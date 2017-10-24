Actor Robert Guillaume dies at 89
Actor Robert Guillaume, best known for his title role in the TV series "Benson," dies at 89 https://t.co/u832GkoHLb pic.twitter.com/YAXjPfpKYF— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) October 24, 2017
Robert Guillaume, of Benson, Sports Night, and The Lion King lost his battle with cancer
Giant of stage + screen. Also let's remember that Robert Guillaume was among the first celebs to appear at AIDS fundraisers. Thank you, sir. pic.twitter.com/Zu1klgGAV3— Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 24, 2017
source, 1
RIP