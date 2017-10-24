The Gifted 1x05 promo
The Gifted 1x05 "BoXed In" Season 1 Episode 5 - Motivated by a tragic event from his past, Jace throws all the power of the Sentinel Services into finding the Mutant Underground Way Station. Meanwhile, Blink's vivid dreams lead her to confront Dreamer (guest star Elena Satine) in the all-new “boXed in”
source
ONTD, are you enjoying this show as much as I am or are you rolling your eyes at all the capital X's?
I think you're right.
Or maybe I'm just predicting season 2 with my mutant powers ;)
But yeah, lol I edited that, thank you boo.
When I was watching the first episode and I saw her character I was like "I thought this was supposed to be Amy Acker.... Oh wait, it is Amy Acker".
But yeah, I'm in it mostly for the other characters (especially Johnny, Clarice and Marcos) and I wouldn't mind it if like, after this season the Struckers peaced out and they continued only showing the underground helping mutants. It's a much more compelling story.
Also why bring dreamer on that mission. her power is kinda useless.
And yeah, I feel like now that they got Lorna and Reed back and Jace is pissed squared things are REALLY going to start happening.
tho tbh i don't think dreamer is a good actress at all but whatever.
I feel for her, though. I feel like they're going to kill her or do to her what they did to Pulse or something like that.
omg @ Pulse tho,was he brainwashed? i don't like power cancelling abilities lol
Polaris and Blink are my fav characters!
I like Lorna, but she felt kind of removed from everything so far, so so far my faves are Johnny, Clarice and Marcos.
Although, do I ship Marcos/Lorna. THEY MAKE AN AURORA BOREALIS TOGETHER IT'S CHEESY AND ROMANTIC OK
Amy Acker's character is starting to wear on me. You don't get to be in charge just because you're a white lady from the suburbs.
This show has elements that don't work, but overall, I like it.
it makes A LOT OF SENSE but... *sighs*great people on both sides, on both sides feelings, ya know?
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
They could leave and let the kids be lol
And I have no doubt in my mind that the thing with the memories dreamer planted on Clarice are to give more angst to the Johnny/Clarice ship. Not even in a triangle kind of way just in a "oh, now we can't be sure these feelings are real or only there because of what Dreamer did, so how can we be together?!", even though it was kind of happening already even w/o the fake memories, even though Clarice is supposed to confront Dreamer next week so maybe something will come out of that.
I also think that something will happen to Dreamer to make them feel even guiltier about being together tbh, but it seems pretty clear that they're supposed to be a ship (and I say that because I was shipping them before the whole dreamer thing and I don't tend to ship people just because they're good looking people on the same scene there has to be something more there and they had and now lol)
Edited at 2017-10-24 11:30 pm (UTC)