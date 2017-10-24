Kendall Jenner buys Beverly Hills estate for $8.55M



- Kendall Jenner spent $8.55M on a five-bed, six-bath home in the luxurious Mulholland Estates, an exclusive neighborhood where celebs like DJ Khaled and Xtina have lived.
-The estate also features a movie theater, office, family room, and fully equipped kitchen with a large center island.
- Backyard includes a swimming pool with spa alongside a fire pit, a tennis court, and a playground, which I guess will be nice considering how many nieces and nephews she has.
- Home was previously owned by Charlie Sheen, who bought it for his ex Brooke Mueller. He's been trying to sell it for a couple of years.
- Kendall is no stranger to real estate. A few months back she listed her $1.6M “starter home” in Westwood. Last summer she also purchased John Krasinski/Emily Blunt's West Hollywood home for $6.5M, but went on to sell it this summer for $6.85M. (lol, that's not a huge profit, sis.)






You can see more pics of the property at the source!

