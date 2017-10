That hair color doesn't suit her. Reply

Thread

Link

i think it actually looks cute and i wouldn't say that on most people Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it looks bad with her skin tone, imo, the color itself is cute af Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think it looks better in the stills but it looks kinda uneven Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I can't wait for this! Saw the preview before The Florida Project and it's right up my alley. I love Saoirse, I love coming of age stuff, I liked Frances Ha... thank you for making this movie for me, guys! Reply

Thread

Link

What did you think of The Florida Project? It's on my list of movies to watch for awards season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought it was really, really good. The story is simple and the plot is loose, but the emotional arc is pretty damn powerful. A lot of people didn't like it (I was reading twitter reactions and they are *very* divided), but I think if you are prepared going into it that it's an indie flick without a lot of heavy plotting, you will be able to appreciate it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's terrible and problematic for so many reasons Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Went to a screening over the weekend. I was expecting it to be amazing but I thought it was alright. Reply

Thread

Link

It is getting amazing reviews.



Reply

Thread

Link

i might check this out bc i like saoirse and laurie Reply

Thread

Link

love Saoirse Reply

Thread

Link

Saoirse is so beautiful Reply

Thread

Link

It's so weird seeing Saoirse play teens again Reply

Thread

Link

lmao i always wonder if there's like a level of which you can't go back after playing adults but whatever Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that ugly tailor swift font Reply

Thread

Link

This looks cute and I'm always here for Laurie Metcalf. Reply

Thread

Link

I saw this last weekend and it was pretty cute. Reply

Thread

Link

Another white coming of age movie. Exciting Reply

Thread

Link



nice tagline Reply

Thread

Link

oh my god Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a classic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

get that oscar nom saoirse! Reply

Thread

Link

Oh wow I didn't know Saoirse was Briony in Atonement Reply

Thread

Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link