Aubrey Graham celebrate's Birthday In L.A. With Celebs
Drake's 31st Birthday In L.A. Crawling With Celebs https://t.co/rQNvWj0PQw— TMZ (@TMZ) October 24, 2017
Drake celebrated his 31st Monday night at Poppy, where The A-list guests included Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire. The party was cute and candy-themed. They had Dippin’ Dots and a ‘make your own candy bag’ area. There was also basketball Pop-A-Shots and arcade games set up.Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio were at a table together dancing and singing to ‘Watch Out’ by 2 Chainz. No word if Rihanna was there.
source= https://twitter.com/TMZ/status/922827284720926721
hbd, ovo!
/November 12 baby
November 7th here!
/oct 30 baby
i wanna go a party serving these!
If her racist ass loves herself she wont be. So she will probably be there.