The Gifted 1x05 promo

i think you mean 1x05 in your title, OP.

Oops.

I think you're right.









Or maybe I'm just predicting season 2 with my mutant powers ;)



But yeah, lol I edited that, thank you boo.

Is that Amy Acker? She went blonde? It makes her look totally different! Reply

lmao yeah.

When I was watching the first episode and I saw her character I was like "I thought this was supposed to be Amy Acker.... Oh wait, it is Amy Acker". Reply

Getting rid of the main family would make this show so much better. Reply

The kids are growing on me, tbh, but I wouldn't mind the parents leaving.



But yeah, I'm in it mostly for the other characters (especially Johnny, Clarice and Marcos) and I wouldn't mind it if like, after this season the Struckers peaced out and they continued only showing the underground helping mutants. It's a much more compelling story. Reply

ngl, it's partially the Strucker name Reply

They are a bit annoying, but I'm hoping they'll flesh them out more and now that they're no longer looking for the dad. Reply

I feel like shit is finally going down now.



Also why bring dreamer on that mission. her power is kinda useless. Reply

lol true @ Dreamer at least she was there to comfort/help the guy who got shot.



And yeah, I feel like now that they got Lorna and Reed back and Jace is pissed squared things are REALLY going to start happening. Reply

They need to learn that when SS is on their asses they don't have time to have long drawn out hugs! When they were all hugging each other after Lorna and the dad got out, I was like Reply

Poor Johnny was like GOGOGOGOGOGOGOGOGO I JUST PUNCHED MY BRAINWASHED EX-BFF I DON'T WANT TO DIE RN I HVE MORE SHIT TO DO IRT SENTINEL SERVICES. Reply

I was screaming at the TV!! Reply

lmao hated that scene! that could wait! Reply

Love this show. It better get a second season. Reply

I'm joining you on this prayer circle.

from your lips to Gods ears! Reply

i am LOVING this show so much! i can't get into the other "superhero" (lol whatever) shows anymore and i'm sucker for x-men so i want it all.



tho tbh i don't think dreamer is a good actress at all but whatever. Reply

Dreamer is only there to get between Johnny/Clarice tbh.



I feel for her, though. I feel like they're going to kill her or do to her what they did to Pulse or something like that. Reply

Also, your icon is so cute, that scene was fun. Reply

I'm really liking the show!



omg @ Pulse tho,was he brainwashed? i don't like power cancelling abilities lol Reply

I think it was pretty implied he was brainwashed, what with him not recognising Johnny and all :/ Reply

i hope they find a Telepath that can fix his brain!

LOVE this show. Polaris dragging Reid was my aesthetic this episode



Polaris and Blink are my fav characters! Reply

I hope she doesn't stop giving him shit just because he sacrificed his knee pins tbh



I like Lorna, but she felt kind of removed from everything so far, so so far my faves are Johnny, Clarice and Marcos.



Although, do I ship Marcos/Lorna. THEY MAKE AN AURORA BOREALIS TOGETHER IT'S CHEESY AND ROMANTIC OK Reply

Same! I hope she pays him dust, the way she talks to these douchey men is my shit. Im here for Marcos/Lorna too! and even Johnny and Blink (poor Blink though, those memories that arent heres are clearly fucking with her) Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] her "becoming Magneto"



Amy Acker's character is starting to wear on me. You don't get to be in charge just because you're a white lady from the suburbs.



This show has elements that don't work, but overall, I like it. I think I spoiled myself for the rest of the season by watching interviews because Emma Dumont has been very clear that Polaris' arc is about, and that changes the way I view certain things.Amy Acker's character is starting to wear on me. You don't get to be in charge just because you're a white lady from the suburbs.This show has elements that don't work, but overall, I like it. Reply

oh @ that spoiler.



it makes A LOT OF SENSE but... *sighs*great people on both sides, on both sides feelings, ya know? Reply

Yeah, it makes sense, but it makes me a little apprehensive. I'm curious about what her relationship with Andy will be like. Seems like they would get along... Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Isn't she supposed to possibly be his daughter? How would she turn into him? That doesn't make any sense to me at all. Reply

I hope if they do go this route with Polaris that they make it a subtle transition. I'm tired of cookie cutter black and white villains; I am really getting this vibe from Andy already- the unhinged, loner/extremist vibe just seems to obvious.



I'm absolutely loving this show sfm and I pray to the gods it gets renewed. I love all the mutants so far including the two kids but I'm getting tired of the parents. Also, if John and Clarice are to become a thing I'm definitely not liking how they've set up their trajectory down that path. I'm glad he immediately wanted to tell her what Sonya did but the fact they keep dragging it out because they need her power makes me annoyed. Sonya could have put ANY memory of a relationship with John in Clarice's head - foster siblings, childhood best friends, whatever - to make her believe they were super close and it's just so typical and stupid they went with romance. Reply

Yep! The parents are the worst part, tbh.

They could leave and let the kids be lol



And I have no doubt in my mind that the thing with the memories dreamer planted on Clarice are to give more angst to the Johnny/Clarice ship. Not even in a triangle kind of way just in a "oh, now we can't be sure these feelings are real or only there because of what Dreamer did, so how can we be together?!", even though it was kind of happening already even w/o the fake memories, even though Clarice is supposed to confront Dreamer next week so maybe something will come out of that.



I also think that something will happen to Dreamer to make them feel even guiltier about being together tbh, but it seems pretty clear that they're supposed to be a ship (and I say that because I was shipping them before the whole dreamer thing and I don't tend to ship people just because they're good looking people on the same scene there has to be something more there and they had and now lol)



LOL same about already starting to ship them before this memory incident happened. You could actually tell from the moment they met in the first episode that romance was very likely where they were going just by the way the scenes had them stare at each other for a few seconds at that first glance, even amidst all the frantic chaos going on around them. I was just in my living room like "Uh-oh. My spidey senses are tingling. Do I sense a new ship on the horizon?" Reply

