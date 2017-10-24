Richard Madden: Bastille Day Bae

The Gifted 1x05 promo




The Gifted 1x05 "BoXed In" Season 1 Episode 5 - Motivated by a tragic event from his past, Jace throws all the power of the Sentinel Services into finding the Mutant Underground Way Station. Meanwhile, Blink's vivid dreams lead her to confront Dreamer (guest star Elena Satine) in the all-new “boXed in”


source



ONTD, are you enjoying this show as much as I am or are you rolling your eyes at all the capital X's?

Tagged: , ,