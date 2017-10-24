Warm tone butterfly (by fruitpunch_it)

Alice Glass of 'Crystal Castles' details abuse she suffered at the hands of her former bandmate

CN: Description of abuse

- Alice says former bandmate, Ethan Kath, was physically and sexually abusive and subjected her to coercive and direct control throughout their time together, including but not limited to deciding who she spoke to and what she ate. He undermined her confidence and her belittled her creative ability. All this made her deeply miserable and culminated in her leaving the band she loved. The full script can be read at her website.

He first met her when she was in the 10th grade, and he was around a decade older than she.

Source|2
