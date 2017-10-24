Fox News Comes For RadioHead......... again, labels them poor man’s Coldplay
Fox News claim @Radiohead "stole everything from @Coldplay" https://t.co/nEwtltBVk3 pic.twitter.com/HyL9vhh4oG— NME (@NME) October 24, 2017
Faux news have run out of stories to deflect the trash that is the current President of the United States so the next best thing they can do is come for.... Radiohead. Earlier this month Faux News said they're music “Is Just Elaborate Moaning and Whining over ringtones,”. Now Faux News is stating: “You know, Radiohead is a fine band but they stole everything from Coldplay… Like Radiohead is the poor man’s Coldplay.”
source= https://twitter.com/NME/status/922938189618262017
(and blur is the poor man's pulp. i don't make the rules.)
Where she appropriates Indian culture?
These lies
Does Fox News have a crush on Radiohead and they're negging them to get attention?