Alice Glass of 'Crystal Castles' details abuse she suffered at the hands of her former bandmate
CN: Description of abuse
this is why I had to leave Crystal Castles. here is my story: https://t.co/bs9aJRwgms #metoo— ALICE GLASS (@ALICEGLASS) October 24, 2017
- Alice says former bandmate, Ethan Kath, was physically and sexually abusive and subjected her to coercive and direct control throughout their time together, including but not limited to deciding who she spoke to and what she ate. He undermined her confidence and her belittled her creative ability. All this made her deeply miserable and culminated in her leaving the band she loved. The full script can be read at her website.
He first met her when she was in the 10th grade, and he was around a decade older than she.
also, he should be named and shamed: ethan kath
Fuck Ethan
i've loved to make fun of how terrible crystal castles is but this is seriously something else. i'm glad she's out of that band.
The writing here was already devastating but with this news it's even more difficult to hear.
She also just canceled her shows with Marilyn Manson after the Twiggy rape allegations came out. She tweeted she is going to have her own shows announced soon tho.
Tell Jessicka that justice for her is more important to me than music of Jeordie’s, and that others feel the same.
this is so disturbing, especially the part about him casing her high school and stalking her :/
it's still a relevant age difference if she was in 10th grade though
This man systematically abused Alice and there are going to be any number of men (and some women) who will handwave it, say it's nothing, whatever. Nobody manipulates someone by accident. You have to know exactly what you're doing, know exactly who to target and how to control them.
Men see women as sub-human, they really do. Women are aware that bad women exist, that's obvious, but there's a supreme lack of empathy from men towards women. It seems to be easier for even the "nice" man to forgive the horrific crimes of another man because ultimately they truly don't see women as human beings.
*flies off into the sun with rage*
And I hope Alice is fine too because honestly her boyfriend is super fucking creepy.