all mine

Fox News Comes For RadioHead......... again, labels them poor man’s Coldplay




Faux news have run out of stories to deflect the trash that is the current President of the United States so the next best thing they can do is come for.... Radiohead. Earlier this month Faux News said they're music “Is Just Elaborate Moaning and Whining over ringtones,”. Now Faux News is stating: “You know, Radiohead is a fine band but they stole everything from Coldplay… Like Radiohead is the poor man’s Coldplay.”

source= https://twitter.com/NME/status/922938189618262017
