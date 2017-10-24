Actor Robert Guillaume dies at 89

aw no. he was terrific. rip Reply

Oh no :( RIP. Reply

Goodnight sweet prince. Reply

Loved him. He was awesome and should have had a better career than he did. Reply

I didn't know until now that he was Rafiki :( now I can't stop repeating "The king...has returned." in my head. Reply

oh my god this is devastating Reply

R.I.P! So many older black male actors disappeared by the 00s and now pop up either in VOD b-movies or dead. It's so sad. What happened to Clarence Williams III, Blu Makuma, Yaphet Kotto, Delroy Lindo, John Amos, Lou Gossett Jr., Leon, Keith David (who seems to only voice act now)? Reply

Delroy Lindo plays a main character on The Good Fight rn Reply

Wow I didn't even know he made a comeback! I don't remember seeing him in any advertisements. Reply

John Amos had a good run on The West Wing but you're right that he hasn't been in anything that notable since. The last thing I've seen Keith David in was Community and The Cape before that. Reply

i saw keith david in that promo for the new josh hutcherson show "future man" (the one seth rogen is writing or whatever). idk if he'll be a regular though or what. Reply

RIP Reply

Robert Guillaume radiated such warmth, light, dignity, and above all, class. That smile and laugh touched us all. RIP to the best boss ever. — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) October 24, 2017

nooo this is so sad. he was incredible on sports night. RIP :( Reply

I watched lion king, and then saw him on TV and put the two together. I never got to watch Benson - can't find it online :( - I watched Soap. Everything I've seen or heard about him , he seemed like a great guy. He broke so much ground as an actor. He was the first black actor to win and Emmy for Comedy, first black Phantom of the opera...







Reply

Legend



RIP Reply

My dear sweet Benson. Reply

