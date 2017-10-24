It Never Ends: Kardashians Renew E! Contract for $150 Million
Kardashians Re-sign with E! Network for $150 MILLION https://t.co/x4ZnCA6yE9— TMZ (@TMZ) October 24, 2017
- As Maya Angelou once said, the devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder.
- The Kardashians have signed on for 5 more seasons with E! for $30 million per season which totals to $150 million dollars
- Their deal is structured for them to decide how to allocate the money. It is an increase in their 2015 contract which gave them $20 million per season which totals to $100 million dollars
- Kris Jenner makes $15 million in management fees from the deal since she takes 10% for managing each kid
- The deal lasts until 2019 when they will be up for renegotiation again which means the family makes $75 million per year from the show alone
Source 1 2
