WINCHESTER: The House That Ghosts Built - Teaser Trailer

I read about this house on a Cracked article YEARRRRRSSSS ago, sounds like something I would be into!! For some reason I love films about haunted houses/objects/etc Reply

On an isolated stretch of land 50 miles outside of San Francisco



LMFAO this shade at San Jose which is a significantly bigger city than SF. I've only been to the house once when I was little and that was because I begged my parents. It's honestly such a pointless tour to go on, but I've heard the Halloween night tour is pretty cool? Reply

Right? Isn't the house, like, right in the city? It's been years since I've been there but it isn't in the middle of nowhere.

The house spooked me out as a kid, but I have an over active imagination. Like, I was a projectionist and didn't want to be alone in the darker side of the booth after seeing Woman in Black lol.

Also, completely random but I loved the Egyptian museum in San Jose.



San Jose's answer to Rodeo Drive is literally across the street and the best mall in a 25 mile radius is like one block over. Reply

The Egyptian museum is one of the best! I love that place. Reply

They're probably referring to the time period in which this is set. Which is probably the late 1800s. Reply

It started construction in 1884, though. When she bought the house, it was actually an unfinished farmhouse. San Jose has pretty much grown up around it. Reply

I've done the night tour, I remember being scared AF but I was 9. I went again as an adult a few years ago during the day and it was interesting but definitely not scary lol Reply

I've been there soo many times. Whenever people come to visit me, they want to go there for some reason. I just think the whole place is pretty pointless. I always expect to be scared, but I'm not at all. It's just big... and ugly.



I have heard the Halloween tour is pretty good, but I'm not wasting any more of my money to try it, lol. Reply

I went last Halloween and was seriously disappointed. The guide used a ridiculous voice the whole time. It was not at all scary and I get scared at everything. Reply

I was so obsessed with the Winchester mansion when I was little. It's such a cool story. Reply

That mirror scare at the end actually got me a little bit!



I wish there was like an online tour of the house (like an indoor streetview situation), I wouldn't want to go there but I would like to look around.



Will "Winchester" ever not make me think of Supernatural?? Reply

i need a gif of helen mirren pulling up her veil for my spankbank Reply

clicked this thinking you had a gif for me 😠 Reply

Oh, I just read about this house in Colin Dickey's Ghostland: An American History in Haunted Places. I need to finish that book already.



Oh I'm currently reading this also. He's pretty much demystified the whole thing for me. Reply

Ooh, I've been meaning to read it. Is it spooky at all? Reply

ooh off to google asap, had no idea this was a real thing Reply

too bad the the real story is just of an old woman being taken advantage of by her psychic who convinced her to build this crazy house and give him a bunch of money. Reply

I am 1000% about this. Reply

I loved Rose Red (which is inspired~ by this house (also not a good movie lol)) I need to check this out. The house and 'curse' always fascinated me. Reply

I'm happy somebody else remembers Rose Red! Every time I bring it up no one has heard of it! That shit was good. Reply

I loved Rose Red! Big, old, creepy, vindictive houses are my aesthetic. Reply

I remember watching that! Reply

This seems like it could be fun Reply

this looks spooky and right up my alley, but a lot of the Winchester lore is made up. the house was one of my favorite places to visit as a kid though. Reply

I am so here for this.



Now can they do a movie about the Devil's Tramping Ground? Talk about something that could be scary as fuck. Reply

I googled this and raise you the Devil's Pass. Except they DID make a movie about that, and it was unfathomably stupid. Reply

