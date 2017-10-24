WINCHESTER: The House That Ghosts Built - Teaser Trailer
Inspired by true events. On an isolated stretch of land 50 miles outside of San Francisco sits the most haunted house in the world. Built by Sarah Winchester, (Academy Award®-winner Helen Mirren) heiress to the Winchester fortune, it is a house that knows no end. Constructed in an incessant twenty-four hour a day, seven day a week mania for decades, it stands seven stories tall and contains hundreds of rooms. To the outsider it looks like a monstrous monument to a disturbed woman’s madness. But Sarah is not building for herself, for her niece (Sarah Snook) or for the brilliant Doctor Eric Price (Jason Clarke) whom she has summoned to the house. She is building a prison, an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts, and the most terrifying among them have a score to settle with the Winchesters…
LMFAO this shade at San Jose which is a significantly bigger city than SF. I've only been to the house once when I was little and that was because I begged my parents. It's honestly such a pointless tour to go on, but I've heard the Halloween night tour is pretty cool?
The house spooked me out as a kid, but I have an over active imagination. Like, I was a projectionist and didn't want to be alone in the darker side of the booth after seeing Woman in Black lol.
Also, completely random but I loved the Egyptian museum in San Jose.
I have heard the Halloween tour is pretty good, but I'm not wasting any more of my money to try it, lol.
I wish there was like an online tour of the house (like an indoor streetview situation), I wouldn't want to go there but I would like to look around.
Will "Winchester" ever not make me think of Supernatural??
Now can they do a movie about the Devil's Tramping Ground? Talk about something that could be scary as fuck.
The Winchester house is killer though. I love it.
