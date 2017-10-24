Alice Glass of 'Crystal Castles' details abuse she suffered at the hands of her former bandmate

Holy fuck. Reply

Thread

Link

giving me amy lee/ben moody flashbacks, fuck him



also, he should be named and shamed: ethan kath Reply

Thread

Link

you're right

I will edit the post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

didn't mean to sound scolding toward you, bb <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oh my god, ben abused amy? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

NOOOOO Alice! I loved her Crystal Castles :( Reply

Thread

Link

Wow, I had no clue. That's so awful :(



Fuck Ethan Reply

Thread

Link

well fuck



i've loved to make fun of how terrible crystal castles is but this is seriously something else. i'm glad she's out of that band. Reply

Thread

Link

Do you think they’re terrible now or do you think they’ve always been bad even when she was part of the band? Also, why don’t you like them? Just curious. I liked some of their older LPs at the time, but not their most recent release. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Their new music (post-Alice Glass) is so bad imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This was such a tough read but I am so proud of her. Throughout the years living in Toronto I would hear rumors that he's a POS :( When she left CC this was my fear of why she really left. She's talked about abuse before with family members and I always feared some of it was about Ethan too. He always seemed so controlling and now we know he's a fucking monster. And this is besides the serious points obviously but Alice was what made CC. I also hope Edith Frances is safe and ok. It wouldn't be a surprise to find out he was doing this to her now too.



The writing here was already devastating but with this news it's even more difficult to hear.







She also just canceled her shows with Marilyn Manson after the Twiggy rape allegations came out. She tweeted she is going to have her own shows announced soon tho. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah I figured that’s why she cancelled, and then she released this statement. I’m hoping Manson will drop Twiggy from the tour when it starts back up, since he seems to have been supportive of Jessicka so far, but I don’t have a ton of faith that he will Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It is really, really good that she's away from him now and back in control of her own self, or learning to be.





Alice :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When I found out how young Edith was after reading Alice's statement I really worried for her. He's sick.



Poor Alice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gosh this song :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm friends with the woman twiggy raped and she's been speaking out on it for years and getting attacked for it. marilyn manson is a piece of shit too and it makes me rage whenever somebody blabbers on about liking him. he's a fucking abusive, racist threatening piece of shit and while the accident he had the other day was awful i felt no remorse. i wish he could live a miserable, unhappy life but he has too many fans and suckups for that to ever happen and i hate it. /rant Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven’t been a Manson fan since 1997, but I am (was?) a huge Goon Moon fan, so the news about Jeordie really fucking sucked to read. I was holding out hope that he was better than the Manson crew since he seemed to drift in and out, but I guess I was wrong.



Tell Jessicka that justice for her is more important to me than music of Jeordie’s, and that others feel the same. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Like the user above, former Jeordie fan for many years. I had no clue. I wish I had. I'm fine with him choking now. I support your friend, one hundred percent, and I hope she gets the justice and peace she needs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the age difference should have been a huge clue tbh



this is so disturbing, especially the part about him casing her high school and stalking her :/ Reply

Thread

Link

Yes. He deliberately targets a vulnerable teenager? He's the worst person. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there might be some mistake there, because google is telling me she's 29 and he's 34, unless i'm googling the wrong guy.



it's still a relevant age difference if she was in 10th grade though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

in her statement she said when they met she was fifteen and he was ten years older than her so idk Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Oh wow. I always wondered why she decided to leave. That's horrible - good for her for speaking up. Reply

Thread

Link

also, sorry to go ot but i resubmit a post literal hrs ago... can a mod shed some light for me? it took me forever to make lol Reply

Thread

Link

This really isn't the place to ask, especially considering the content of this post.. If it's been rejected there will be a mod note along with the rejection notice (check your spam) if it hasn't been approved yet then you'll just have to wait until it is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i made an on topic comment above, there is no need to be rude to me as i was by no means rude to the op or anyone else. it was just a simple question, because i had not received any notification (and i checked my spam) but the blog has been updated throughout the day. i am sorry i asked Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

:(( this is so sad and horrible. i hope he fucking rots. Reply

Thread

Link

Fuck him. It really does weigh heavy to read a new story every day and how abusers continue on with their lives like nothing happened. Reply

Thread

Link

I hope this story isn't lost in the shuffle Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What a fucking monster. I'm glad she found the strength to leave him. It took me a long time to leave my abuser, but when I finally did, it was the best thing I ever did. I still live in fear of him finding my social media/finding my address and contacting me. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so glad to hear you got out of that situation <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm happy to read you're out of his reach. you're amazing ♥ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I've been in that situation too. Wish you all the best, from someone who knows. <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i was never into crystal castles but damn, she's really brave for speaking out. fuck her former band mate. i'm glad she's away from him. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just read this and I'm simultaneously livid and so sad for her.



This man systematically abused Alice and there are going to be any number of men (and some women) who will handwave it, say it's nothing, whatever. Nobody manipulates someone by accident. You have to know exactly what you're doing, know exactly who to target and how to control them.



Men see women as sub-human, they really do. Women are aware that bad women exist, that's obvious, but there's a supreme lack of empathy from men towards women. It seems to be easier for even the "nice" man to forgive the horrific crimes of another man because ultimately they truly don't see women as human beings.



*flies off into the sun with rage* Reply

Thread

Link

his behaviour here was monstrous and I agree with everything you said Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not going to name any names but this is really common in the toronto/hamilton music scene. a lot of men in that scene are abusive and their fanboys follow suit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not surprised. Any grouping of men seems to be like this. :/ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yep. it's so sad that this is true and so ingrained in so many men. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope the new Crystal Castles girl is fine. Though the fact that Ethan referred to her as "just some girl" in a interview when asked who was replacing Alice show that he hasn't changed at all. Rot in hell you piece of shit.



And I hope Alice is fine too because honestly her boyfriend is super fucking creepy. Reply

Thread

Link

He sounds like a person who does not care one iota for other human beings, who either cannot empathise or does not care to try Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

after reading this i doubt she is :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too tbh. I saw them for the first time on a Friday and the show was great but like, no one knows what happens behind closed doors. I wonder if she will make a statement about this? Or if the band as a whole would? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link