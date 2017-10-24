Fox News Comes For RadioHead......... again, labels them poor man’s Coldplay

No point in getting mad bc they are goddamn idiots, but jesus. The nerve. Reply

ikr Reply

pls come for oasis next bc i'd love to see noel and liam's responses Reply

omg I need this. Reply

"Oasis is the poor man's blur" Reply

fox will be canceled after that one. Reply

If they only knew who Blur were lol Reply

where is the lie tho.



(and blur is the poor man's pulp. i don't make the rules.) Reply

I mean that's true Reply

Fox wouldn't say that one because it's actually true lmao. (And I even like Oasis, or at least their early stuff lol) Reply

Omg I would DIE lmao!!! Please let this happen. Reply

ahahahaha omg that needs to happen! Reply

I'd like to see that too. XD Reply

if i knew nothing about fox, this slandering of radiohead would make me think them incredibly fucking stupid. Reply

lmao. Where's that Beyoncé/Radiohead collab then? Reply

lmao thom would never Reply

Where she appropriates Indian culture? Reply

But coldplay is trash Reply

This gif is perfect. The actual nerve Reply

Both bands are trash anyway (don’t @ me) but this whole thing is weird af Reply

LMAO Reply

These lies These lies Reply

After the last post, I redownloaded half of Radiohead’s discog and I rediscovered how much I loved them. Thanks for the reminder fox! Reply

LMAO Reply

all a bunch of mediocre yts, tbh Reply

How five young lads from Oxfordshire became the smartest band in the world



Created by @JorenCull https://t.co/yCN7D2w0n5 — Pitchfork (@pitchfork) October 23, 2017

Also, can we talk about this nightmare inducing Radiohead art Reply

screaming lmao Reply

i wanted to read this article but that picture scared me away Reply

Lol Reply

it's a video so the artwork makes it like 1000x more horrifying Reply

ACCURATE Reply

just in time for halloween Reply

lmao poor thom will never live down his the bends-era hair Reply

lmfao this is flawless Reply

Did they hire Trump? Reply

Ummmmmmm, wasn't Radiohead substantially earlier than Coldplay?



Does Fox News have a crush on Radiohead and they're negging them to get attention? Reply

lmao yeah, radiohead started in the 80s, coldplay started more than a decade later. it's actually the other way around, radiohead massively influenced coldplay. they really messed up their research, lol. Reply

they probably did do the research and knew that radiohead predates and influenced coldplay but they're going to say whatever they want to say, fox has no regard for facts Reply

like a decade Reply

Now sis, they are just following suit, who needs facts and time frames? I mean that would just be work! Reply

