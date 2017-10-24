It Never Ends: Kardashians Renew E! Contract for $150 Million

I wonder who gets how much Reply

and a melting face.

What a fucking disgusting amount of money for these racist shitheads

i just want it to end. it's one of the worst aspects of media culture in this century jfc

lol ikr

Mte but wait for one of their annoying defenders to come in and talk about how harmless they are 🙄

All that needs to be said.

mte

mte

You can see it in that pic that kylie has no soul

Just no light in her eyes. Joyless.

It's like looking into the abyss

When your self-worth is based on how many surgeries will it take until I look like a black woman without being black so that men will pay attention to me there is no room for anything but self-hatred and sadness.

I saw the KUWTK episode on Paris last night for the first time ever and I cried a lot, ngl, but I was also confused cause none of the sisters cried or showed emotion at all, even when kim was explaining her final thoughts about kourt seeing her dead body possibly. Maybe its the botox but they all seemed emotionless. so odd.

That was filmed 3 months removed from the incident. I'm sure they'd heard her tell the story plenty of times.

3 months??

why was she saying "3 days" when talking about it on the episode then? omw. damn. Reply

I honestly think they didn't want to rattle her.

My husband and I got into a fight because I was trying to tell him how hard I was crying hearing Kim retell it and he stopped me and was like "I really don't care about them" and I went OFF on him. I don't care if you hate the Kardashians but holy shit that was hard to hear her talk about her kids and Kourt finding her.

I know people hate them and think she was milking the Paris robbery, but the Paris episode was really well done to me. Hearing her speak about it made me really cry, especially the line about Kourtney seeing her dead body. Also seeing her force herself to pull it together when she saw North and Saint again, made me see what a normal mother she is.



But yeah, i get what you mean that the sisters didn't seem emotional. I thought Kourt and Kendall would be emotional considering the reason the bodyguard wasn't there was because he was with them. I think the only one who cried was Kris.



Edited at 2017-10-24 09:25 pm (UTC) Reply

Sometimes when someone is telling you something that is painful for them it's best to keep a hard/blank face or else it may become all about ~your reaction~ and not allow them to fully feel their grief

Or maybe they don't like crying on camera idk



Or maybe they don’t like crying on camera idk Reply

I love my reality tv show trash but I could never get into their reality show. Nothing happens and it's boring. Plus I find them all annoying.

Yeah I keep up with their gossip on ONTD, but the show is just like...them eating salads. Any kind of "plot" has already been discussed to death by the time the show airs. Idgi.

I like how in every episode there's a scene of them sitting around eating big ass salads.

The only time I could watch their show was when I was having medical problems and I was heavily medicated.

yeah in the beginning i can see how it was entertaining because the drama was more shocking but now the plots are all either old news by the time it airs or dumb and nothing happens

Expected they're gonna milk this 3 way pregnancy to hell and back.

"the devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder"



the naivete of thinking the devil and kris jenner aren't one and the same Reply

Come on, Kris is way too small time to be the devil. She's, at best, head demon of a circle of hell.

Like, she and Satan should be BFF by now

this is big-devil propaganda and i won't stand for it



all hail dark lord kris jenner 🙏🏽 Reply

Showcasing all the surgically altered eyes

Someone else commented how dead Kylie's eyes look and I had to look for a while to figure out which one is which. They're all morphing into the same person.

Yep, you can't even tell them apart anymore, they're all morphing into the same LA plastic surgery prototype.

ugh

all that money... helpmeimpoor.gif

all that money and no talent smdh

that hustle tho

so kim is gonna get 90 million of that and rob gets... a penny. is he even considered part of the show

Sounds fair to me.

Do they film in their actual homes, or are they prop houses?

the exteriors are fake to protect their privacy at least, but it wouldn't surprise me if they used prop houses tbh

Really? My naive ass believed it was their house they show...

omg I didn't know this

Link







this is actually the front:

this exterior of the "Jenner" house they always show isn't really theirsthis is actually the front: Reply

The exteriors are not theirs (mentioned above) and I believe they have sections of the house that are closed off/private from filming but they do film in actual houses they own -- whether or not they live in these houses full time is another story lol

lmao I love this

