and losing his father. Got married again this year.
• Talk about the good and the bad changes in the band with flops Mark and Dave choosing not to tour/promote or do literally anything for this album.
• Bronnie bonded over Depeche Mode. Ronnie got a perm because of them back in the day.
• "Read My Mind" is Brandon's favorite song is proud of it.
I can never pick a favorite song. There’s always a life event tied to a song that makes it meaningful to me, like even Peace of Mind came out when I was really stressed at work, and I would play it to relax.
Favorite songs?..."Andy You're a Star", "Bones", "A Dustland Fairytale", "Tranquilize", "Jenny Was a Friend of Mine".
"I want to fill the studio with pictures of her and her killer. It will give the song the most amazing atmosphere, don't you think?"
http://thekillersfansite.com/article03.html
I'm sorry but this made me look at Mormon Elvis differently. This is some creepy mindhunter shit.
Literally sounds like my poetry in middle school, bless.
I also really love so much of The Desired Effect. I wish all their/Flowers' work was like that tbh oop
This flawless duo. I saw DM last month and it was the best concert I've ever been to. And I am totally fine with them trying to emulate their's/New Order's aesthetic.
Also: Upon reading Laura Jane Grace's book, where there's smoke among band members, there's fire. They need to ditch the other two.
OP I've missed these posts!