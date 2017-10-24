LL1

Nicki Minaj Will Not Testify in Brother's Trial

NEW INFO in the post === Nicki will not testify. The victim's brother has testified.


... Bro's lawyer was saying during opening statements that Nicki would be there and testify

... Nicki's sources say nope

... No explanation for differing versions

... Nicki was reported to testify that the victim's mother was trying to extort $25M from Nicki.


Details from Testimony


... [Background ICYMI] Jelani married a woman who has a young daughter and young son. Jelani was accused of raping the young daughter as often as 4x per week.

... Jelani's DNA was found on her pyjamas. Additional testimony confirms that the girl had intercourse.

... Defense has suggested the young girl was having consensual sex with a 15 yr old boy.

... [New details from the trial] The boy, 8 at the time, was looking for his sister, 11 at the time, because his pencil broke and he didn't have any others [this innocence, so sad]. He walked in and witnessed Jelani raping his sister, and then he ran upstairs. Jelani found the boy, slapped him about 10x in the face, and told the boy if he told his mother that he wouldn't ever see her (mother) again. The boy told anyway. [so brave, best brother ever]


