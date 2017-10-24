How Madonna's 'Erotica' and 'Sex' set the blueprint for modern pop
How Madonna's 'Erotica' and 'Sex' set the blueprint for modern pop https://t.co/xbfdS1sIBV pic.twitter.com/DEw8WP57Pr— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 19, 2017
- In 1990, Madonna was at the top of her game: "Vogue" went #1 across the globe, the Blonde Ambition Tour redefined the pop concert experience, and the documentary chronicling said tour ('Truth or Dare' aka 'In Bed with Madonna') was a box office smash. Her first greatest hits album ('The Immaculate Collection') would go on to sell over 30 million copies worldwide
- Two years later, the simultaneous October release of her fifth studio album, 'Erotica,' and the Steven Meisel-photographed coffee table book 'Sex,' would be met with virtually unanimous vitriol: "I was called a whore and a witch," she would later recall. "One headline compared me to Satan."
- 'Erotica' found Madonna taking on the alter ego Mistress Dita, a dominatrix who would also be credited with much of the 'Sex' book's hardcore copy, but the songs contained within depict a woman far less in control of her romantic life than her sexual fantasies
- Revisiting these works 25 years on, it is noteworthy that the scene that gave rise to the eventual icon was also under the seige of the AIDS epidemic, which decimated a significant portion of her audience as well as no small number of her previous collaborators and friends: "Just as racism and the Black Lives Matter movement shaped 'Lemonade,' AIDS and ACT UP yielded 'Erotica' and 'Sex.' [...] 'Erotica' is Madonna's concept album about love and intimacy under the shadow of plague."
- Also noteworthy is the level of access to images like those contained in 'Sex' to that point in herstory: "Photos of sexual activity were exclusive to specialty bookstores." Reflecting on the project later, Madonna would conclude, "'Sex,' was my fantasy, and I made money off of it. That is a no-no."
- The melancholy of 'Erotica' is echoed in the music of contemporary acts like Lana Del Rey, Frank Ocean, and Beyoncé herself, and a direct line can be drawn from its unrepentant depictions of female sensuality to the music of Britney Spears, Ariana Grande, Tove Lo, Cardi B., and more
- In an era where everything is sexualized, what continues to set Madonna's 1992 projects apart is their "embrace of the Other," which encompassed everything from queerness to kink: "[It] took what was marginalized at the worst of the AIDS epidemic, placed it in an emancipated context, and shoved it into the mainstream"
On tracks like "Words," Mistress Dita "awakens from spells cast by deceptive lovers"
On album cut "In This Life," Madonna mourns the loss of close friends to the AIDS epidemic
Sources: Twitter, Video 1, Video 2
Edited at 2017-10-24 10:32 pm (UTC)
Because wtf?
she pretty much risked her career to help other pop stars be sexually open
Thief of Hearts remains the best song from this album
I do love The Girlie Show as a concert, though
Ill never forget what she said about black men.
Madonna is amazing. Truth or Dare is an absolutely perfect documentary too. She always has a place in my heart.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.