It Never Ends: Kardashians Renew E! Contract for $150 Million


- As Maya Angelou once said, the devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder.
- The Kardashians have signed on for 5 more seasons with E! for $30 million per season which totals to $150 million dollars
- Their deal is structured for them to decide how to allocate the money. It is an increase in their 2015 contract which gave them $20 million per season which totals to $100 million dollars
- Kris Jenner makes $15 million in management fees from the deal since she takes 10% for managing each kid
- The deal lasts until 2019 when they will be up for renegotiation again which means the family makes $75 million per year from the show alone

