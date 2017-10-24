Nicki Minaj Will Not Testify in Brother's Trial

This scumbag.



I wouldn’t have a problem cutting someone out my life who did this. Dead to me, hope you rot.

Now some poor girls on twitter won’t get their student loans paid for. 😩 Reply

that lawyer is absolutely evil. there is mounting a reasonable defense, and being this douche bag. i hope and pray this bastard is found guilty. Reply

There’s a line and he’s way over. Reply

I truly believe you have to be a psychopath to defend these people. Not an ounce of empathy. Reply

ia this is beyond Reply

That testimony. Jfc. Those poor kids. I hope the victim and her brother find healing. Reply

The testimony from the kid....



Edited at 2017-10-24 10:38 pm (UTC) Reply

OMG these poor kids. I hope they’re getting lots of help and support. Reply

Yeah I've got a few family members that are cancelled. It happens Reply

Is she still paying for his defence? Reply

I knew her lying ass wouldn't show up! She couldn't even show up to Katy's mess and had to green screen ha performance.



She's not a complete idiot, but she still can't rap Reply

Fortunately not, all my close relatives are decent people.



I have an uncle who worked at a big airport here and was taken to jail because some important executive blamed him for stealing. He was in jail for 1 year before the trial where he was found innocent because they found strong evidence that blamed the man who accused my uncle.



I think that's the worst thing anyone has done. Well, that and my father was an anarchist in the 70s? Reply

damn, i hope your uncle got a good hunk of money after having to spend a year of his life locked up Reply

I wish, but this country is like no man's land. the law is for the powerful Reply

makes me really ill that these children have been identified thru the coverage of this case. i hope they have great support and are able to come out the other side of this and thrive Reply

Cut his penis and kill him. Gross piece of shit.



Poor kids. :( I hope they're well surrounded now, especially that poor little girl. Ugh.



I could never in a million years support it if one of my brothers did that and we're all super close. They'd be dead to me. Reply

Jesus. Just...jesus. Bless her poor brother, what an amazing little boy. There are a fuck of a lot of older men who would have kept their mouths shut when threatened and beaten (and for less) but he didn't and thats so brave.





To the ops question, my brother and his friends were accused of breaking into and vandalizing cars back in high school and I was team "guess you're going to jail dumbass" but it turned out to not be him. (In fact, it turned out to be a bunch of white kids, yet the eye witness was adamant it was a bunch of 'rowdy black boys' she saw through her living room window right to the end. 🤔) so, basically, i'm a shitty sister. (Not heinous but. Yeah. I'd sell my brother up the river in an instant.)



Edited at 2017-10-24 10:09 pm (UTC) Reply

I am so disgusted. 11 is a CHILD. 4X per week. And while it doesn't matter/isn't fucking relative if the stuff about the 15-year-old boy is true, a child who is being raped daily would act out sexually. What the fuck. Reply

and to make matters worse, now the child has been identified by the general public :( Reply

seriously??? fuck Reply

This whole thing is so bizarre.



Her fans are doing the MOST defending her and claiming she doesn't support her brother, never bailed him out, it's all fake news, etc.



This case is so sick and twisted....I just ughhhh Reply

Don't forget the people who keep saying "YOU'D DO THE SAME!". Reply

