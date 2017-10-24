all mine

Aubrey Graham celebrate's Birthday In L.A. With Celebs




Drake celebrated his 31st Monday night at Poppy, where The A-list guests included Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire. The party was cute and candy-themed. They had Dippin’ Dots and a ‘make your own candy bag’ area. There was also basketball Pop-A-Shots and arcade games set up.Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio were at a table together dancing and singing to ‘Watch Out’ by 2 Chainz. No word if Rihanna was there.

source= https://twitter.com/TMZ/status/922827284720926721

hbd, ovo! it should've been you playing at the superbowl not that expired jar of demonic mayo

