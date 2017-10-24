How Madonna's 'Erotica' and 'Sex' set the blueprint for modern pop

It seems as if Madonna has been semi stuck in “Mistress Dita” from then on Reply

I feel like we see this article every single year now

it was just the 25th anniversary of both the album and the book's release a few days ago

Lmao ikr?

There are multiple Madonna die hards here so you will keep seeing them every year

9/10 times we get a negative madonna post let us have this one once a year

Erotica is my favorite Madonna album, and Waiting and Secret Garden (for some strange reason) are the songs I listen to most often from it.

how the fuck did madonna get away with the pedophilic & fetishist overtones in this piece from her 'sex' book? how? pic.twitter.com/CdvVbIoMzy — malaylay (@accessforbidden) October 30, 2014

i don't like stuff like this, however let's not pretend that a good deal of porn involves implied/simulated age disparities. this is a piece of a larger conceptual project, and it's kind of eyeroll worthy that it's being posited as evidence of madonna being some sort of deviant



Edited at 2017-10-24 10:32 pm (UTC)

she is, though. it's not my fault you fail to see this!

what the person above said.

Reply

lmao u never miss an opportunity do you?

Is this actually true?

Because wtf? Reply

idk what happened to your original comment, but love to see that others appreciate this album/era as much as i do!

That album cover had me shook when i was younger, had no idea what she putting in her mouth lmao

One of the most important events in modern history tbh

Madonna shitted on everyone with this album



she pretty much risked her career to help other pop stars be sexually open



Thief of Hearts remains the best song from this album

The "BIIIIIIIIIIITCH" part really gets my motor going.

LANA TAUGHT HA

same. these children today love to trash her, but they do not understand how provocative she was at the time.

YASSS AT OTHER ONTD MEMBERS STANNING THIS SONG!

I love "Where Life Begins" too. It's so rare for singers to talk about it. I love love the line at the end of "Waiting" like, "And the next time you want pussy, just look in the mirror, baby." Such a great album.

good taste

My fav album to listen to on vinyl on Saturday morning. I love the transition between Erotic + Fever.

i'm so jealous, i would love to have a copy of this and bedtime stories on vinyl

My parents where cleaning out the attic one weekend when I was home from college and I grabbed a ton of old M vinyls, amongst others. Did some further digging and found the SEX book, which is now safely tucked away in my trunk.

I prefer Bedtime Stories over Erotica, honestly. I love Rain and Bad Girl but this is not my favorite Madonna album, so many dull songs and that early 90s dance music she was doing at that time sounds so cheesy now. Justify My Love was better than anything from Erotica and 92/93 had better female pop albums like Annie Lennox's Diva, Bjork's Debut and Janet Jackson's janet.

I do love The Girlie Show as a concert, though



I do love The Girlie Show as a concert, though Reply

I always have to do a Erotica/Bedtime Stories/Ray of Light listening sesh. To me, they're all different sparkles of the same diamond but I will say "Bedtime Story" is my hands down favorite song from all three.

I love Bedtime Story too, particularly the Orbital Mix from the single!

Bedtime Stories was transformative to me in my youth. I was actually alive when the video premiered on MTV and I was young but I knew it was a moment. The constant advertisements for it were a trip. They play them non stop. It was a fun time for me.

I like BS more too.

It sucks that she's such a Horrible racist fetishizing dickhole. Because she has great music.





Ill never forget what she said about black men. Reply

Madonna is amazing. Truth or Dare is an absolutely perfect documentary too. She always has a place in my heart.

