Nicki Minaj Will Not Testify in Brother's Trial
NEW INFO in the post === Nicki will not testify. The victim's brother has testified.
... Bro's lawyer was saying during opening statements that Nicki would be there and testify
... Nicki's sources say nope
... No explanation for differing versions
... Nicki was reported to testify that the victim's mother was trying to extort $25M from Nicki.
Details from Testimony
... [Background ICYMI] Jelani married a woman who has a young daughter and young son. Jelani was accused of raping the young daughter as often as 4x per week.
... Jelani's DNA was found on her pyjamas. Additional testimony confirms that the girl had intercourse.
... Defense has suggested the young girl was having consensual sex with a 15 yr old boy.
... [New details from the trial] The boy, 8 at the time, was looking for his sister, 11 at the time, because his pencil broke and he didn't have any others [this innocence, so sad]. He walked in and witnessed Jelani raping his sister, and then he ran upstairs. Jelani found the boy, slapped him about 10x in the face, and told the boy if he told his mother that he wouldn't ever see her (mother) again. The boy told anyway. [so brave, best brother ever]
ONTD has your relative done something so heinous that at first you were like, no way, can't be true, and then you were like, holy crap, cancelled
Source Source
Nicki Minaj Will Not Take Stand in Brother's Child Rape Trial https://t.co/N7jaIf3Uss— TMZ (@TMZ) 24 October 2017
Details from Testimony
Nicki Minaj's brother 'raped 11-year-old girl in her bedroom - then threatened her brother to keep quiet' https://t.co/7HtZ23yVDN pic.twitter.com/b5WmQsYxbf— The Sun (@TheSun) 24 October 2017
ONTD has your relative done something so heinous that at first you were like, no way, can't be true, and then you were like, holy crap, cancelled
Source Source
I wouldn’t have a problem cutting someone out my life who did this. Dead to me, hope you rot.
Edited at 2017-10-24 10:38 pm (UTC)
She's not a complete idiot, but she still can't rap
I have an uncle who worked at a big airport here and was taken to jail because some important executive blamed him for stealing. He was in jail for 1 year before the trial where he was found innocent because they found strong evidence that blamed the man who accused my uncle.
I think that's the worst thing anyone has done. Well, that and my father was an anarchist in the 70s?
Poor kids. :( I hope they're well surrounded now, especially that poor little girl. Ugh.
I could never in a million years support it if one of my brothers did that and we're all super close. They'd be dead to me.
To the ops question, my brother and his friends were accused of breaking into and vandalizing cars back in high school and I was team "guess you're going to jail dumbass" but it turned out to not be him. (In fact, it turned out to be a bunch of white kids, yet the eye witness was adamant it was a bunch of 'rowdy black boys' she saw through her living room window right to the end. 🤔) so, basically, i'm a shitty sister. (Not heinous but. Yeah. I'd sell my brother up the river in an instant.)
Edited at 2017-10-24 10:09 pm (UTC)
Her fans are doing the MOST defending her and claiming she doesn't support her brother, never bailed him out, it's all fake news, etc.
This case is so sick and twisted....I just ughhhh